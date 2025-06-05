Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Bangladesh says India pushed over 1,200 people across border in a month

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) officials said, “Between May 7 and June 3, Indian authorities pushed in 1,272 individuals, including a few Indian citizens and Rohingya, through 19 bordering districts.”

India Bangladesh border

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel patrol along the borderline fence at the India-Bangladesh border in Golakganj, Dhubri district in India's Assam state on May 26, 2025.

Getty Images
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeJun 05, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

BANGLADESH on Wednesday said Indian authorities have pushed more than 1,270 people across the border over the past month. The group includes mostly Bangladeshis, along with Indian citizens and Rohingya refugees.

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) officials said, “Between May 7 and June 3, Indian authorities pushed in 1,272 individuals, including a few Indian citizens and Rohingya, through 19 bordering districts.” They added, “Only yesterday, they pushed 50 individuals.”

Relations between the two neighbours have become tense since a mass uprising led to the fall of the previous Bangladeshi government last year. India surrounds Bangladesh on three sides.

India’s government has described undocumented immigrants as “Muslim infiltrators”, accusing them of being a security threat. It has not commented on the recent cases of people being sent back across the border.

Jahidul Molla, a 21-year-old Bangladeshi, said he was among those sent back. He said he had lived in India’s Gujarat state since the age of 14. “They picked us up from home and put us on a plane,” Molla told AFP. He said that after spending two weeks in a camp, he was taken onboard a ship with more than 50 others, almost all men.

“For the next three days, they kept beating us, and we were starving,” he said, claiming that they were later dropped overboard in the Sundarbans mangrove swamps along the India-Bangladesh border. “They dropped us... the coast guard rescued us and handed us over to the police.”

AFP said it could not independently verify his account.

India shares a long and porous border with Bangladesh, which is Muslim-majority. The Rohingya, a mostly Muslim minority group, have faced persecution in Myanmar for decades, including a major military crackdown in 2017. Over a million fled to Bangladesh, while others went to India.

The BGB official said “some of the Rohingya” being pushed back were registered with the UN refugee agency in India.

Md Touhid Hossain, head of the foreign ministry in Bangladesh's caretaker government, said Dhaka was “putting all our efforts” into resolving the issue through dialogue.

Indian media have reported that since a four-day conflict with Pakistan last month, authorities have pushed back more than 2,000 alleged illegal Bangladeshi immigrants.

In February, India’s interior minister Amit Shah said, “The issue of illegal intruders is also related to national security, and it should be dealt with strictly,” adding, “they should be identified and deported.”

(With inputs from AFP)

bangladeshindiaborderrohingyadeportationillegal immigrantsgujaratsundarbansbgbamit shahun refugee agencynational securityindia-bangladesh border

Related News

Najmuddin Saifuddin & Brothers
Entertainment

Najmuddin Saifuddin & Brothers carry forward a timeless Sufi tradition

British Asian Narrative Reveals Deep Toll of Cultural Conformity
Culture

Sathnam Sanghera’s 'Marriage Material' adapted into bold new play on conformity

Patrick Gibson
Entertainment

Patrick Gibson linked to James Bond role following 007 First Light trailer reveal

Frankie Bridge Reveals Her Must-Have for Dark Circle Coverage
Fashion

Frankie Bridge reveals go-to beauty product for tackling dark under-eye circles

More For You

Top Rajapaksa-era ministers sentenced in Sri Lanka corruption case

Mahindananda Aluthgamage (centre) and Anil Fernando at Colombo court on Thursday (29)

Top Rajapaksa-era ministers sentenced in Sri Lanka corruption case

A SRI LANKAN court last Thursday (29) sentenced two former ministers from the government of deposed president Gotabaya Rajapaksa to decades in prison in a landmark corruption case.

Ex-sports minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage and former trade minister Anil Fernando were found guilty by the Colombo high court of misappropriating 53 million rupees (£131,121) of state funds.

Keep ReadingShow less
India-population-census-getty

Caste continues to be a significant factor in Indian society, separating those of higher castes, who have historically held cultural and social advantages, from people of lower castes, who face systemic discrimination. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

India to conduct population and caste census in 2027

INDIA will carry out its next census in 2027, the government announced on Wednesday. This will be the country’s first census since 2011 and will include the enumeration of caste, which has not been officially recorded since independence.

“It has been decided to conduct Population Census-2027 in two phases along with enumeration of castes,” the India's Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pro-Pakistan posts spark mass arrests in Assam

Soldiers patrol a street in Srinagar on Monday (2), ahead of Narendra Modi’s visit

Pro-Pakistan posts spark mass arrests in Assam

INDIAN police have arrested scores of people for “sympathising” with Pakistan, a month after the worst conflict between the arch-rivals for decades, a top government official last Sunday (1).

The arrests took place in the northeastern state of Assam, where chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said “81 anti-nationals are now behind bars for sympathising with Pakistan”.

Keep ReadingShow less
Bengaluru-stampede-Reuters

Cricket fans had come out to celebrate Bengaluru’s win over Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League final on Tuesday night.

Photo: Reuters

11 killed in stampede during Bengaluru's IPL victory celebrations

A STAMPEDE broke out in Bengaluru on Wednesday during celebrations for Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) IPL victory, resulting in multiple deaths, according to a senior government official.

Indian media reported that as many as 11 people may have been crushed to death outside Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar said the exact number of fatalities had not yet been confirmed.

Keep ReadingShow less
Saudi deploys raids, drones to block unauthorised hajj pilgrims

More than a million pilgrims have already arrived in Saudi Arabia for hajj

Saudi deploys raids, drones to block unauthorised hajj pilgrims

SAUDI ARABIA is ramping up a crackdown on unregistered worshippers at this week’s hajj pilgrimage, a year after hundreds perished in scorching heat.

Regular raids, drone surveillance and a barrage of text alerts are being deployed to root out unauthorised visitors hoping to mingle among the crowds in and around the holy city of Mecca.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc