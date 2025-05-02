Skip to content
UNSC may meet soon to discuss India-Pakistan situation: Council president

“We are in close contact ... but this is something which might happen, I would say, sooner rather than later. We will see, we are preparing. It's the first day of our (UNSC) presidency,” he said.

Evangelos Sekeris

Council president Evangelos Sekeris said the meeting would provide an opportunity for members to express their views and help ease tensions between the two countries. (Photo: LinkedIn/Evangelos Sekeris)

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraMay 02, 2025
THE UN Security Council (UNSC) could meet “sooner rather than later” to discuss the situation between India and Pakistan, council president and Greece’s permanent representative to the UN ambassador Evangelos Sekeris said on Thursday.

He said the meeting would provide an opportunity for members to express their views and help ease tensions between the two countries.

“Of course, if a request comes for a meeting, then...I think this meeting should take place because, as we said, maybe it's also an opportunity to have views expressed and this might help to diffuse a bit tensions. We will see,” Sekeris said in response to a question by PTI.

TITLE: India wants Kashmir attackers brought to justice, Jaishankar tells US

Sekeris was briefing UN reporters on the council's work programme under Greece's month-long presidency of the 15-nation body.

He was asked about rising tensions between India and Pakistan and whether there had been any request for a meeting or consultations on the issue.

In response to a question by PTI on India being a victim of cross-border terrorism from Pakistan, Sekeris said, “It's an issue which is very pertinent. As I said before, as a position of principle, we strongly condemn any act of terrorism and this is what we did” on the “heinous terrorist attack” in Pahalgam in which innocent civilians died.

ALSO READ: India and Pakistan’s military strength compared amid Kashmir tensions

He added, “We express our condolences to the government of India, Nepal and the families of victims.”

“This is a position of principle. We condemn terrorism in all its forms, everywhere it is happening. On the other hand, we are concerned about this tension which is mounting in the region. Two very big countries. Of course, India is far more bigger” than Pakistan, Sekeris said.

He said both India and Pakistan are far larger than Greece and added, “So the size and volume are of a different nature. We also join calls for de-escalation and dialogue so that the situation does not spiral out of control.”

Earlier this week, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said he had a “good conversation” with Greek foreign minister George Gerapetritis and had “discussed the Pahalgam terrorist attack.” He said India welcomed Greece's firm opposition to cross-border terrorism and added, “Our strategic partnership reflects the depth of our ties.”

ALSO READ: Pakistan says it has credible intelligence of imminent Indian military strike

Sekeris said Greece has “an excellent bilateral cooperation with India” and mentioned recent visits by leaders from both countries. He also said Greece has relations with Pakistan and added, “We don't see it antagonistically. With Pakistan, we are together in the council and we will cooperate.”

On a possible security council meeting, he said, “It is an issue which is now ongoing, evolving.” He said the council had issued a press statement condemning the “heinous terrorist attack” in Jammu and Kashmir and called for the perpetrators to be brought to justice.

“We are listening, of course, we are monitoring closely the situation and will be seized on the matter, of course. This is certain that it will happen,” Sekeris said. He reiterated, “We express our deepest condolences to the government of India and Nepal and the families of the victims. At the same time, I have to tell you that we are also seriously concerned with the growing bilateral tension in the atmosphere, which has been evolving between India and Pakistan.”

ALSO READ: UK and US call for calm as India-Pakistan tensions rise

“We are also joining others who are calling for de-escalation and dialogue so that the situation does not spiral out of control,” he added.

He said larger member states are in contact with both sides. “I'm not in a position to reply directly to your question, but with plain logic, this is something which might probably happen. I mean, if the situation is not de-escalating, calling for an extraordinary meeting of the security council is something which can come as a consequence, because it's actually the main business of the security council,” he said.

Pakistan currently sits in the council as a non-permanent member, elected along with Greece. “So they are there,” Sekeris said.
He added, “If during the Greek presidency, such a request comes, we will process it. But we hope really that this situation will de-escalate because it's two very big member states and a lot is at stake and let's hope that those efforts for de-escalation will be helpful. But we are prepared.”

To a question on Pakistan not naming The Resistance Front in the press statement on the Pahalgam attack, Sekeris said, “When you have a press statement, whichever text which is adopted by consensus, unanimity, you cannot comment on the various stages of the negotiation because it's an internal document.”

“For me, the important thing” is that the press statement was issued, “because having in the security council, one member state which is part of this conflict, of course, then you could expect another outcome. But I think that the statement was there. This is very important. On the other hand, yes, we are also concerned on a national basis. (Greek) the foreign minister spoke with the foreign minister of India. We are also in constant contact with Pakistan.”

“There are calls for de-escalation. Of course, on the other hand, it's a difficult subject, but we are very receptive to any request and if meeting of security council will take place in any form, we will steer the debate as president in a way to be faithful to our mandate, but we really hope that maybe de-escalation would be possible,” Sekeris said.

Meanwhile, UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres has spoken to external affairs minister Jaishankar and Pakistan prime minister Shehbaz Sharif and offered his good offices, his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

In response to a question on whether the secretary-general would travel to the region to mediate, Dujarric said, “I don't think there would be any travel until there's a clear message that, as in any instance where we have high tensions between two countries, that they've both accepted his good offices.”

(With inputs from PTI)

