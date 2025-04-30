Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

India and Pakistan’s military strength compared amid Kashmir tensions

India has 1.4 million active personnel, with 1,237,000 in the army, 75,500 in the navy, 149,900 in the air force, and 13,350 in the coast guard.

indian-army-reuters

Indian Army soldiers participate in a mock drill exercise during the Army Day parade in New Delhi. (Photo: Reuters)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeApr 30, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

TENSIONS between India and Pakistan have escalated following an attack on Hindu tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir that killed 26 men. India has blamed Pakistan for the assault in Pahalgam, which was the deadliest civilian attack in the region in 25 years.

On Tuesday, Indian prime minister Narendra Modi gave the military "complete operational freedom" to respond to the incident, a senior government source told AFP.

ALSO READ: Pakistan says it has credible intelligence of imminent Indian military strike

Pakistan, meanwhile, said on Wednesday that it had credible intelligence suggesting India might launch a military strike within the next 24 to 36 hours.

As tensions rise, here is a comparison of the two countries' defence forces, based on data from the London-based International Institute for Strategic Studies.

ALSO READ: UK and US call for calm as India-Pakistan tensions rise

  • India has 1.4 million active personnel, with 1,237,000 in the army, 75,500 in the navy, 149,900 in the air force, and 13,350 in the coast guard.
  • Pakistan has under 700,000 personnel, including 560,000 in the army, 70,000 in the air force, and 30,000 in the navy.
  • India holds 9,743 pieces of artillery and 3,740 main battle tanks, while Pakistan has 4,619 pieces of artillery and 2,537 tanks.
  • India’s air force has 730 combat-capable aircraft, compared to Pakistan’s 452.
  • The Indian navy has 16 submarines, 11 destroyers, 16 frigates, and two aircraft carriers. Pakistan has eight submarines and 10 frigates.
  • India has 172 nuclear warheads, while Pakistan has 170.
(With inputs from agencies)
indian military vs pakistan militaryindia vs pakistankashmirkashmir attackpahalgam terrorist attackpahalgam attackpahalgamindiapakistanindian armypakistan army

Related News

Instagram blocks Hania Aamir, Mahira Khan and other Pakistani celebrity accounts in India after Pahalgam attack
Entertainment

Instagram blocks Hania Aamir, Mahira Khan and other Pakistani celebrity accounts in India after Pahalgam attack

Jacqueline Fernandez
Entertainment

How Jacqueline Fernandez made her mark at the Oscars with ‘Tell It Like A Woman’

Baluji Shrivastav and Re-Orient at the Southbank Centre’s
UK Events

Baluji Shrivastav: Fusion Rhythms

Cyber attacks hit Co-op and M&S
UK

Cyber attacks hit Co-op and M&S as police and experts investigate threats

More For You

Comment: How history can shape a new narrative for Britain

Doreen Simson, 87, a child evacuee from London; 100-year-old former Wren Ruth Barnwell; and veteran Henry Rice, 98, in front of a full-size replica Spitfire during an event organised by SSAFA, the UK’s oldest Armed Forces charity, to launch the ‘VE Day 80: The Party’ countdown outside Royal Albert Hall, in London

Comment: How history can shape a new narrative for Britain

IT WAS a day of celebration on May 8, 1945.

Winning the war was no longer any kind of surprise. After all, Hitler had committed suicide. What had once seemed in deep peril a few years later had become a matter of time.

Keep ReadingShow less
indian military strike

An Indian Army soldier looks out from an armoured vehicle on a highway leading to South Kashmir's Pahalgam, following an attack, in Marhama village, in Kashmir, April 23, 2025.

Reuters

Pakistan says it has credible intelligence of imminent Indian military strike

PAKISTAN said on Wednesday that it has credible intelligence suggesting India may carry out a military strike within the next 24 to 36 hours. The statement comes amid rising tensions following an attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir.

India has blamed Pakistan for the assault in Pahalgam last week, which was the deadliest attack on civilians in the region in 25 years. The relationship between the two countries has deteriorated since the incident.

Keep ReadingShow less
Gurkha-soldiers-Getty

Gurkha soldiers in the 2024 recruit intake prepare to take part in their Pass Out Parade at the end of their infantry training at Helles Barracks in Catterick, northern England on November 8, 2024. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

British Army forms King’s Gurkha Artillery amid manpower issues

THE BRITISH ARMY has created a new Gurkha artillery unit, the King’s Gurkha Artillery (KGA), as it faces a recruitment and retention crisis.

The unit will include 400 Gurkha personnel from the Brigade of Gurkhas, who will take up artillery roles for the first time.

Keep ReadingShow less
Khawaja-Muhammad-Asif-Reuters

Pakistan’s defence minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif speaks during an interview with Reuters in Islamabad, Pakistan on April 28, 2025.

Reuters

Indian military incursion imminent, says Pakistan defence minister

PAKISTAN's defence minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said on Monday that a military incursion by India was imminent, following a recent attack on tourists in Kashmir that killed 26 people.

The attack led to widespread anger in India and calls for action against Pakistan. India has blamed Pakistan for supporting terrorism in Kashmir, a region claimed by both countries and the focus of two previous wars.

Keep ReadingShow less
mark-carney-reuters

'Our old relationship with the United States, a relationship based on steadily increasing integration, is over,' Carney said in his victory speech in Ottawa. (Photo: Reuters)

Liberals win election in Canada as Carney declares end of old US relationship

CANADIAN prime minister Mark Carney's Liberal Party has won a minority government in Monday’s election, falling short of the majority needed to govern without support from other parties.

The Liberals were elected or leading in 167 electoral districts, with the Conservatives trailing at 145. A majority in the 343-seat House of Commons requires 172 seats.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc