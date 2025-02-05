Skip to content
Black Sabbath announces final show in Birmingham with metal legends

Ozzy Osbourne joins original Black Sabbath lineup for a historic farewell concert featuring a star-studded lineup and special performances.

Black Sabbath announces final show

Ozzy Osbourne of Black Sabbath performs at Ozzfest 2016 at San Manuel Amphitheater

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiFeb 05, 2025
Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath are set to reunite for their final concert at Birmingham's Villa Park on July 5, marking the end of a legendary era in heavy metal history. The event, titled Back to the Beginning, will feature the band’s original lineup—Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward—reuniting for the first time in 20 years.

The reunion concert is not just a farewell to the band’s iconic legacy but also a fundraiser for important causes. Proceeds from the show will benefit Cure Parkinson’s, Birmingham Children's Hospital, and Acorns Children’s Hospice. A star-studded lineup will join Black Sabbath for this once-in-a-lifetime performance, including Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Alice in Chains, Halestorm, and many more.

Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath's epic final performance at Villa Park, featuring Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Anthrax, and moreMetallica

Osbourne, 76, who has been battling Parkinson's disease and spinal injuries, will take the stage for a short solo set before joining his bandmates. Despite his health challenges, he is determined to end his career with a bang, giving his fans the farewell they deserve. Sharon Osbourne, his wife, expressed how excited Ozzy is to be back with his band after so many years, but mentioned that this show would mark the end of his live performances.

This performance will be a full-circle moment for the band, who first formed in Birmingham in 1968. The city has always been integral to their identity, and Villa Park, home to Aston Villa FC, is the perfect venue for their final show. While Black Sabbath played their farewell tour in 2017, this reunion concert holds special significance as the founding members unite for one final bow

Fans are in for more than a musical experience because there will be special appearances by various heavy metal icons, including Billy Corgan, Slash, Fred Durst, and many more, performing together in a "supergroup" for an unforgettable celebration of Black Sabbath’s impact and influence on the genre.

Tickets for the event will go on sale on February 14, and fans are eager for what promises to be the "greatest heavy metal show ever," as promised by musical director Tom Morello. This is the last chance to witness the legends of Black Sabbath together and it's an event not to be missed.

