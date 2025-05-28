Police granted more time to question Liverpool parade crash suspect

POLICE have been given extra time to question a 53-year-old man arrested after a car crashed into a crowd of soccer fans during a parade in Liverpool, injuring dozens.

"The investigation team have today been granted further time to continue questioning him in police custody, which will remain in place until tomorrow," Merseyside Police said on Wednesday.

Seven people remain in hospital in a stable condition following the incident on Monday, police said.

The incident in Liverpool city centre on Monday was believed to be isolated and not terrorism-related, according to police.

They said the driver of the grey Ford Galaxy involved in the crash had followed an ambulance into a closed street when a road block was lifted to let paramedics attend to a suspected heart attack victim.

Videos online showed the car driving through a street full of fans, sending some into the air and dragging at least four people under the vehicle.

When the car stopped, people surrounded it and began smashing its windows as police tried to keep them away from the driver.

Police said 50 people, including children, had been treated for their injuries.

King Charles, currently visiting Canada, said he was "deeply shocked and saddened to hear of the terrible events."

Princess Anne visited medics who had treated some of the injured at the Royal Liverpool University Hospital.

With many people off work for the Spring Bank Holiday, officials estimated about 1 million people had gathered along the 10-mile (16 km) parade route to watch the Liverpool team on an open-top bus with the Premier League trophy.

Liverpool had last won the league in 2020, but fans could not celebrate at the time due to pandemic lockdowns.

Police said the car struck the crowd as the parade was finishing. A Reuters photographer saw emergency services carrying victims to ambulances on stretchers and in their arms.

One source told MailOnline the driver appeared to panic when he realised he was in the crowd and people started hitting his car.

According to reports from other witnesses, the driver sounded his horn, reversed, and then accelerated forward.

