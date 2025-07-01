Diljit Dosanjh’s 'Sardaar Ji 3' becomes highest-grossing Indian film in Pakistan amid boycott in India

Quick highlights:

Sardaar Ji 3 rakes in £275,000 (₹3 crore) on opening day in Pakistan, surpassing Sultan.

Diljit Dosanjh responds to backlash: “When we shot the film, everything was fine.”

Film was not released in India due to controversy over Pakistani actress Hania Aamir’s casting.

Worldwide opening weekend collection touches £1.6 million (₹18.1 crore).

The Punjabi-language horror-comedy Sardaar Ji 3, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, has become the highest-grossing Indian film ever released in Pakistan. Despite being banned in India, the film grossed £275,000 (₹3 crore) on its opening day and £825,000 (₹9 crore) over the first weekend in Pakistan alone.

The movie was released internationally on 27 June but did not receive clearance in India due to political tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack. Its success across the border has reignited debates around cross-border cultural collaborations and censorship.





Sardaar Ji 3 Pakistan box office collection sets new benchmark

Despite ongoing tensions and a ban on Indian films in Pakistan since 2019, Sardaar Ji 3 was cleared by the Pakistani censor board and released nationwide. The opening day collections broke the previous record held by Salman Khan’s Sultan, which had earned £265,000 (₹2.9 crore) on day one in 2016.

Nadeem Mandviwalla, a leading cinema distributor in Karachi, called it “the best opening for any Indian or Pakistani film in recent years,” adding that school holidays and the lack of quality cinema had contributed to packed halls.

Diljit Dosanjh shared videos of audience reactions from Pakistan on his Instagram, celebrating the overwhelming support while refraining from commenting directly on the boycott in India.





Diljit Dosanjh defends overseas release, says “situation changed after shoot”

The controversy stems from the casting of Hania Aamir, which violated the Indian film workers’ ban on Pakistani artists. Actor Naseeruddin Shah publicly defended Dosanjh, criticising attempts to scapegoat him for political gain.

Speaking in an interview, Dosanjh clarified, “We shot the film in February when everything was fine. After the attack, the producers knew they couldn’t release it in India. They’ve spent a lot on this film, and releasing it overseas is the only way to recover costs.”





He also acknowledged that the decision to exclude Indian theatres would impact earnings but maintained his support for the producers’ choice.