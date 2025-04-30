Indian fans send water bottles to Pakistani actress Hania Aamir as Indus Waters Treaty is suspended

Skip to content
Instagram/ haniaheheofficial
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranApr 30, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Pakistani actress Hania Aamir has gone viral on social media after a video emerged showing Indian fans packing and labelling a box of water bottles addressed to her, following India’s suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty.

The video shows a group of young men laughing as they fill a carton marked, “To Hania Aamir. Rawal Pind. Punjab, Pakistan. From India.” The clip quickly gained traction online, with many users commenting on the unexpected nature of the gesture amid escalating tensions.

The development follows the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on 22 April, after which India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan. The treaty, which dates back to 1960, governs water-sharing rights of the Indus River system. Pakistan is heavily dependent on this river system, using it to irrigate approximately 80% of its agricultural land and support 90% of its food production.

The move has sparked criticism from Pakistan, with tensions growing not just diplomatically, but also in the cultural space.

Reports have surfaced suggesting that Hania Aamir, who was previously cast opposite Indian actor Diljit Dosanjh in the upcoming film Sardaarji 3, has been dropped from the project. Some scenes are now reportedly being reshot following her removal.

This incident has also reignited debate over the participation of Pakistani artists in Indian entertainment. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a renewed statement calling for a total ban on Pakistani talent in the Indian industry.

"In light of the recent attack in Pahalgam, FWICE is once again compelled to issue a blanket boycott on all Pakistani artists, singers and technicians participating in any Indian film or entertainment projects. This includes performances or collaborations occurring anywhere in the world," the statement read.

While official confirmation from the Sardaarji 3 team is awaited, the situation has added to the ongoing uncertainty surrounding cross-border collaborations in the wake of heightened political tensions.

diljit dosanjhindian entertainmentindian fansindus waters treatypakistani actresspakistani artistssocial mediahania aamir

More For You

Dwayne Johnson Channels UFC Icon Mark Kerr in ‘The Smashing Machine’ Trailer

Dwayne Johnson stuns fans with his gritty transformation into MMA icon Mark Kerr in The Smashing Machine

Instagram/therock

Dwayne Johnson transforms into UFC legend Mark Kerr in ‘The Smashing Machine’ trailer

Dwayne Johnson has never looked or sounded like this before. In The Smashing Machine, the former wrestler turned Hollywood star completely ditches his polished persona to play Mark Kerr, a troubled UFC legend whose battles outside the ring were as intense as the ones inside.

The upcoming film, which drops in cinemas on 3 October, is directed by Benny Safdie, half of the filmmaking duo behind Uncut Gems. This marks his first solo directorial project, and he’s diving deep into the rough, real-life story of Kerr, a powerhouse from the early days of MMA who found fame in the late ’90s but also struggled with addiction and personal chaos.

Keep ReadingShow less
Jackie Chan to receive lifetime achievement award at 2025 Locarno Film Festival

Jackie Chan to be honoured at the 78th Locarno Film Festival with a lifetime achievement award

Getty Images

Jackie Chan to receive lifetime achievement award at 2025 Locarno Film Festival

Jackie Chan is set to receive one of international cinema’s top honours, the career achievement award at the 78th Locarno Film Festival, taking place from August 6 to 16 in Switzerland. At 71, the actor, stunt performer and director will be celebrated not only for his on-screen charisma but for transforming action cinema across cultures and generations.

Chan will be awarded the prestigious Leopard of Honour on August 9 in recognition of his decades-long influence on global filmmaking. With over 200 films under his belt, Chan’s legacy spans continents, genres and roles from Hong Kong martial arts legend to Hollywood box office staple. His unique style has long combined physical comedy, elaborate fight choreography and a deep commitment to doing his own stunts, often at great personal risk.

Keep ReadingShow less
Mishal Husain

She explores both sides of her family

Getty

Mishal Husain traces family roots to American Revolution in BBC’s  'Who Do You Think You Are?'

Broadcaster and journalist Mishal Husain has uncovered a surprising chapter in her family history, revealing ancestral links to the American Revolution, in the latest episode of the BBC’s Who Do You Think You Are?

Husain, 52, who stepped down from BBC Radio 4’s Today programme in December 2024 after more than a decade at the helm, made the discovery during her journey into her heritage for the long-running genealogy series. Her episode is set to air next Tuesday as part of a new series which also features actors Andrew Garfield, Diane Morgan and Ross Kemp.

Keep ReadingShow less
Mahesh Babu new look for SSMB

Mahesh Babu’s dramatic new look for SSMB 29 sparks a social media frenzy as fans compare him to Mufasa and a Hollywood action hero

Getty Images/ Twitter

Mahesh Babu’s rugged new look for ‘SSMB29’ goes viral, sparks Hollywood comparisons

Mahesh Babu has always been known for his cool, clean-cut image, but that’s changing, and fans are loving it. A candid photo of the Telugu superstar has stirred excitement online, revealing a surprising transformation ahead of his upcoming film with RRR director SS Rajamouli. Sporting longer, curly hair and a rugged beard, Mahesh looks almost unrecognisable. Dressed in laid-back shorts and a beige tee, he was spotted in a casual moment with his wife, Namrata Shirodkar, and a friend.

The image spread quickly across social media platforms, with fans hailing him as a “sher” (lion) and drawing comparisons to Hollywood icons and even Disney’s Mufasa. The reactions were clear, and the audiences are ready to see Mahesh in a new, never-seen-before avatar.

Keep ReadingShow less
Disney Expands Epic Games Deal with New Fortnite Star Wars Series

Disney and Epic Games have collaborated on several high-profile events

Star Wars

‘Fortnite’ to debut ‘Star Wars’ series as Disney strengthens Epic Games partnership

The Walt Disney Company is taking its collaboration with Epic Games to new heights, announcing the debut of a Star Wars animated series inside Fortnite, a first-of-its-kind move for both companies. This development is part of a broader strategy that deepens Disney’s relationship with Epic Games, as the two companies continue working on a new, interactive universe built around Disney’s iconic intellectual properties.

The series, titled Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld, will be available for early viewing on 2 May 2025 on a specially created “Star Wars Watch Party” island within Fortnite. The official Disney+ release will follow on 4 May. Players inside the game will not only be able to watch the show’s first two episodes but also engage in combat gameplay, merging entertainment with interactive experience.

Keep ReadingShow less
