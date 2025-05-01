Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

India wants Kashmir attackers brought to justice, Jaishankar tells US

Rubio expressed support to India in its efforts against extremism and urged Pakistan to cooperate in the investigation into the attack that killed 26 people, according to the US State Department.

Jaishankar and Rubio

Jaishankar said in a post on X that he told Rubio the 'perpetrators, backers and planners' of the April 22 attack 'must be brought to justice'.

X/@DrSJaishankar
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraMay 01, 2025
Vivek Mishra

See Full Bio

INDIA's foreign minister S Jaishankar has told US secretary of state Marco Rubio that those behind last week's attack in Kashmir must be brought to justice. The comments came as the United States called for de-escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan.

The US said Rubio spoke to leaders of both countries in separate calls on Wednesday and encouraged them to work together to reduce tensions.

Rubio expressed support to India in its efforts against extremism and urged Pakistan to cooperate in the investigation into the attack that killed 26 people, according to the US State Department.

ALSO READ: India and Pakistan’s military strength compared amid Kashmir tensions

Jaishankar said in a post on X that he told Rubio the “perpetrators, backers and planners” of the April 22 attack “must be brought to justice”.

Pakistan’s prime minister Shehbaz Sharif urged the US to press India to “dial down the rhetoric and act responsibly,” his office said in a statement.

Officials and survivors said the attackers, described by Indian authorities as Islamist assailants, targeted a meadow in Kashmir’s Pahalgam area that was crowded with tourists.

ALSO READ: Pakistan says it has credible intelligence of imminent Indian military strike

The assailants separated men, asked their names, and shot Hindus at close range. At least 26 people were killed, most of them tourists.

India has identified the three attackers, including two Pakistani nationals, as terrorists involved in a violent revolt in Kashmir.

Pakistan has denied any involvement and called for a neutral investigation.

Kashmir, which is majority Muslim, is claimed in full by both India and Pakistan, though each controls only part of the region.

India and Pakistan have fought two wars over Kashmir. India accuses Pakistan of supporting and funding an anti-government insurgency that began in 1989 and has since declined.

ALSO READ: UK and US call for calm as India-Pakistan tensions rise

Pakistan says it provides only diplomatic and moral support to the Kashmiri demand for self-determination.

Following the Pahalgam attack, India put a river water sharing treaty with Pakistan on hold. Both countries have also shut their airspace to each other's airlines.

For the past seven nights, troops from both sides have exchanged small arms fire across the border, but India has said there have been no casualties.

The United Nations has urged both countries to avoid confrontation. China also called for restraint earlier this week.

The head of the Pakistan-administered part of Kashmir called for international mediation and said his administration was preparing a humanitarian response in case of escalation.

India’s navy has issued warnings for several firing drills in the Arabian Sea off the coasts of Maharashtra and Gujarat. Gujarat borders Pakistan. The navy has not commented on the warnings.

Earlier this week, Indian prime miinister Narendra Modi told his military chiefs they had the freedom to decide the country’s response to the Pahalgam attack, according to a government source.

Pakistan has said it believes Indian military action is imminent.

India closes airspace to Pakistan

India shut its airspace to Pakistani aircraft on Wednesday, responding to Islamabad’s earlier move banning Indian planes from flying over its territory.

The tit-for-tat measures come as tensions rise between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

Pakistan closed its airspace to Indian aircraft on April 24. India’s ban, which includes military flights, will last until May 23, according to a government notice.

The notice to air operators said that Indian airspace was not available for Pakistani registered or leased aircraft -- "including military flights".

indiaindia-pakistan conflictindia-pakistan tensionskashmirmarco rubiopahalgampahalgam attackpahalgam terrorist attacks jaishankarsecretary of stateusislamist assailantskashmir attack

Related News

derbyshire-fire
UK

Derbyshire wildfire prompts road closures and overnight monitoring

retro movie Suriya
Entertainment

Retro reviews say Suriya powers a visually striking but overstuffed gangster romance

Who is Muhammad Asim Malik, Pakistan's new NSA
News

Who is Muhammad Asim Malik, Pakistan's new NSA

David Attenborough
Entertainment

David Attenborough turns 99 with a powerful message on industrial fishing in new documentary ‘Ocean’

More For You

local-poll-uk-reuters

People leave a polling station in Rickmansworth on May 1, 2025.

Reuters

England votes in local elections as Reform UK looks to expand

POLLS opened across parts of England on Thursday for local elections that are expected to bring losses for both the Labour and Conservative parties and show gains for parties like Reform UK, the Liberal Democrats and the Greens.

The elections are the first since Keir Starmer became prime minister and Kemi Badenoch took over the Conservatives after the party’s historic defeat last year.

Keep ReadingShow less
Comment: How history can shape a new narrative for Britain

Doreen Simson, 87, a child evacuee from London; 100-year-old former Wren Ruth Barnwell; and veteran Henry Rice, 98, in front of a full-size replica Spitfire during an event organised by SSAFA, the UK’s oldest Armed Forces charity, to launch the ‘VE Day 80: The Party’ countdown outside Royal Albert Hall, in London

Comment: How history can shape a new narrative for Britain

IT WAS a day of celebration on May 8, 1945.

Winning the war was no longer any kind of surprise. After all, Hitler had committed suicide. What had once seemed in deep peril a few years later had become a matter of time.

Keep ReadingShow less
indian military strike

An Indian Army soldier looks out from an armoured vehicle on a highway leading to South Kashmir's Pahalgam, following an attack, in Marhama village, in Kashmir, April 23, 2025.

Reuters

Pakistan says it has credible intelligence of imminent Indian military strike

PAKISTAN said on Wednesday that it has credible intelligence suggesting India may carry out a military strike within the next 24 to 36 hours. The statement comes amid rising tensions following an attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir.

India has blamed Pakistan for the assault in Pahalgam last week, which was the deadliest attack on civilians in the region in 25 years. The relationship between the two countries has deteriorated since the incident.

Keep ReadingShow less
Gurkha-soldiers-Getty

Gurkha soldiers in the 2024 recruit intake prepare to take part in their Pass Out Parade at the end of their infantry training at Helles Barracks in Catterick, northern England on November 8, 2024. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

British Army forms King’s Gurkha Artillery amid manpower issues

THE BRITISH ARMY has created a new Gurkha artillery unit, the King’s Gurkha Artillery (KGA), as it faces a recruitment and retention crisis.

The unit will include 400 Gurkha personnel from the Brigade of Gurkhas, who will take up artillery roles for the first time.

Keep ReadingShow less
Khawaja-Muhammad-Asif-Reuters

Pakistan’s defence minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif speaks during an interview with Reuters in Islamabad, Pakistan on April 28, 2025.

Reuters

Indian military incursion imminent, says Pakistan defence minister

PAKISTAN's defence minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said on Monday that a military incursion by India was imminent, following a recent attack on tourists in Kashmir that killed 26 people.

The attack led to widespread anger in India and calls for action against Pakistan. India has blamed Pakistan for supporting terrorism in Kashmir, a region claimed by both countries and the focus of two previous wars.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc