Liverpool unveil new adidas home and away kits for 2025–26 season

Anfield history inspires detailing in away strip; home kit keeps it classic

Liverpool unveil new adidas home and away kits

Design inspired by Anfield’s Main Stand, first built in 1906

LFC
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranAug 01, 2025
Classic red meets heritage-inspired design in Liverpool's new kits

 Liverpool unveil new adidas home and away kits Close-up images released by the club reveal finer details in both kitsLFC

Liverpool Football Club have officially unveiled their new adidas home and away kits for the 2025–26 season. The new designs highlight both tradition and heritage, incorporating clean lines and historical references.

The home kit sticks to the club’s roots with a simple and bold all-red colourway—an enduring symbol of Liverpool’s identity on the pitch.

In contrast, the away kit pays tribute to the club’s early history, with design cues drawn from Anfield’s Main Stand structure from 1906. Most notably, the kit features a Liver bird shield emblem, reflecting the architecture of that original stand.

 Liverpool unveil new adidas home and away kits The home kit sticks to the club’s roots with a simple and bold all-red colourwayLFC

Closer look reveals design craftsmanship

Close-up images released by the club reveal finer details in both kits. The texture, stitching, and subtle flourishes—particularly in the away shirt’s heritage elements—emphasise adidas’ craftsmanship and attention to detail.

 Liverpool unveil new adidas home and away kits An enduring symbol of Liverpool’s identity on the pitch.LFC

Supporters can now view both kits in full through Liverpool FC’s official channels, ahead of the upcoming season.

