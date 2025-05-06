Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Saxton Bampfylde appoints Jonathan Badyal as senior advisor

His appointment is expected to strengthen Saxton Bampfylde’s reach and capability

Saxton Bampfylde appoints Jonathan Badyal as senior advisor

Badyal brings a wide breadth of experience across the creative industries

Jonathan badyal
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeMay 06, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

Saxton Bampfylde has announced the appointment of Jonathan Badyal as senior advisor to its arts, culture and creative industries practice. The firm, which has supported this sector for nearly four decades, works with some of the world’s most respected cultural organisations on senior leadership appointments.

Badyal brings a wide breadth of experience across the creative industries, including roles in both the public and private sectors. He is currently a partner at Trafalgar Strategy, a global advisory firm, where he provides strategic and communications counsel to CEOs and leading creatives. With a particular interest in India, Badyal is also working to develop the UK’s cultural ties with the country, exploring opportunities for collaboration in the arts and creative sectors.

During his career, Badyal spent eight years at Universal Music UK, most recently serving as director of communications. In this role, he managed key relationships across the creative industries and government. Prior to this, he spent five years advising the UK government’s culture and digital minister, gaining deep insight into arts and creative industries policy.

His board roles include deputy chair at the Black Country Living Museum and interim chair of the National Academy for Social Prescribing. He has previously served on the Tate Modern advisory group and was recently listed in the PRWeek UK Power Book 2025.

Saxton Bampfylde’s arts, culture and creative industries practice has partnered with a wide range of organisations across the sector, including the National Theatre, British Museum, V&A, BBC, SXSW, and the GRAMMYs. The firm has also worked with a number of prominent theatre institutions, including the Almeida Theatre, Trafalgar Entertainment, Punchdrunk, Young Vic, Sheffield Theatres, Birmingham Rep and Pitlochry Festival Theatre.

Ed Bampfylde, head of the arts, culture and creative industries practice, said: "We are thrilled to welcome Jonathan to our team. His breadth of experience across the creative industries gives him a unique perspective that will be invaluable to our clients. Jonathan's commitment to the sector, coupled with his vision and depth of understanding of the evolving creative landscape, perfectly complements our mission to identify and support transformative leaders."

Commenting on his appointment, Badyal said: "I’ve always had a real passion for putting people together, particularly when it comes to boards and CEOs looking for exceptional individuals who can bring something different to their organisations. I’m delighted to now be doing this in a formal capacity, advising the team at Saxton Bampfylde as they continue to work with some of the world’s most important organisations in sectors I care so deeply about."

birmingham repcreative industriesnational theatreprweek uk power booksenior advisortate modernukyoung vicsaxton bampfyldejonathan badyal

Related News

Visa UK
UK

UK to tighten visas for Pakistan, Sri Lanka over asylum concerns

Fairy liquid warning issued UK households urged to rethink use
Lifestyle

UK households urged to rethink use of 'Fairy Liquid' and similar products over environmental concerns

Allu Arjun Prepares for Action Mode in Atlee’s AA22xA6
Entertainment

Allu Arjun begins intense physical and mental training for Atlee's action packed 'AA22xA6'

Vishal and Sheykhar to Premiere DDLJ Musical Tribute at UKAFF 2025 Closing Gala
Entertainment

Vishal and Sheykhar to unveil DDLJ musical journey at UK Asian Film Festival 2025 closing gala

More For You

Playwright Sid Sagar turns car parks into stages for play on rising public anger
Marc Graham and Katie Singh in Biting Point
Marc Graham and Katie Singh in Biting Point

Playwright Sid Sagar turns car parks into stages for play on rising public anger

BITING POINT is “a desire to find goodness in a difficult and uncertain world,” its British Indian playwright has said, adding that he hopes it will resonate with audiences in Hull and beyond.

Written by Sid Sagar, the play is a sitespecific production performed in car parks and examines how anger can turn good people ugly.

Keep ReadingShow less
Wes Anderson

'The Archives' will be on display from 21 November 2025

Getty

Wes Anderson exhibition to feature Grand Budapest Hotel model in London at Design Museum

A model of The Grand Budapest Hotel will be among more than 600 objects featured in a major new Wes Anderson exhibition opening at the Design Museum in London later this year.

Titled Wes Anderson: The Archives, the retrospective has been developed by the museum in collaboration with the acclaimed American filmmaker and La Cinémathèque française. It is set to open on 21 November 2025 and will explore Anderson’s distinctive visual style, detailed craftsmanship, and storytelling across his career.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sundar Popo

His Indo-Trinidadian parents introduced him to Indian folk traditions

Scroll

The legend of Sundar Popo, a musical pioneer and cultural icon

His name may not be widely known outside the Caribbean, but Sundar Popo was a hugely influential singer and pioneer who ranks among the greats of world music.

He popularised, transformed, and effectively created an entire commercial musical genre that connected the large Caribbean community of Indian descent to their cultural roots.

Keep ReadingShow less
Philip Pullman

He said he hoped to record and celebrate the experiences that had shaped him

Getty

Philip Pullman reveals 'The Rose Field' as the final chapter in 'The Book of Dust'

Philip Pullman has announced that The Rose Field, the sixth and final novel centred around Lyra Silvertongue, will be published on 23 October. The book concludes the saga that began with Northern Lights, the first in his award-winning His Dark Materials trilogy, and continued in The Book of Dust series.

The upcoming release will follow Lyra’s story into her early twenties. She was introduced to readers as an 11-year-old in Northern Lights in 1995, a novel that went on to become a global bestseller.

Keep ReadingShow less
Dazzling Cartier exhibition at V&A traces 180 years of royal glamour and global influence

The Maharaja Bhupinder Singh of Patiala, composed of the Patiala Necklace and the diamond choker

Dazzling Cartier exhibition at V&A traces 180 years of royal glamour and global influence

AN EXHIBITION of Cartier jewels, many never seen before in public, has opened in London, tracing the history of the luxury French design house beloved by the rich and famous, from Indian maharajas to the late Queen Elizabeth.

For the first time in three decades, the V&A museum is showing a retrospective of some of Cartier’s most iconic creations.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc