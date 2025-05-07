Skip to content
UK says ready to help India and Pakistan de-escalate tensions

Trade secretary Jonathan Reynolds said, 'Both have a huge interest in regional stability, in dialogue, in de-escalation and anything we can do to support that, we are here and willing to do.'

Vivek Mishra
May 07, 2025
THE UK is ready to support both India and Pakistan in de-escalating tensions following deadly clashes between the two countries, trade secretary Jonathan Reynolds said on Wednesday.

“Our message would be that we are a friend, a partner to both countries. We stand ready to support them. Both have a huge interest in regional stability, in dialogue, in de-escalation and anything we can do to support that, we are here and willing to do,” Reynolds told BBC radio.

The UK foreign office issued a travel advisory for British nationals, warning against travel within eight kilometres of the India-Pakistan border, within 16 kilometres of the Line of Control, and all travel to Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province.

“We are continuing to monitor the situation closely. British nationals should stay up to date with our travel advice and follow the advice of local authorities,” it said.

The recent violence was the worst between the nuclear-armed neighbours in two decades. The clashes have triggered responses from several countries, urging both sides to show restraint.

China called on India and Pakistan to prioritise peace and stability. “We call on both India and Pakistan to prioritise peace and stability, remain calm and restrained and avoid taking actions that further complicate the situation,” China’s foreign ministry said.

US President Donald Trump said, “It’s a shame, we just heard about it. I just hope it ends very quickly.”

US National Security Council spokesman Brian Hughes said Secretary of State Marco Rubio is encouraging India and Pakistan “to re-open a channel between their leadership to defuse the situation and prevent further escalation,” after speaking with counterparts from both countries.

The United Nations also expressed concern. “The Secretary-General is very concerned about the Indian military operations across the Line of Control and international border. He calls for maximum military restraint from both countries,” a spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said. “The world cannot afford a military confrontation between India and Pakistan,” he added.

France called for restraint while acknowledging India's security concerns. “We understand India's desire to protect itself against the scourge of terrorism, but we obviously call on both India and Pakistan to exercise restraint to avoid escalation and, of course, to protect civilians,” said French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot on TF1 television.

Russia said it was “deeply concerned by the escalation of military confrontation.” Its foreign ministry called on both sides to “exercise restraint to prevent further deterioration” and expressed hope that tensions would be resolved through peaceful and diplomatic means.

Afghanistan also issued a warning, saying escalation is not in the interest of the region.

UK-India FTA hailed as historic milestone in ties

Jonathan Reynolds with Piyush Goyal in London last week

UK-India FTA hailed as historic milestone in ties

BRITAIN and India finalised a long-awaited free trade agreement (FTA) on Tuesday (6), which both countries hailed as a historic milestone in their bilateral relations.

Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer described it as “a landmark deal with India – one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, which will grow the economy and deliver for British people and business.”

Operation-Sindoor-Reuters

India said the sites were used to organise attacks against it. (Photo: Reuters)

What is Operation Sindoor, India's strikes in Pakistan?

INDIA launched air and artillery strikes on Pakistani territory and Pakistan-administered Kashmir on Wednesday, in response to an attack on Indian tourists in Kashmir on April 22 that killed 26 people. Pakistan called the strikes a “blatant act of war” as tensions rose between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

India said its military action, named Operation Sindoor, targeted nine sites used for what it described as “terrorist infrastructure” where attacks were planned.

india strikes pakistan

A view shows a damaged building after it was hit by an Indian strike in Muridke near Lahore, Pakistan, May 7, 2025.

Reuters

India launches strikes on Pakistan after Kashmir attack; dozens killed in border clashes

INDIA and Pakistan exchanged heavy fire across their disputed border on Wednesday, after India carried out missile strikes targeting camps it said were linked to an earlier attack in Kashmir. The violence marked the worst confrontation between the two countries in two decades.

At least 36 people were reported killed. Pakistan said 26 civilians died in the Indian strikes and border firing. India said at least eight people were killed in shelling by Pakistan.

Starmer and Modi

Starmer and Modi shake hands during a bilateral meeting in the sidelines of the G20 summit at the Museum of Modern Art in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Brazil, on November 18, 2024. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

UK and India finalise free trade agreement after three years of talks

INDIA and the United Kingdom on Tuesday concluded a long-awaited free trade agreement after three years of negotiations. The deal, finalised in the context of past US tariff actions under president Donald Trump, is the most significant trade pact for the UK since it left the European Union.

The agreement between the world’s fifth and sixth largest economies aims to increase bilateral trade by £25.5 billion by 2040 through improved market access and eased trade restrictions.

nigel-farage-reform

Donna Edmunds quit the party days after her suspension, criticised Nigel Farage’s leadership and called him a 'terrible leader'. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Reform councillor who quit says 'Farage is a terrible leader'

NEWLY elected councillor Donna Edmunds has quit Reform UK days after the local elections, calling Nigel Farage a “terrible leader” and saying he “must never be prime minister”.

Edmunds, who was elected in Hodnet, Shropshire, was suspended from the party after posting on X that she intended to defect once ousted MP Rupert Lowe launched a challenger party. She later wrote she had been suspended “pending an investigation”.

