Liverpool unveil new adidas home and away kits for 2025–26 season

Highlights
- Liverpool FC reveal adidas-designed home and away kits for the 2025–26 season
- Home kit features a traditional all-red design
- Away kit includes historical detailing and a Liver bird shield emblem
- Design inspired by Anfield’s Main Stand, first built in 1906
- Both kits are now available for closer viewing through official club imagery
Classic red meets heritage-inspired design in Liverpool's new kits
Liverpool Football Club have officially unveiled their new adidas home and away kits for the 2025–26 season. The new designs highlight both tradition and heritage, incorporating clean lines and historical references.
The home kit sticks to the club’s roots with a simple and bold all-red colourway—an enduring symbol of Liverpool’s identity on the pitch.
In contrast, the away kit pays tribute to the club’s early history, with design cues drawn from Anfield’s Main Stand structure from 1906. Most notably, the kit features a Liver bird shield emblem, reflecting the architecture of that original stand.
The home kit sticks to the club’s roots with a simple and bold all-red colourwayLFC
Closer look reveals design craftsmanship
Close-up images released by the club reveal finer details in both kits. The texture, stitching, and subtle flourishes—particularly in the away shirt’s heritage elements—emphasise adidas’ craftsmanship and attention to detail.
An enduring symbol of Liverpool’s identity on the pitch.LFC
Supporters can now view both kits in full through Liverpool FC’s official channels, ahead of the upcoming season.