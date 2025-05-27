Skip to content
Why Merseyside Police shared Liverpool crash suspect’s ethnicity early

Liverpool-car-crash

Emergency services at the scene after multiple people were hit by a car during the Liverpool FC's victory parade on May 26. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraMay 27, 2025
Vivek Mishra

See Full Bio

MERSEYSIDE POLICE RELEASED details about the ethnicity of the Liverpool crash suspect on Monday night to stop speculation online. After a car drove into crowds during the Liverpool FC victory parade, police said they had arrested a "53-year-old white British man from the Liverpool area".

The force shared these details, including age, nationality and ethnicity, at 19:53 BST. The reason why the ethnicity was released so quickly was to counter speculation that the crash was an Islamist terrorist attack or linked to migrants.

Liverpool mayor Steve Rotheram said the police acted "very, very quickly" to prevent "real consternation" caused by online rumours.

The decision was different from last summer’s Southport knife attacks, when police gave out little information about the suspect.

A report by His Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services this month said police must communicate facts online to fill the information gap and prevent false narratives.

Helen King, former assistant commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, said while there are times when police can confirm information quickly, some situations are more complex and sensitive.

UK Unveils £3B Training Push to Curb Migrant Worker Dependence

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said boosting indigenous workforce, and controlling migration are his two goals

Getty Images

UK to invest  £3 billion in local training to reduce dependence on migrant workers

A record £3 billion will be invested by Britain to enhance training opportunities for local workers and reduce reliance on migrant labour, the government announced on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that strengthening the domestic workforce and controlling migration are his twin priorities.

Keep ReadingShow less
Mumbai rains

People wade through a waterlogged street following heavy rainfall in Mumbai, India May 26, 2025.

Reuters

Mumbai sees heavy rainfall, flooding as early monsoon hits

HEAVY rains lashed Mumbai and several parts of Maharashtra on Monday, causing flooding in low-lying areas and bringing the city to a standstill. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of “extremely heavy rainfall” in Mumbai, and a red alert was issued until Tuesday.

“All citizens are advised to stay indoors and avoid travel unless necessary,” the city authorities said in a statement, urging people to “kindly cooperate”. In the past 24 hours, Mumbai recorded 135.4 mm of rainfall, with complaints of waterlogging at six locations, 18 incidents of short circuits, and five wall collapse complaints. No injuries have been reported in the city so far, according to the Chief Minister’s Office.

Keep ReadingShow less
Brent house fire

The fire broke out at about 01:20 BST on Saturday.

getty images

Four Asian family members die in Brent house fire

A MOTHER and her three children, all from an Asian-origin family, died in a house fire in Stonebridge, Brent, in the early hours of Saturday morning, the Metropolitan Police said.

Nusrat Usman, 43, her daughter Maryam Mikaiel, 15, and sons Musa Usman, eight, and Raees Usman, four, were killed when the fire broke out at their home in Tillett Close.

Keep ReadingShow less
kush-maini

Maini is the first Indian driver to secure a victory at the circuit, known for its prestige in the racing world. (Photo: X/@dbmahadik)

Kush Maini becomes first Indian to win Formula 2 Sprint Race

KUSH MAINI became the first Indian to win the Formula 2 Sprint Race at the Monaco Grand Prix, achieving the milestone at the track on Saturday, 24 May.

Maini’s victory at Monaco marked his first win of the F2 season and his first podium with Dams Lucas Oil.

Keep ReadingShow less
South-Western-Railways-Getty

South Western’s first service under public ownership on Sunday was a rail replacement bus. (Photo; Getty Images)

South Western Railways returns to public ownership

SOUTH WESTERN RAILWAYS on Sunday became the first private train operator in the UK to return to public ownership as part of the Labour government’s plans to renationalise the country’s railways.

Renationalising rail operators is a key policy under prime minister Keir Starmer, who led his party back to power last July after 14 years in opposition.

Keep ReadingShow less
