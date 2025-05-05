Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

India begins hydro work after suspending Indus Waters Treaty: Report

The activity marks the first instance of India operating outside the Indus Waters Treaty, an agreement in place since 1960 that both countries have followed despite three wars and several other conflicts.

Indus-waters-Reuters

Boys use fishing nets to catch fish in the water on the partially dried up riverbed of the Indus River in Hyderabad, Pakistan, April 25, 2025. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraMay 05, 2025
Vivek Mishra

See Full Bio

INDIA has started work to increase reservoir holding capacity at two hydroelectric projects in Jammu and Kashmir, three sources told Reuters, after tensions with Pakistan led New Delhi to suspend a decades-old water-sharing agreement.

The activity marks the first instance of India operating outside the Indus Waters Treaty, an agreement in place since 1960 that both countries have followed despite three wars and several other conflicts.

Last month, India suspended the treaty after identifying two of the three attackers in a deadly assault in Kashmir, which killed 26 people, as Pakistani nationals. Pakistan denied involvement in the attack and warned of international legal action. It said, “Any attempt to stop or divert the flow of water belonging to Pakistan … will be considered as an act of war.”

A “reservoir flushing” exercise to remove sediment began on 1 May and continued for three days, the sources said. The work is being carried out by India’s state-run NHPC Ltd and local authorities in Jammu and Kashmir.

One source said the flushing leads to sediment-filled water being discharged downstream initially, followed by a drop in water flow as the reservoirs are refilled. The work could affect water supply to Pakistan in the long term if similar efforts are repeated at other dams.

ALSO READ: India halts Pakistan imports as tensions rise over Kashmir killings

More than six such hydropower projects exist in the region. India did not inform Pakistan before carrying out the work at the Salal and Baglihar projects, the sources said. The two projects were commissioned in 1987 and 2008/09 respectively. This is the first time the flushing is being conducted since their construction, as the treaty had previously blocked such work.

The sources spoke on condition of anonymity. NHPC and the Indian and Jammu and Kashmir governments did not respond to Reuters’ emailed queries.

Locals on the Indian side of the Chenab River said they observed water being released from both dams from 1 to 3 May. Videos shared by residents show sections of the river in full flow, while others were partially obstructed by sediment.

ALSO READ: India wants Kashmir attackers brought to justice, Jaishankar tells US

“This is the first time such an exercise has taken place and will help in more efficient power generation and prevent damage to turbines,” one of the sources said.

“We were also asked to open the adjustable gates for cleaning, which we did from 1 May,” the source added. The aim, the source said, was to free dam operations from restrictions.

Flushing operations involve nearly emptying a reservoir to expel sediment, which affects power generation. Two of the sources said output from the 690-MW Salal project had dropped due to Pakistan not allowing earlier flushing. The 900-MW Baglihar project had also been affected.

ALSO READ: India and Pakistan’s military strength compared amid Kashmir tensions

“Flushing is not a common thing because it leads to a lot of water wastage,” said one source. “Downstream countries are expected to be informed in case it leads to any inundation.”

Construction of both projects had required extensive engagement with Pakistan, which has raised concerns over its water share.

The 1960 treaty split the Indus river system between the two countries. India had shared hydrological data and issued flood warnings under the agreement.

India’s water minister recently said the government would “ensure no drop of the Indus River’s water reaches Pakistan.”

ALSO READ: Pakistan says it has credible intelligence of imminent Indian military strike

Officials and experts on both sides have said India cannot immediately stop water flows, as the treaty only permits run-of-river projects with minimal storage on the rivers allocated to Pakistan.

Kushvinder Vohra, a recently retired head of India’s Central Water Commission, said the suspension means India “can now pursue our projects at free will.” Vohra has worked extensively on Indus-related disputes.

India has also been seeking to renegotiate the treaty. The two countries have engaged with the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague on disputes relating to the Kishenganga and Ratle hydroelectric projects, particularly the storage capacity of those plants.

(With inputs from Reuters)

hydroelectric projectsindiaindia-pakistan relationsindia-pakistan tensionsindus waters treatyjammu and kashmirkashmirkashmir attackpahalgampahalgam attackpahalgam terrorist attackwater flowwater supplydam operationsnarendra modi

Related News

Gurwinder Kaur
UK

Ravi Yadav sentenced to nine years for rape and abuse of wife Gurwinder Kaur

Babil Khan Breaks Silence on Viral Breakdown and Bollywood Misquote
Entertainment

Babil Khan reacts after viral breakdown video, says Bollywood comments were misread

Indian Americans Top Asian Groups in Income and Education
US

Indian Americans rank highest in income and degrees across US Asian groups, says report

Mona Patel Set to Return to Met Gala 2025 After Iconic Debut
Entertainment

Will Mona Patel steal the spotlight again at Met Gala 2025 after her iconic butterfly moment?

More For You

Zia-Yusuf-Getty

Yusuf acknowledged that the party may not be able to stop asylum seekers from being placed in hotels where the Home Office already has contracts with accommodation providers. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Zia Yusuf says Reform will resist hotel use for asylum seekers

REFORM UK chair Zia Yusuf has said the party will use “every instrument of power” to resist housing people seeking asylum in council areas where it has gained control.

Speaking on BBC One’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, Yusuf said the party is exploring legal avenues including judicial reviews, injunctions, and planning laws to prevent the use of accommodation for asylum seekers in these areas.

Keep ReadingShow less
ve-day-getty

Union Jack flags are displayed on Regent Street St James's ahead of VE Day 80 on May 4, 2025 in London. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

VE Day events begin across UK to honour WWII veterans

THE UK on Monday began four days of events to mark 80 years since the end of World War II, with a military parade, street parties, and a Buckingham Palace balcony appearance by the royal family.

The events are expected to be the final major commemoration attended by those who served in the Second World War.

Keep ReadingShow less
Attari-Wagah-border-reuters

Vehicles wait in a line before making their way to Pakistan at the Attari-Wagah border crossing. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters

India halts Pakistan imports as tensions rise over Kashmir killings

INDIA has banned the import of goods originating from or transiting via Pakistan following the killing of 26 tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir.

The ban was announced by India’s Directorate General of Foreign Trade and takes immediate effect. “This restriction is imposed in the interest of national security and public policy,” the notification said.

Keep ReadingShow less
Evangelos Sekeris

Council president Evangelos Sekeris said the meeting would provide an opportunity for members to express their views and help ease tensions between the two countries. (Photo: LinkedIn/Evangelos Sekeris)

LinkedIn/Evangelos Sekeris

'UNSC may meet soon to discuss India-Pakistan situation'

THE UN Security Council (UNSC) could meet “sooner rather than later” to discuss the situation between India and Pakistan, council president and Greece’s permanent representative to the UN ambassador Evangelos Sekeris said on Thursday.

He said the meeting would provide an opportunity for members to express their views and help ease tensions between the two countries.

Keep ReadingShow less
nigel-farage-reuters

Nigel Farage reacts as Reform UK wins the Runcorn and Helsby by-election, at Halton Stadium in Widnes, May 2, 2025.

Reuters

Reform wins first mayoral post and fifth parliamentary seat

NIGEL FARAGE’s Reform UK party has won a fifth parliamentary seat and its first mayoral post, along with multiple local council positions, in early results from Thursday’s elections across England.

The results indicate growing support for the party and potential challenges for both Labour and the Conservatives.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc