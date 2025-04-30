Indian fans send water bottles to Pakistani actress Hania Aamir as Indus Waters Treaty is suspended

Pakistani actress Hania Aamir has gone viral on social media after a video emerged showing Indian fans packing and labelling a box of water bottles addressed to her, following India’s suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty.
The video shows a group of young men laughing as they fill a carton marked, “To Hania Aamir. Rawal Pind. Punjab, Pakistan. From India.” The clip quickly gained traction online, with many users commenting on the unexpected nature of the gesture amid escalating tensions.
The development follows the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on 22 April, after which India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan. The treaty, which dates back to 1960, governs water-sharing rights of the Indus River system. Pakistan is heavily dependent on this river system, using it to irrigate approximately 80% of its agricultural land and support 90% of its food production.
The move has sparked criticism from Pakistan, with tensions growing not just diplomatically, but also in the cultural space.
Reports have surfaced suggesting that Hania Aamir, who was previously cast opposite Indian actor Diljit Dosanjh in the upcoming film Sardaarji 3, has been dropped from the project. Some scenes are now reportedly being reshot following her removal.
This incident has also reignited debate over the participation of Pakistani artists in Indian entertainment. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a renewed statement calling for a total ban on Pakistani talent in the Indian industry.
"In light of the recent attack in Pahalgam, FWICE is once again compelled to issue a blanket boycott on all Pakistani artists, singers and technicians participating in any Indian film or entertainment projects. This includes performances or collaborations occurring anywhere in the world," the statement read.
While official confirmation from the Sardaarji 3 team is awaited, the situation has added to the ongoing uncertainty surrounding cross-border collaborations in the wake of heightened political tensions.
