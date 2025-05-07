Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

What is Operation Sindoor, India's strikes in Pakistan?

India said its military action, named Operation Sindoor, targeted nine sites used for what it described as “terrorist infrastructure” where attacks were planned.

Operation-Sindoor-Reuters

India said the sites were used to organise attacks against it. (Photo: Reuters)

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraMay 07, 2025
Vivek Mishra

See Full Bio

INDIA launched air and artillery strikes on Pakistani territory and Pakistan-administered Kashmir on Wednesday, in response to an attack on Indian tourists in Kashmir on April 22 that killed 26 people. Pakistan called the strikes a “blatant act of war” as tensions rose between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

India said its military action, named Operation Sindoor, targeted nine sites used for what it described as “terrorist infrastructure” where attacks were planned.

What is Operation Sindoor?

India launched Operation Sindoor on Wednesday, targeting what it described as “terrorist infrastructure” across nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir. The action followed the April 22 attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir that left 26 people dead.

India said the sites were used to organise attacks against it. The operation was named “Sindoor,” referring to the red vermilion worn by married Hindu women — a reference to the widows created by the April 22 killings, most of whom were Hindu men.

ALSO READ: India begins hydro work after suspending Indus Waters Treaty: Report

Islamabad said six locations were hit in Pakistan and a total of 24 impacts from different weapons were recorded. Pakistan called the strikes a “blatant act of war”.

Following the strikes, a Pakistan military spokesperson told Reuters that its forces shot down five Indian aircraft while they were still in Indian airspace. India has not confirmed this claim. Four local government sources in Indian-administered Kashmir told Reuters that three Indian fighter jets crashed in separate areas during the night. All three pilots were hospitalised, the sources said.

Both countries reported heavy exchanges of artillery fire along the Line of Control (LoC), the de facto border dividing Kashmir.

ALSO READ: India halts Pakistan imports as tensions rise over Kashmir killings

Casualties and local impact

Pakistan said eight people were killed, 35 injured and two missing as a result of India’s strike. India said seven civilians were killed and 35 injured in cross-border shelling by Pakistani troops.

Schools in parts of Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir were shut on Wednesday. In Pakistan’s Punjab province, authorities declared a state of emergency, placing hospitals and security agencies on high alert. Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan-administered Kashmir, experienced power outages after the explosions.

ALSO READ: UN urges India-Pakistan restraint

Airspace and flight disruptions

India closed several airports and airlines including IndiGo and SpiceJet cancelled multiple flights. Air India diverted two international flights. Qatar Airways temporarily suspended flights to Pakistan. Pakistan International Airlines said flights in the air were rerouted to Karachi and those on the ground were held.

What triggered Operation Sindoor?

The operation followed a deadly attack on April 22 in Pahalgam, a tourist destination in Indian-administered Kashmir. The attack killed 26 civilians, most of them Hindu men. No group has claimed responsibility. India blamed the Pakistan-based group Lashkar-e-Taiba, a UN-designated terrorist organisation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused Pakistan of supporting “cross-border terrorism” and gave the military “complete operational freedom” to respond. Pakistan rejected the accusation and said last week it had “credible intelligence” that India was preparing for a military operation.

Ongoing tensions and global reaction

India and Pakistan have fought multiple wars over Kashmir since 1947. Both countries claim the region in full but control parts of it. The last major escalation was in 2019 when 41 Indian paramilitary forces were killed in a suicide bombing blamed on a Pakistan-based group.

The United Nations called for “maximum restraint”. “The world cannot afford a military confrontation between India and Pakistan,” said UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held discussions with both countries. China said it “regretted India’s military action” and expressed concern about current developments. Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is expected in New Delhi after visiting Islamabad.

(With inputs from agencies)

operation sindoorindia pakistan tensionskashmir attackairstrikescross-border shellingline of controllashkar-e-taibanarendra modipakistan-administered kashmircivilian casualtiesflight disruptionsun responsewhat is operation sindooroperation sindoor explainedkashmirpahalgam terrorist attackpahalgamindiapakistan

Related News

Jonathan-Reynolds-Getty
Editorial

UK says ready to help India and Pakistan de-escalate tensions

World's richest actor Arnold Schwarzenegger
Entertainment

World’s richest actor at 77 beats Tom Cruise, Shah Rukh and The Rock despite no film in 6 years

Geraldine Viswanathan
Entertainment

Geraldine Viswanathan steals the spotlight in Marvel’s 'Thunderbolts' after Ayo Edebiri's exit

More For You

india strikes pakistan

A view shows a damaged building after it was hit by an Indian strike in Muridke near Lahore, Pakistan, May 7, 2025.

Reuters

India launches strikes on Pakistan after Kashmir attack; dozens killed in border clashes

INDIA and Pakistan exchanged heavy fire across their disputed border on Wednesday, after India carried out missile strikes targeting camps it said were linked to an earlier attack in Kashmir. The violence marked the worst confrontation between the two countries in two decades.

At least 36 people were reported killed. Pakistan said 26 civilians died in the Indian strikes and border firing. India said at least eight people were killed in shelling by Pakistan.

Keep ReadingShow less
Starmer and Modi

Starmer and Modi shake hands during a bilateral meeting in the sidelines of the G20 summit at the Museum of Modern Art in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Brazil, on November 18, 2024. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

UK and India finalise free trade agreement after three years of talks

INDIA and the United Kingdom on Tuesday concluded a long-awaited free trade agreement after three years of negotiations. The deal, finalised in the context of past US tariff actions under president Donald Trump, is the most significant trade pact for the UK since it left the European Union.

The agreement between the world’s fifth and sixth largest economies aims to increase bilateral trade by £25.5 billion by 2040 through improved market access and eased trade restrictions.

Keep ReadingShow less
nigel-farage-reform

Donna Edmunds quit the party days after her suspension, criticised Nigel Farage’s leadership and called him a 'terrible leader'. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Reform councillor who quit says 'Farage is a terrible leader'

NEWLY elected councillor Donna Edmunds has quit Reform UK days after the local elections, calling Nigel Farage a “terrible leader” and saying he “must never be prime minister”.

Edmunds, who was elected in Hodnet, Shropshire, was suspended from the party after posting on X that she intended to defect once ousted MP Rupert Lowe launched a challenger party. She later wrote she had been suspended “pending an investigation”.

Keep ReadingShow less
india-pakistan-border-reuters

A Pakistan Ranger stands guard before the start of a parade at the Pakistan-India joint check post at Attari-Wagah border on May 4, 2025. (Photo: Reuters)

UN urges India-Pakistan restraint as missile tests, drills raise tensions

PAKISTAN conducted a second missile test and India announced civil defence drills as tensions escalated over Kashmir following an attack on Hindu tourists last month. The United Nations and other global powers have called for restraint between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

The Pakistani military said on Monday it tested a surface-to-surface missile with a range of 120 kilometres. The launch was described as an effort to ensure the operational readiness of troops. This follows a previous missile test on Saturday of a weapon with a range of 450 kilometres. Pakistan has not disclosed the locations of either test.

Keep ReadingShow less
Zia-Yusuf-Getty

Yusuf acknowledged that the party may not be able to stop asylum seekers from being placed in hotels where the Home Office already has contracts with accommodation providers. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Zia Yusuf says Reform will resist hotel use for asylum seekers

REFORM UK chair Zia Yusuf has said the party will use “every instrument of power” to resist housing people seeking asylum in council areas where it has gained control.

Speaking on BBC One’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, Yusuf said the party is exploring legal avenues including judicial reviews, injunctions, and planning laws to prevent the use of accommodation for asylum seekers in these areas.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc