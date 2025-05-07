Skip to content
Who are LeT and JeM, the groups targeted by Indian strikes?

India said seven of the nine sites it targeted were being used by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), both of which are designated as terrorist organisations by the United Nations Security Council.

Strike-Muridke-Pakistan-Reuters

Rescuers remove a body from a building after it was hit by an Indian strike in Muridke near Lahore, Pakistan, May 7, 2025. (Photo: Reuters)

By Vivek MishraMay 07, 2025
INDIA said on Wednesday it had carried out strikes on nine locations in Pakistan that it described as sites "from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed." The action followed last month’s deadly attack in Kashmir.

India and Pakistan, both nuclear-armed nations, have fought two wars since their independence from Britain in 1947 over the disputed region of Kashmir, which both countries control in part and claim in full.

New Delhi said last month’s attack in a Himalayan meadow in Kashmir was carried out by a group linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, a Pakistan-based terror group.

ALSO READ: UK says ready to help India and Pakistan de-escalate tensions

Pakistan denied involvement in the Kashmir attack and said the Indian strikes killed 26 civilians.

Pakistan warned that it would respond "to this aggression at a time, place, and means of our own choice."

India has long accused Pakistan of supporting Islamist terror groups that operate against Indian interests, especially in Kashmir. Pakistan denies the charge and accuses India of backing separatist rebels in Pakistan, which New Delhi denies.

ALSO READ: What is Operation Sindoor, India's strikes in Pakistan?

Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)

Lashkar-e-Taiba, which means "army of the pure", is based in Pakistan's Punjab province. The group has focused on fighting Indian rule in Kashmir.

The UN Security Council says the group has carried out "numerous terrorist operations" against both civilian and military targets since 1993. These include the November 2008 Mumbai attacks in which 166 people were killed.

LeT was founded around 1990 by Hafiz Saeed, who has denied any role in the 2008 Mumbai attacks. The UN says the group was also involved in the July 2006 Mumbai train bombings and the December 2001 attack on India’s parliament.

India said it targeted the Markaz Taiba site in Muridke, near Lahore, where the Mumbai attackers had been trained. Muridke is believed to host the group's headquarters. Markaz means headquarters.

ALSO READ: India launches strikes on Pakistan after Kashmir attack; dozens killed in border clashes

Pakistan has said the group has been banned and neutralised. Hafiz Saeed was arrested in 2019 and convicted of several terrorism financing charges. He is serving a 31-year sentence.

Critics say the group still operates in the region under the cover of charitable activities.

Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM)

Jaish-e-Mohammad, or Army of the Prophet Mohammad, is also based in Punjab. It was founded by Masood Azhar in 1999 after he was released from an Indian prison in exchange for 155 hostages from an Indian Airlines flight hijacked to Kandahar, according to the UN Security Council.

Pakistan banned the group in 2002 after it, along with LeT, was linked to the 2001 attack on India’s parliament.

The UN has said JeM had ties with al Qaeda and the Taliban. The group is believed to operate from Bahawalpur in Pakistan’s Punjab province.

JeM has claimed responsibility for multiple suicide bombings in Kashmir. India has faced an armed insurgency in the region since the late 1980s, though violence has declined in recent years.

India said it struck JeM’s Markaz Subhan Allah in Bahawalpur, which it described as the group’s headquarters, located about 100 km from the Indian border.

Despite the ban, authorities in the US and India say JeM continues to operate openly. Azhar has not made public appearances in recent years, though reports suggest he remains near Bahawalpur, where he runs a religious institution.

(With inputs from agencies)

india pakistan tensions Flight delays and cancellations hit Across Asia

Passengers are advised to remain updated through official travel advisories and airline communications

Getty

Flight delays and cancellations hit South and Central Asia amid India–Pakistan tensions

Travellers planning international or domestic journeys are being urged to brace for disruptions, as escalating tensions between India and Pakistan have led to widespread flight cancellations and rerouting across South and Central Asia.

The situation follows a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, two weeks ago, which killed 25 Indian civilians and a tourist from Nepal. In response, India launched a military operation, codenamed Operation Sindoor, targeting sites in Pakistan-administered Kashmir on 7 May 2025. As a consequence, air travel in the region has been significantly affected.

Keep ReadingShow less
Jonathan-Reynolds-Getty

Trade secretary Jonathan Reynolds said, 'Both have a huge interest in regional stability, in dialogue, in de-escalation and anything we can do to support that, we are here and willing to do.'

getty images

UK says ready to help India and Pakistan de-escalate tensions

THE UK is ready to support both India and Pakistan in de-escalating tensions following deadly clashes between the two countries, trade secretary Jonathan Reynolds said on Wednesday.

“Our message would be that we are a friend, a partner to both countries. We stand ready to support them. Both have a huge interest in regional stability, in dialogue, in de-escalation and anything we can do to support that, we are here and willing to do,” Reynolds told BBC radio.

Keep ReadingShow less
Operation-Sindoor-Reuters

India said the sites were used to organise attacks against it. (Photo: Reuters)

What is Operation Sindoor, India's strikes in Pakistan?

INDIA launched air and artillery strikes on Pakistani territory and Pakistan-administered Kashmir on Wednesday, in response to an attack on Indian tourists in Kashmir on April 22 that killed 26 people. Pakistan called the strikes a “blatant act of war” as tensions rose between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

India said its military action, named Operation Sindoor, targeted nine sites used for what it described as “terrorist infrastructure” where attacks were planned.

Keep ReadingShow less
india strikes pakistan

A view shows a damaged building after it was hit by an Indian strike in Muridke near Lahore, Pakistan, May 7, 2025.

Reuters

India launches strikes on Pakistan after Kashmir attack; dozens killed in border clashes

INDIA and Pakistan exchanged heavy fire across their disputed border on Wednesday, after India carried out missile strikes targeting camps it said were linked to an earlier attack in Kashmir. The violence marked the worst confrontation between the two countries in two decades.

At least 36 people were reported killed. Pakistan said 26 civilians died in the Indian strikes and border firing. India said at least eight people were killed in shelling by Pakistan.

Keep ReadingShow less
Visa UK

The restrictions will apply to work and study visa applicants and are expected to be outlined in a policy paper next week.

Getty Images

UK to tighten visas for Pakistan, Sri Lanka over asylum concerns

THE UK government plans to restrict visa applications from nationalities deemed more likely to overstay or claim asylum, including Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Nigeria.

The restrictions will apply to work and study visa applicants and are expected to be outlined in a policy paper next week. The paper will set out the Labour government's approach to reducing net migration, which reached 728,000 last year, according to a report in The Times and confirmed to AFP by a government official on Tuesday.

Keep ReadingShow less
