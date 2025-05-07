10 movies on India Pakistan tensions that will keep you hooked

War isn’t just about bullets and borders. It’s about the people caught in the crossfire, the unsung heroes, and the emotions that rage louder than artillery. Cinema has a way of turning history into heartbeats, making us feel the weight of every decision, every sacrifice, and every moment of defiance.

In the current political scenario when it comes to India and Pakistan, the tension isn’t just political: it’s personal, visceral, and deeply human. These 10 films don’t just show the conflict; they make you live and feel it.

Here’s a list of 10 must-watch movies that explore the complex, often turbulent, relationship between the two nations.

1. Border (1997)

Directed by J.P. Dutta, Border is an iconic war drama that brings to life the 1971 Battle of Longewala. Featuring stellar performances from Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, and Jackie Shroff, the film captures the bravery and sacrifice of Indian soldiers facing an overwhelming enemy force. Its intense battle scenes and stirring soundtrack make it a landmark in Indian cinema.

2. Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001)

Set against the tragic backdrop of the 1947 Partition, Gadar tells the story of Tara Singh, a valiant Sikh man, and Sakina, a Muslim woman, whose love triumphs over the communal divide. Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s powerful portrayals make this film a gut-wrenching yet inspiring love story.

3. LOC: Kargil (2003)

A multi-starrer epic by J.P. Dutta, LOC: Kargil re-creates the 1999 Kargil War with visceral battle sequences and an ensemble cast portraying real-life soldiers. The film is a tribute to the relentless spirit of the Indian Army.

4. Picket 43 (2015)

Unlike typical war films, Picket 43 explores the unlikely friendship between an Indian and a Pakistani soldier stationed at a remote border post. This Malayalam film, directed by Major Ravi, brings a thoughtful reflection on humanity amidst hostility.

5. The Ghazi Attack (2017)

Inspired by true incidents, The Ghazi Attack is India’s first underwater war film, depicting the mysterious sinking of the Pakistani submarine PNS Ghazi during the 1971 conflict. With its taut storytelling and realistic depiction of naval strategy, it keeps the audience on the edge of their seats.

6. Raazi (2018)

This espionage thriller, based on true events, follows Sehmat, an Indian spy who marries a Pakistani officer to gather intelligence during the 1971 war. Alia Bhatt’s brilliant performance as Sehmat brought depth to this gripping story of patriotism and sacrifice.

7. Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019)

Depicting India’s response to the 2016 Uri attack, this high-action film portrays the planning and execution of a surgical strike against terrorist launch pads in Pakistan-administered Kashmir. Vicky Kaushal’s portrayal of Major Vihaan Singh Shergill added a personal touch to the film’s gritty narrative.

8. Shershaah (2021)

A biographical war drama chronicling the life of Captain Vikram Batra, a hero of the 1999 Kargil War, Shershaah beautifully shows his courage and love for the nation. Sidharth Malhotra’s portrayal has been widely praised for raw, emotional performances.

9. Fighter (2024)

Inspired by the Balakot Airstrike following the Pulwama attack, Fighter presents modern aerial combat sequences and explores the strategic execution of the mission. The film’s focus on aerial warfare makes it stand out in the genre.

10. Sky Force (2025)

This recent film, starring Akshay Kumar and Veer Paharia, is based on India’s counterattack on Pakistan’s Sargodha Air Base during the 1965 Indo-Pak War. With an emphasis on aerial strategies and combat, Sky Force is a gripping tribute to the Indian Air Force.

While wars and conflicts are fraught with loss and pain, these films showcase not just the struggles but also the resilience, hope, and indomitable human spirit that arise from them. They remind us that behind every bullet fired, there’s a story. Behind every border, there’s a heartbeat. And sometimes, cinema is the only bridge that lets us cross over and truly understand.