Liverpool lift Premier League trophy after Palace draw

Arne Slot's team secured their record-equalling 20th English crown by beating Tottenham in April. The trophy presentation was held back for the final game of the season.

Liverpool

Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool lifts the trophy after the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield on May 25, 2025. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeMay 26, 2025
Eastern Eye

Virgil van Dijk lifted the Premier League trophy after Liverpool's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace on Sunday. It was the first time in 35 years that Liverpool celebrated a title with their own fans.

Arne Slot's team secured their record-equalling 20th English crown by beating Tottenham in April. The trophy presentation was held back for the final game of the season.

Liverpool’s previous title in 2020 was celebrated behind closed doors because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Then-captain Jordan Henderson lifted the trophy in an empty stadium.

This time, Liverpool celebrated their first title in front of a full Anfield since 1990. Around 61,000 fans joined the celebrations along with club legends.

"It's always special to win something, but at certain clubs maybe a little bit more," Slot said.

"I don't think you expect anything like this. If you look at the Premier League in the last few seasons it was always a race to the end.

"To be part of it was already nice, let alone to win it."

Alan Hansen, captain of the last Liverpool team to lift the trophy at a full Anfield in 1990, handed the silverware to Van Dijk.

Kenny Dalglish, Liverpool's manager 35 years ago, was in the stands. Jurgen Klopp, who managed the 2020 title-winning team before leaving last year, also watched the celebrations.

Fireworks, smoke and red ticker tape filled the air as the players took the trophy around Anfield. Banners and flags in the Kop stand paid tribute to the team.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, expected to leave for Real Madrid after his contract expires in June, also took part in the celebrations. He had been booed during a recent draw with Arsenal after announcing his decision to leave.

On Sunday, Alexander-Arnold was cheered when he came off the bench for his final appearance at Anfield. The Liverpool-born defender kissed his badge in response.

"I've played hundreds of games for the club but I've never felt so loved and cared for than today," Alexander-Arnold said.

Liverpool did not win any of their four games after clinching the title. But the celebrations went on. Before kickoff, Palace's players gave Liverpool a guard of honour, and Liverpool later returned the gesture for the FA Cup winners.

Ismaila Sarr scored in the ninth minute for Palace. Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch was shown a straight red card for a foul on Daichi Kamada in the 68th minute after earlier being booked for diving.

Mohamed Salah equalised in the 84th minute, finishing with his 29th goal of the season. This equalled the record for most goal involvements in a Premier League season, held by Andy Cole and Alan Shearer, both with 47 in a 42-game season.

Salah won the Premier League golden boot for the fourth time.

"It's incredible. Last time we did not have the chance to lift the trophy in front of the Kop. Today we have the chance," Salah said.

"It is an incredible feeling. Winning the second one with the fans in Anfield, you can see what it means."

Liverpool’s players stood in a long line to sing 'You'll Never Walk Alone' after the presentation. The celebrations are expected to continue on Monday when Liverpool will parade the trophy through the city on an open-top bus.

(With inputs from agencies)

