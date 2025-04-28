Skip to content
Liverpool clinch record-equalling 20th English title with win over Tottenham

Liverpool-Getty

Liverpool are now level with Manchester United as the joint-most successful club in English top-flight history. (Photo: Getty Images)

By Eastern EyeApr 28, 2025
LIVERPOOL beat Tottenham 5-1 at Anfield on Sunday to win the Premier League title, securing a record-equalling 20th English top-flight crown.

Arne Slot’s team came from behind after conceding an early goal and dominated the match, driven by strong support from the 60,000-plus crowd.

Liverpool are now level with Manchester United as the joint-most successful club in English top-flight history.

It is Liverpool’s second Premier League title and the first won in front of fans since 1990. Their 2020 title was celebrated without crowds due to Covid restrictions.

Slot, in his first season in English football, said he had built on the work of Jurgen Klopp, who left last year after a nine-year spell.

"Almost the whole season we were on the top of the league and had a team that could win it," he told Sky Sports.

"We know how tough the Premier League is, but we always had the belief we could win it.

"The work Jurgen (Klopp) and (assistant) Pep (Lijnders) left, the culture, work-rate, quality, was outstanding. We started (the season) really well and maybe it helped that (Manchester) City had a difficult spell that they have not had in five years.

"When the season started we would have been happy with top four. But I don't think that is fair on the players as they are much better than that and they have shown it this season."

Liverpool began strongly after the traditional rendition of "You'll Never Walk Alone," but Tottenham’s Dominic Solanke scored early. Liverpool responded quickly with goals from Luis Diaz and Alexis Mac Allister to take the lead.

Cody Gakpo added a third, finishing into the bottom corner after Tottenham failed to clear. Liverpool fans continued to sing as the team pushed for more goals.

Mohamed Salah scored Liverpool’s fourth goal, receiving a pass from Dominik Szoboszlai before cutting inside and shooting into the bottom corner. Salah celebrated by taking a selfie in front of the Kop with a fan’s phone.

Liverpool added a fifth when Spurs defender Destiny Udogie scored an own goal with 21 minutes remaining.

As the final whistle approached, "You'll Never Walk Alone" was sung again, with scarves raised around Anfield.

Liverpool are on 82 points, 15 clear of second-placed Arsenal with four games remaining. Tottenham are 16th after their 19th defeat of the season, increasing pressure on manager Ange Postecoglou.

Thousands of fans gathered outside Anfield before kick-off, setting off flares and selling flags and scarves marking Liverpool’s 20th title.

Manchester City, who were favourites at the start of the season, struggled for form. Arsenal became Liverpool’s main challengers but dropped points through draws.

There were concerns about how quickly Liverpool’s players would adapt to Slot’s methods.

However, the team maintained consistent performances despite speculation over the futures of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Salah and Van Dijk have signed two-year contract extensions, while Alexander-Arnold is reportedly close to a move to Real Madrid.

"A lot of emotions before the game, during the whole week, but we got the job done and we are truly deserved champions of England," said Van Dijk.

"The most beautiful club in the world and I think we deserve all of this."

(With inputs from agencies)

