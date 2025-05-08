Skip to content
Cross-border violence leaves several dead in India-Pakistan clash

The violence came after India launched missile strikes on Wednesday morning, which it described as a response to an earlier attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir.

Rescue workers cordon off a structure at the administration block of the Government Health and Education complex, damaged after it was hit by an Indian strike, in Muridke near Lahore, Pakistan May 7, 2025. (Photo: Reuters)

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraMay 08, 2025
INDIAN and Pakistani soldiers exchanged fire across the Kashmir border overnight, India said on Thursday, following deadly strikes and shelling a day earlier.

The violence came after India launched missile strikes on Wednesday morning, which it described as a response to an earlier attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir. Pakistan prime minister Shehbaz Sharif said his country would retaliate.

"We will avenge each drop of the blood of these martyrs," Sharif said in an address to the nation.

India said it had destroyed nine "terrorist camps" in Pakistan in what it called "focused, measured and non-escalatory" strikes. The action followed accusations by New Delhi that Islamabad backed an attack on tourists in Kashmir two weeks ago. Pakistan has denied the charge.

At least 45 people have died on both sides of the border following Wednesday's violence, including children.

Islamabad said 31 civilians were killed by Indian strikes and firing along the border.

New Delhi said 13 civilians and a soldier were killed by Pakistani fire.

Pakistan’s military said five Indian jets had been downed across the border. India has not responded to the claim.

An Indian senior security source, who asked not to be named, said three Indian fighter jets had crashed within Indian territory.

The largest Indian strike hit an Islamic seminary near Bahawalpur in Pakistan's Punjab province, killing 13 people, according to the Pakistan military.

Madasar Choudhary, 29, said his sister saw two children killed in Poonch, on the Indian side of the border.

"She saw two children running out of her neighbour's house and screamed for them to get back inside," Choudhary said. "But shrapnel got to the children -- and they eventually died."

Muhammad Riaz said Indian strikes had destroyed his home in Muzaffarabad, the main city of Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

"There is no place to live," he said. "There is no space at the house of our relatives. We are very upset, we have nowhere to go."

On Wednesday night, Pakistan military spokesman Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said there had been firing across the Line of Control and that the armed forces had been authorised to "respond in self-defence" at a "time, place and manner of its choosing".

India’s army on Thursday said its soldiers had used "small arms and artillery guns" at multiple locations overnight and had "responded proportionately". No further details were provided.

India’s defence minister Rajnath Singh said the strikes were a response to last month’s attack in Pahalgam, where gunmen killed 26 people, mainly Hindu men.

New Delhi blamed the Pakistan-based group Lashkar-e-Taiba for the attack. It is designated a terrorist group by the UN. The two countries exchanged threats and diplomatic messages after the incident.

Indian media on Thursday reported high alert in border areas.

"Border districts on high alert," The Hindu reported, while The Indian Express wrote there was "no reason to believe that the Pakistan Army has been chastened by the Indian airstrikes", and that Indian military experts were "aware that Pakistan's armed forces are no pushover".

International leaders have called for calm.

"I want to see them stop," US president Donald Trump said on Wednesday.

Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi is scheduled to meet Indian foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in New Delhi on Thursday, after visiting Pakistan earlier in the week.

Analysts said they expected some form of military response from Pakistan.

"India's limited objectives are met," said Happymon Jacob, director of the Council for Strategic and Defence Research in New Delhi.

"Pakistan has a limited objective of ensuring that it carries out a retaliatory strike to save face domestically and internationally. So, that is likely to happen."

He said the situation would "likely end in a few iterations of exchange of long-range gunfire or missiles into each other's territory".

FTA ‘will elevate India to be Britain’s most trusted partner’

Sir Keir Starmer and Narendra Modi during their meeting in November 2024

FTA ‘will elevate India to be Britain’s most trusted partner’

WHAT does the Free Trade Agreement (FTA), welcomed on Tuesday (6) by the British and Indian prime ministers, Sir Keir Starmer and Narendra Modi, mean for Eastern Eye readers?

The FTA certainly opens up many more opportunities for British Indian businessmen (and women).

UK-India FTA hailed as historic milestone in ties

Jonathan Reynolds with Piyush Goyal in London last week

UK-India FTA hailed as historic milestone in ties

BRITAIN and India finalised a long-awaited free trade agreement (FTA) on Tuesday (6), which both countries hailed as a historic milestone in their bilateral relations.

Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer described it as “a landmark deal with India – one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, which will grow the economy and deliver for British people and business.”

Jonathan-Reynolds-Getty

Trade secretary Jonathan Reynolds said, 'Both have a huge interest in regional stability, in dialogue, in de-escalation and anything we can do to support that, we are here and willing to do.'

getty images

UK says ready to help India and Pakistan de-escalate tensions

THE UK is ready to support both India and Pakistan in de-escalating tensions following deadly clashes between the two countries, trade secretary Jonathan Reynolds said on Wednesday.

“Our message would be that we are a friend, a partner to both countries. We stand ready to support them. Both have a huge interest in regional stability, in dialogue, in de-escalation and anything we can do to support that, we are here and willing to do,” Reynolds told BBC radio.

Operation-Sindoor-Reuters

India said the sites were used to organise attacks against it. (Photo: Reuters)

What is Operation Sindoor, India's strikes in Pakistan?

INDIA launched air and artillery strikes on Pakistani territory and Pakistan-administered Kashmir on Wednesday, in response to an attack on Indian tourists in Kashmir on April 22 that killed 26 people. Pakistan called the strikes a “blatant act of war” as tensions rose between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

India said its military action, named Operation Sindoor, targeted nine sites used for what it described as “terrorist infrastructure” where attacks were planned.

india strikes pakistan

A view shows a damaged building after it was hit by an Indian strike in Muridke near Lahore, Pakistan, May 7, 2025.

Reuters

India launches strikes on Pakistan after Kashmir attack; dozens killed in border clashes

INDIA and Pakistan exchanged heavy fire across their disputed border on Wednesday, after India carried out missile strikes targeting camps it said were linked to an earlier attack in Kashmir. The violence marked the worst confrontation between the two countries in two decades.

At least 36 people were reported killed. Pakistan said 26 civilians died in the Indian strikes and border firing. India said at least eight people were killed in shelling by Pakistan.

