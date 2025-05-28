Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Police granted more time to question Liverpool parade crash suspect

"The investigation team have today been granted further time to continue questioning him in police custody, which will remain in place until tomorrow," Merseyside Police said on Wednesday.

Liverpool-parade-crash-Reuters

The incident in Liverpool city centre on Monday was believed to be isolated and not terrorism-related, according to police.

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraMay 28, 2025
Vivek Mishra

See Full Bio

POLICE have been given extra time to question a 53-year-old man arrested after a car crashed into a crowd of soccer fans during a parade in Liverpool, injuring dozens.

"The investigation team have today been granted further time to continue questioning him in police custody, which will remain in place until tomorrow," Merseyside Police said on Wednesday.

Seven people remain in hospital in a stable condition following the incident on Monday, police said.

The incident in Liverpool city centre on Monday was believed to be isolated and not terrorism-related, according to police.

They said the driver of the grey Ford Galaxy involved in the crash had followed an ambulance into a closed street when a road block was lifted to let paramedics attend to a suspected heart attack victim.

Videos online showed the car driving through a street full of fans, sending some into the air and dragging at least four people under the vehicle.

When the car stopped, people surrounded it and began smashing its windows as police tried to keep them away from the driver.

Police said 50 people, including children, had been treated for their injuries.

King Charles, currently visiting Canada, said he was "deeply shocked and saddened to hear of the terrible events."

Princess Anne visited medics who had treated some of the injured at the Royal Liverpool University Hospital.

With many people off work for the Spring Bank Holiday, officials estimated about 1 million people had gathered along the 10-mile (16 km) parade route to watch the Liverpool team on an open-top bus with the Premier League trophy.

Liverpool had last won the league in 2020, but fans could not celebrate at the time due to pandemic lockdowns.

Police said the car struck the crowd as the parade was finishing. A Reuters photographer saw emergency services carrying victims to ambulances on stretchers and in their arms.

One source told MailOnline the driver appeared to panic when he realised he was in the crowd and people started hitting his car.

According to reports from other witnesses, the driver sounded his horn, reversed, and then accelerated forward.

(With inputs from agencies)

crowd crash investigation.ford galaxy crashinjured fans liverpoolking charles canada visitliverpool city centreliverpool fc celebrationliverpool parade crashmerseyside policenon-terrorism incidentpremier league trophy paradeprincess anne hospital visitspring bank holiday

Related News

Liverpool ethnicity disclosure sets dangerous precedent, warns Asian expert
News

Liverpool ethnicity disclosure sets dangerous precedent, warns Asian expert

Asean All-Stars
Football

Manchester United lose to ASEAN All-Stars during post-season Asian tour

King Charles III
UK

King Charles III delivers historic throne speech in Canada amid shifting US relations

Sony FX2
Business

Sony FX2 unveiled with 7K video, tilting   and enhanced photo features

More For You

Sadiq Khan backs cannabis decriminalisation

London mayor Sadiq Khan (Photo by Justin Tallis - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Sadiq Khan backs cannabis decriminalisation

LONDON mayor Sadiq Khan has endorsed calls for the partial decriminalisation of cannabis possession, citing evidence that current laws cause more harm to society than the drug's usage while disproportionately affecting black communities.

The recommendation comes from the independent London Drugs Commission, chaired by former Labour cabinet minister Lord Falconer, which published a comprehensive report on Wednesday (28) examining cannabis policing worldwide.

Keep ReadingShow less
Care firm accused of exploiting migrant workers charging £10,000

Lotus Care denied all the allegations and stated that they adhered to industry and legal standards of the sector

BBC

Care firm accused of exploiting migrant workers, charging £10,000 for free visas

Lotus Care, which operates 10 care homes across north-west England, allegedly forced employees to work double shifts due to staff shortages. Workers were reportedly denied sick leave and standard pay. Those who raised complaints were threatened with deportation.

Some migrant workers said they paid up to £10,000 to agencies for visas or placements, an eight-month long BBC investigation revealed.

Keep ReadingShow less
Hundreds of Legal Experts Demand Sanctions on Israel Over Gaza Conflict

At least 54,056 people might have lost their lives in Israel-Gaza conflict

Getty Images

Hundreds of legal experts urge sanctions on Israel over Gaza conflict

Hundreds of lawyers have asked the UK government to come forward and put an end to the crisis in Gaza, using all their available means. They have urged the government to review the trade ties with Israel and impose sanctions as well as travel bans on Israeli ministers.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer received a 36-page letter signed and submitted by around 828 UK-based legal experts including former Supreme Court justices, on Monday. The group of legal experts consisted of former Supreme Court Justices Lord Wilson, former chair of the Criminal Bar Association of England and Wales, Lord Sumption, and Andrew Hall KC along with many professors from Oxford and Cambridge universities.

Keep ReadingShow less
Tahir Ali

Ali, who represents Birmingham Hall Green & Moseley, allegedly used public money to do up his constituency office at the Gulzare Habib Islamic Centre in Sparkhill, Birmingham. (Photo: X/@TahirAliMP)

Labour MP Tahir Ali investigated over office spending

LABOUR MP Tahir Ali is being investigated by the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (Ipsa) for alleged breaches of spending rules.

Ali, who represents Birmingham Hall Green & Moseley, allegedly used public money to do up his constituency office at the Gulzare Habib Islamic Centre in Sparkhill, Birmingham, The Times reported.

Keep ReadingShow less
British Airways

British authorities received no assistance from Singaporean counterparts in the case

iStock

British Airways cabin manager accused of sexual assault and rape during overseas work trips

A senior member of British Airways cabin crew is on trial accused of sexually assaulting a female colleague at his home, following separate allegations of rape made by two other women during overseas work trips.

Amardip Dhariwal, 54, known as Amo, is facing one charge of assault by penetration at Reading Crown Court. The incident is said to have occurred in May 2022 at his home in Bracknell, Berkshire, after he invited a fellow crew member for dinner and drinks.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc