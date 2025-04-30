India and Pakistan’s military strength compared amid Kashmir tensions

TENSIONS between India and Pakistan have escalated following an attack on Hindu tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir that killed 26 men. India has blamed Pakistan for the assault in Pahalgam, which was the deadliest civilian attack in the region in 25 years.
On Tuesday, Indian prime minister Narendra Modi gave the military "complete operational freedom" to respond to the incident, a senior government source told AFP.
Pakistan, meanwhile, said on Wednesday that it had credible intelligence suggesting India might launch a military strike within the next 24 to 36 hours.
As tensions rise, here is a comparison of the two countries' defence forces, based on data from the London-based International Institute for Strategic Studies.
- India has 1.4 million active personnel, with 1,237,000 in the army, 75,500 in the navy, 149,900 in the air force, and 13,350 in the coast guard.
- Pakistan has under 700,000 personnel, including 560,000 in the army, 70,000 in the air force, and 30,000 in the navy.
- India holds 9,743 pieces of artillery and 3,740 main battle tanks, while Pakistan has 4,619 pieces of artillery and 2,537 tanks.
- India’s air force has 730 combat-capable aircraft, compared to Pakistan’s 452.
- The Indian navy has 16 submarines, 11 destroyers, 16 frigates, and two aircraft carriers. Pakistan has eight submarines and 10 frigates.
- India has 172 nuclear warheads, while Pakistan has 170.