Liverpool parade car crash suspect Paul Doyle charged with seven offences

POLICE on Thursday charged Paul Doyle, a 53-year-old man, with seven offences after a car was driven into crowds celebrating Liverpool's Premier League title earlier this week.
Doyle faces charges including dangerous driving and causing grievous bodily harm with intent, authorities said.
He has been remanded in custody and will appear before Liverpool Magistrates' Court on Friday, according to Merseyside Police assistant chief constable Jenny Sims.
The incident happened on Monday in the northwestern English city when a Ford Galaxy drove into Liverpool supporters celebrating their club's record-equalling 20th English top-flight title.
A total of 79 people aged between nine and 78 were injured. Seven people remained in hospital on Thursday. There were no fatalities.
Sarah Hammond of the Crown Prosecution Service said the agency had authorised police to charge Doyle following a "complex and ongoing investigation".
"Prosecutors and police are continuing to work at pace to review a huge volume of evidence," she said.
"This includes multiple pieces of video footage and numerous witness statements. It is important to ensure every victim gets the justice they deserve."
Doyle, from a Liverpool suburb, was arrested on Monday on suspicion of attempted murder, driving under the influence of drugs, and dangerous driving.
However, attempted murder and driving under the influence of drugs were not listed as charges.
Hammond said all charges "will be kept under review as the investigation progresses".
UK media reported that Doyle was a businessman and former marine, with three teenage children.
Hundreds of thousands of Reds fans had gathered in Liverpool city centre when the incident occurred.
Images on social media showed the car driving into a crowd, with people being run over and others bouncing off the bonnet.
Four people, including one child, were trapped under the vehicle and had to be lifted out by fire services.
Other footage showed the vehicle being halted and surrounded by angry fans, who smashed the back windows while police worked to control the situation.
Police quickly ruled out terrorism and said the suspect was a white British man, a detail released to combat misinformation online.
(With inputs from agencies)
