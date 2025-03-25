Hania Aamir honoured by UK Parliament for her contributions to Pakistani entertainment

Pakistan’s acclaimed actress Hania Aamir has received a Recognition Award at the UK Parliament in acknowledgment of her contributions to the entertainment industry and her growing global influence.
The award ceremony took place in the Jubilee Room of the House of Commons on Monday and was hosted by British Member of Parliament Afzal Khan. The event celebrated Hania’s impact on the Pakistani entertainment sector and her increasing popularity beyond national borders.
Acknowledging the honour
Addressing the gathering, Hania Aamir expressed her gratitude for the recognition. “It is an absolute honour to be here, and it means a lot to me,” she said. “I hope we continue to entertain people through our work and make Pakistan proud.”
She also emphasised the importance of unity within the entertainment community. “The strength of the Pakistani community is remarkable, and I hope we continue to stand by and support each other in whichever way we can.”
Hania also paid tribute to the women in the entertainment industry who paved the way for future generations. “I will do everything in my capacity to make it easier for others to come,” she added.
A rising star in global cinema
Hania Aamir has emerged as one of Pakistan’s most prominent female stars in recent years. She has gained widespread popularity both domestically and internationally, making her mark in television and film. Her vibrant personality and versatile acting have earned her a loyal fan base across South Asia and beyond.
Recent reports suggest that Hania is set to make her Indian film debut in Sardaar Ji 3, a Punjabi-language movie starring Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa. If confirmed, this would mark a significant milestone in her career, expanding her reach into the Indian entertainment industry.
Recognition of Pakistani talent in the UK
Hania Aamir is not the first Pakistani star to be honoured at the UK Parliament. Earlier, veteran actress Bushra Ansari received the prestigious Award of Recognition for her contributions to the entertainment industry and her work in social advocacy.
Additionally, celebrated Pakistani actors Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa have also been recognised by the UK Parliament for their contributions to the industry. These honours reflect the growing appreciation for Pakistani artists on the global stage and the influence they wield in cultural representation.
A moment of pride for Pakistan
Hania’s recognition at the UK Parliament is a testament to the evolving status of Pakistani cinema and television on the world stage. With an increasing number of artists gaining international recognition, the industry continues to grow in stature and influence.
The award not only highlights Hania Aamir’s achievements but also serves as encouragement for future generations of Pakistani entertainers striving for excellence. As she continues her journey in the entertainment world, her recognition in the UK Parliament adds yet another milestone to her successful career.