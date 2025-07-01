Jonas Brothers among first to test TikTok bulletin boards in new messaging feature

Quick highlights:

TikTok is testing a new one-way messaging feature called bulletin boards.

Jonas Brothers, People magazine, and Paris Saint-Germain among early testers.

The feature mimics Instagram’s broadcast channels but may expand further.

Only creators can post; followers can react with emojis but not comment.

TikTok is trialling a new feature called bulletin boards, allowing select creators and brands to send direct broadcast-style messages to their followers, similar to Instagram’s broadcast channels. The Jonas Brothers, football club Paris Saint-Germain, and People magazine are among the first to test the tool, which shows TikTok’s growing focus on creator-fan intimacy beyond its traditional feed.





TikTok’s new tool mimics Instagram’s broadcast channels

Unlike regular TikTok posts that rely on algorithms or viral reach, bulletin boards aim to offer a more direct communication path. Only the creator can post updates, which may include text, videos, or images, while followers can respond with emoji reactions but cannot comment. The format is clearly inspired by Instagram’s broadcast channels, launched in 2023, where artists and influencers routinely share behind-the-scenes content and personal messages.

The new bulletin system was first spotted by marketing strategist Christina Garnett, who shared screenshots via Threads, showing how fans are invited to follow these boards. Once subscribed, users receive notifications whenever a creator sends out a new update.

Big-name creators signal broader rollout plans

Early involvement from mainstream acts like the Jonas Brothers indicates TikTok is positioning bulletin boards as a premium tool for high-engagement fanbases. With creators constantly seeking ways to reach audiences without relying on the platform’s unpredictable feed algorithm, the feature could become a valuable line of direct communication.

It is also a clear move in the current trend of social platforms “borrowing” each other’s best features: Instagram mimicked TikTok’s short-form videos with Reels, while TikTok introduced Stories in 2022. Now, it is returning the favour with this broadcast-style tool.

People's Bulletin board ICYMI





The key question remains whether TikTok will differentiate its version with interactive additions like polls, which Instagram already offers. But for now, bulletin boards could offer artists and brands a streamlined way to share announcements, tour updates, and exclusive previews straight to their superfans’ inboxes.