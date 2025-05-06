Saxton Bampfylde appoints Jonathan Badyal as senior advisor

Saxton Bampfylde has announced the appointment of Jonathan Badyal as senior advisor to its arts, culture and creative industries practice. The firm, which has supported this sector for nearly four decades, works with some of the world’s most respected cultural organisations on senior leadership appointments.
Badyal brings a wide breadth of experience across the creative industries, including roles in both the public and private sectors. He is currently a partner at Trafalgar Strategy, a global advisory firm, where he provides strategic and communications counsel to CEOs and leading creatives. With a particular interest in India, Badyal is also working to develop the UK’s cultural ties with the country, exploring opportunities for collaboration in the arts and creative sectors.
During his career, Badyal spent eight years at Universal Music UK, most recently serving as director of communications. In this role, he managed key relationships across the creative industries and government. Prior to this, he spent five years advising the UK government’s culture and digital minister, gaining deep insight into arts and creative industries policy.
His board roles include deputy chair at the Black Country Living Museum and interim chair of the National Academy for Social Prescribing. He has previously served on the Tate Modern advisory group and was recently listed in the PRWeek UK Power Book 2025.
Saxton Bampfylde’s arts, culture and creative industries practice has partnered with a wide range of organisations across the sector, including the National Theatre, British Museum, V&A, BBC, SXSW, and the GRAMMYs. The firm has also worked with a number of prominent theatre institutions, including the Almeida Theatre, Trafalgar Entertainment, Punchdrunk, Young Vic, Sheffield Theatres, Birmingham Rep and Pitlochry Festival Theatre.
Ed Bampfylde, head of the arts, culture and creative industries practice, said: "We are thrilled to welcome Jonathan to our team. His breadth of experience across the creative industries gives him a unique perspective that will be invaluable to our clients. Jonathan's commitment to the sector, coupled with his vision and depth of understanding of the evolving creative landscape, perfectly complements our mission to identify and support transformative leaders."
Commenting on his appointment, Badyal said: "I’ve always had a real passion for putting people together, particularly when it comes to boards and CEOs looking for exceptional individuals who can bring something different to their organisations. I’m delighted to now be doing this in a formal capacity, advising the team at Saxton Bampfylde as they continue to work with some of the world’s most important organisations in sectors I care so deeply about."