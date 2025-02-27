Skip to content
Champions Trophy: Pakistan finish last as rain washes out Bangladesh match

ban-pak-getty

Hosting its first major cricket tournament in 30 years, Pakistan’s early exit and winless campaign were a major disappointment.

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeFeb 27, 2025
Eastern Eye
See Full Bio

PAKISTAN's final Champions Trophy group match against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi on Thursday was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain, bringing an end to the host nation's title defence without a single win.

Pakistan, the 2017 Champions Trophy winners, had already lost to New Zealand and India, finishing at the bottom of Group A.
The match had no impact on the semi-final race, with both Pakistan and Bangladesh already out of contention.

"The expectations were very high but we didn't perform well and it is disappointing for us," Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan said.

"We are upset and we are accepting that we didn't do well. Hopefully we will do more hard work and come back."

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto also expressed disappointment that the match could not be played.

"We really wanted to play this match but can't do anything about the weather," he said.

Pakistan ended the tournament in fourth place with one point, behind Bangladesh, who also had one point but a superior net run-rate.

Rain continued through the night in Rawalpindi, and despite multiple inspections by the umpires, no play was possible.

India and New Zealand progressed to the semi-finals from Group A. In Group B, South Africa, Australia, and Afghanistan remain in contention for the remaining two semi-final spots, while England are eliminated.

(With inputs from AFP)

