UN urges India-Pakistan restraint as missile tests, drills raise tensions

India's information ministry officials said civil defence mock drills will take place on Wednesday to prepare people to "protect themselves in the event of a hostile attack"

A Pakistan Ranger stands guard before the start of a parade at the Pakistan-India joint check post at Attari-Wagah border on May 4, 2025. (Photo: Reuters)

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraMay 06, 2025
PAKISTAN conducted a second missile test and India announced civil defence drills as tensions escalated over Kashmir following an attack on Hindu tourists last month. The United Nations and other global powers have called for restraint between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

The Pakistani military said on Monday it tested a surface-to-surface missile with a range of 120 kilometres. The launch was described as an effort to ensure the operational readiness of troops. This follows a previous missile test on Saturday of a weapon with a range of 450 kilometres. Pakistan has not disclosed the locations of either test.

India's information ministry officials said civil defence mock drills will take place on Wednesday to prepare people to "protect themselves in the event of a hostile attack". Drills will include sounding air raid sirens and evacuation plans in several states.

Indian officials blame Pakistan for supporting the April 22 attack in Pahalgam, where 26 mostly Hindu men were killed in the deadliest incident against civilians in Indian-administered Kashmir in years. prime minister Narendra Modi said India will "identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backer" and "pursue them to the ends of the Earth."

Pakistan has denied involvement and said it is fully prepared to respond to any attack. "Any act of aggression will be met with a decisive response," the government said. No group has claimed responsibility for the shooting, but Indian police are seeking at least two Pakistani citizens they say were among the gunmen.

Gunfire exchanges have occurred nightly since April 24 along the Line of Control, according to the Indian army.

On Monday, UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres said relations between India and Pakistan had reached a "boiling point". He urged both sides to show "maximum restraint and step back from the brink" of war.

Iran’s top diplomat Abbas Araghchi visited Islamabad on Monday for talks with prime minister Shehbaz Sharif and is scheduled to visit India on Thursday. Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said, "We will spare no effort to help de-escalate the situation between the two countries."

Sharif cancelled a scheduled visit to Malaysia on Friday, saying the missile launch "clearly shows that Pakistan's defence is in strong hands".

India and Pakistan both claim the Muslim-majority region of Kashmir in full. A separatist insurgency has been active in the Indian-administered part since 1989, with India accusing Pakistan of backing terrorists behind the violence. Islamabad denies the charges.

The UN Security Council discussed the Kashmir situation on Monday at Pakistan's request. Pakistan’s foreign ministry said Council members called for "dialogue and diplomacy to diffuse tension and avoid military confrontation". It also said intelligence indicated an "imminent threat" of action by India.

India’s foreign ministry did not immediately comment on the meeting. An Indian source familiar with the discussions said several Council members viewed Pakistan’s missile tests and nuclear statements as "escalatory". The source added, "Pakistan's efforts to internationalise the situation also failed. They were advised to sort out the issues bilaterally with India."

Russia's Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, "We are following with great concern the atmosphere that has developed on the border", and urged both countries to reduce tensions.

US vice president JD Vance said India should respond in a way "that doesn't lead to a broader regional conflict", and urged Pakistan to "make sure that the terrorists sometimes operating in their territory are hunted down and dealt with".

On the Indian side of Kashmir, a large-scale manhunt is underway to find the gunmen behind the Pahalgam attack. Residents near the Line of Control are preparing bunkers or moving away.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, emergency drills are being held, religious schools have closed, and residents have been advised to stock up on food and medicine.

Following the attack, both countries have taken retaliatory measures, including suspending trade, shutting airspace, halting a key water treaty, and reducing embassy staff.

Moody’s has warned that the standoff could affect Pakistan’s $350-billion economy, which is still recovering from a 2023 debt crisis. It added that increased defence spending may also impact India’s fiscal consolidation.

(With inputs from agencies)

Starmer and Modi

Starmer and Modi shake hands during a bilateral meeting in the sidelines of the G20 summit at the Museum of Modern Art in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Brazil, on November 18, 2024. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

UK and India finalise free trade agreement after three years of talks

INDIA and the United Kingdom on Tuesday concluded a long-awaited free trade agreement after three years of negotiations. The deal, finalised in the context of past US tariff actions under president Donald Trump, is the most significant trade pact for the UK since it left the European Union.

The agreement between the world’s fifth and sixth largest economies aims to increase bilateral trade by £25.5 billion by 2040 through improved market access and eased trade restrictions.

nigel-farage-reform

Donna Edmunds quit the party days after her suspension, criticised Nigel Farage’s leadership and called him a 'terrible leader'. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Reform councillor who quit says 'Farage is a terrible leader'

NEWLY elected councillor Donna Edmunds has quit Reform UK days after the local elections, calling Nigel Farage a “terrible leader” and saying he “must never be prime minister”.

Edmunds, who was elected in Hodnet, Shropshire, was suspended from the party after posting on X that she intended to defect once ousted MP Rupert Lowe launched a challenger party. She later wrote she had been suspended “pending an investigation”.

Zia-Yusuf-Getty

Yusuf acknowledged that the party may not be able to stop asylum seekers from being placed in hotels where the Home Office already has contracts with accommodation providers. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Zia Yusuf says Reform will resist hotel use for asylum seekers

REFORM UK chair Zia Yusuf has said the party will use “every instrument of power” to resist housing people seeking asylum in council areas where it has gained control.

Speaking on BBC One’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, Yusuf said the party is exploring legal avenues including judicial reviews, injunctions, and planning laws to prevent the use of accommodation for asylum seekers in these areas.

Indus-waters-Reuters

Boys use fishing nets to catch fish in the water on the partially dried up riverbed of the Indus River in Hyderabad, Pakistan, April 25, 2025. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters

India begins hydro work after suspending Indus Waters Treaty: Report

INDIA has started work to increase reservoir holding capacity at two hydroelectric projects in Jammu and Kashmir, three sources told Reuters, after tensions with Pakistan led New Delhi to suspend a decades-old water-sharing agreement.

The activity marks the first instance of India operating outside the Indus Waters Treaty, an agreement in place since 1960 that both countries have followed despite three wars and several other conflicts.

ve-day-getty

Union Jack flags are displayed on Regent Street St James's ahead of VE Day 80 on May 4, 2025 in London. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

VE Day events begin across UK to honour WWII veterans

THE UK on Monday began four days of events to mark 80 years since the end of World War II, with a military parade, street parties, and a Buckingham Palace balcony appearance by the royal family.

The events are expected to be the final major commemoration attended by those who served in the Second World War.

