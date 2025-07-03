Liverpool’s Diogo Jota dies in car crash in Spain

LIVERPOOL forward Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva died in a car crash in Spain early on Thursday, police said. The crash occurred weeks after the Portugal international got married.

The Civil Guard confirmed that a vehicle veered off a motorway and caught fire shortly after midnight in Cernadilla, in the northwestern Zamora province. The crash resulted in the deaths of Jota, 28, and his brother.

"Everything points to the blowout of a tyre while it (the vehicle) was overtaking," the Civil Guard said in a statement, adding that the bodies had been taken to a morgue.

Local media shared footage showing debris and the charred remains of what they said was Jota's Lamborghini by the roadside.

Tributes pour in from players and officials

Cristiano Ronaldo posted a tribute on X, saying Jota’s death “makes no sense” just weeks after his wedding and their UEFA Nations League title win.

“We will all miss you,” Ronaldo wrote.

Pedro Proenca, president of the Portuguese football federation, said he was “devastated”, calling Jota “an extraordinary person, respected by all his colleagues and opponents, someone blessed with an infectious joy and a reference for his own community”.

“We have lost two champions. The death of Diogo and Andre Silva are irreparable losses for Portuguese football, and we will do everything possible to honour their legacy every day,” he said on social media.

Proenca added that UEFA had been asked to hold a minute's silence before Portugal’s Women’s Euro 2025 match against Spain in Switzerland on Thursday.

Liverpool said it was “devastated” by the “unimaginable loss” and would make no further comment out of respect for the family, friends, teammates and staff.

“We will continue to provide them with our full support,” the club said.

British media reported that fans had started placing flowers, scarves and tributes outside Anfield.

Jota remembered by clubs and teammates

Portugal’s Prime Minister Luis Montenegro said Jota was “an athlete who greatly honoured Portugal’s name”, calling it a “sad day for football and for national and international sports”.

Jota’s former clubs Porto, Atletico Madrid and Wolverhampton Wanderers, as well as the Premier League, the English FA and Prime Minister Keir Starmer also shared condolences.

Porto president Andre Villas-Boas said both brothers “will be commemorated not only for their footballing talent, but also for their personal and human qualities... football has lost two great men”.

“We are heartbroken. Diogo was adored by our fans, loved by his teammates and cherished by everyone who worked with him... the memories he created will never be forgotten,” Wolves said.

“They say we only lose people when we forget them. I will never forget you!”, said Jota’s international teammate Ruben Neves in an Instagram story.

Career and personal life

Jota had married Rute Cardoso on 22 June. He posted a wedding video on Instagram just hours before the crash. The couple had three children.

He scored nine goals in all competitions last season as Liverpool won their 20th Premier League title.

Jota was capped 49 times for Portugal. He moved to England in 2017 to join Wolves and signed for Liverpool in 2020 for £45 million. He scored 65 goals during his five seasons with the club and won the League Cup and FA Cup in the 2021/22 season.

His younger brother Andre Silva played as a midfielder for FC Penafiel in Portugal’s second division.

