Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

India says it repelled Pakistan drone, artillery attacks as tensions continue

India said earlier that Pakistani forces targeted three of its military stations — two in Kashmir and one in Punjab — but Pakistan denied this.

Kashmir-strikes-Getty

A view of shops that is damaged due to cross-border shelling between India and Pakistan on the Line of Control in Uri, Jammu and Kashmir, on May 9, 2025. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraMay 09, 2025
Vivek Mishra

See Full Bio

INDIA said on Friday (9) it repelled multiple drone and artillery attacks launched by Pakistan overnight, as tensions continued following deadly cross-border violence this week. Islamabad denied launching any attacks, while both sides reported new casualties and damage.

"Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along entire Western border on the intervening night of 08 and 09 May," the Indian army said in a statement. "The drone attacks were effectively repulsed and befitting reply was given."

India said earlier that Pakistani forces targeted three of its military stations — two in Kashmir and one in Punjab — but Pakistan denied this. "Pakistan has not targeted any locations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir, or across international border, so far," Pakistan's information minister Ataullah Tarar said late Thursday.

ALSO READ: India-Pakistan conflict: British parliament appeals for de-escalation

The escalation began after India carried out air strikes on Wednesday targeting what it described as "terrorist camps" in Pakistan. New Delhi said the action followed an attack on 22 April near Pahalgam in Indian-administered Kashmir, which killed 26 people, most of them Hindu tourists. India has blamed the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, a UN-designated terrorist organisation, for the attack. Pakistan has denied involvement and called for an independent investigation.

In Indian-administered Kashmir, a police official reported that one woman was killed and two men were wounded in heavy shelling in Uri, about 100 kilometres from Srinagar.

Nearly 50 people have died on both sides since the Indian air strikes on Wednesday, according to officials. Most casualties have been reported in Pakistan, where at least 32 people, including 12 children, have been killed.

ALSO READ: UK says ready to help India and Pakistan de-escalate tensions

Islamabad said on Thursday that its forces had shot down 29 Israeli-made Harop drones during attacks on cities including Rawalpindi. The city hosts Pakistan’s military headquarters and was also hosting a Pakistan Super League cricket match. The remaining matches of the tournament have now been moved to the United Arab Emirates.

India has closed 24 airports to civilian flights, including in cities such as Jodhpur, Ludhiana and Amritsar. Airlines including Air India, IndiGo and SpiceJet have cancelled over 100 flights since Wednesday. Passengers have been advised to arrive at least three hours before departure due to enhanced security. Local media reports suggest that flight operations may resume by Saturday morning.

Schools remained closed on Friday in parts of Kashmir, six border districts in Punjab, the city of Chandigarh, and parts of Rajasthan.

ALSO READ: What is Operation Sindoor, India's strikes in Pakistan?

A senior Indian cricket official said the board would decide on Friday whether to continue the rest of the IPL season. A match in Dharamsala, around 200 kilometres from Jammu where explosions had been reported earlier, was abandoned late Thursday following a floodlight failure.

India has also directed social media platform X to block more than 8,000 accounts. The company said it was reluctantly complying with what it called "government-imposed censorship". The move appears to be part of a crackdown on Pakistani political figures, media, and celebrities on social media.

International leaders have urged restraint. US secretary of state Marco Rubio spoke with leaders in both countries on Thursday and called for "immediate de-escalation". US vice president JD Vance echoed the appeal, stating Washington would not intervene in what he called a conflict "that’s fundamentally none of our business".

Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi met with Indian external affairs minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in New Delhi on Thursday, days after visiting Pakistan.

Pakistan prime minister Shehbaz Sharif said in a televised address on Wednesday that his country would "avenge" those killed by Indian air strikes. Amnesty International called on both sides to "take all necessary measures to protect civilians and minimise any suffering and casualties."

(With inputs from agencies)

air strikesarmed forcesartillerycivilian casualtiescross-border violencedronedrone attacksharop dronesindiaindia-pakistan clashindia-pakistan tensionsindia-pakistan waripl suspensionkashmirkashmir attacklashkar-e-taibapahalgam attackpahalgam terrorist attackpakistansocial media crackdownterrorist camps

Related News

Harry Styles at Pope Leo XIV's papal conclave
Entertainment

Harry Styles at Pope Leo XIV's papal conclave surprises fans

IPL-suspension-Getty
Asia

India suspends IPL over border tensions with Pakistan

Kannada Balaga UK celebrates Ugadi in Sheffield
News

Kannada Balaga UK celebrates Ugadi in Sheffield

Robert Prevost
Featured

Robert Prevost elected Pope Leo XIV, first American to lead Catholic Church

More For You

Starmer Trump

Starmer and Donald Trump have announced a new UK-US trade agreement cutting tariffs on key British exports.

Getty Images

Starmer, Trump announce UK-US trade agreement

PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer and US president Donald Trump on Thursday announced a trade agreement that reduces tariffs on British exports, including cars and steel.

The deal, reached after several weeks of talks, lowers levies on UK car exports from 27.5 per cent to 10 per cent and lifts tariffs on British steel and aluminium. The UK government said the move would save Jaguar Land Rover hundreds of millions of pounds a year, with the reduction applying to a quota of 100,000 cars — close to Britain’s total exports last year.

Keep ReadingShow less
Keir-Starmer-Getty

'Our India trade deal ... is good for British jobs. The criticism on the double taxation is incoherent nonsense,' Starmer said. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Starmer rejects claims of favouring Indian workers in trade deal

PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer on Wednesday dismissed criticism that the government had sold out British workers by offering tax exemptions to some Indian workers as part of the new free trade agreement with India. He called the claims “incoherent nonsense”.

The trade deal, announced on Tuesday, includes tariff reductions on British imports to India and allows some short-term Indian workers to be exempt from paying into Britain’s social security system for up to three years. The exemption is part of the Double Contributions Convention (DCC) and also applies to British workers in India.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sunak-Getty

Sunak had earlier condemned the attack in Pahalgam which killed 26 people. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Sunak says India justified in striking terror infrastructure

FORMER prime minister Rishi Sunak said India was justified in striking terrorist infrastructure following the Pahalgam terror attack and India’s Operation Sindoor in Pakistan. His statement came hours after India launched strikes on nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

“No nation should have to accept terrorist attacks being launched against it from a land controlled by another country. India is justified in striking terrorist infrastructure. There can be no impunity for terrorists,” Sunak posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Keep ReadingShow less
Muridke-strike-Reuters

Rescue workers cordon off a structure at the administration block of the Government Health and Education complex, damaged after it was hit by an Indian strike, in Muridke near Lahore, Pakistan May 7, 2025. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters

Cross-border violence leaves several dead in India-Pakistan clash

INDIAN and Pakistani soldiers exchanged fire across the Kashmir border overnight, India said on Thursday, following deadly strikes and shelling a day earlier.

The violence came after India launched missile strikes on Wednesday morning, which it described as a response to an earlier attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir. Pakistan prime minister Shehbaz Sharif said his country would retaliate.

Keep ReadingShow less
FTA ‘will elevate India to be Britain’s most trusted partner’

Sir Keir Starmer and Narendra Modi during their meeting in November 2024

FTA ‘will elevate India to be Britain’s most trusted partner’

WHAT does the Free Trade Agreement (FTA), welcomed on Tuesday (6) by the British and Indian prime ministers, Sir Keir Starmer and Narendra Modi, mean for Eastern Eye readers?

The FTA certainly opens up many more opportunities for British Indian businessmen (and women).

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc