Top 10 South Asian films from 2025 that hit harder than expected

2025’s most powerful South Asian films didn’t play safe, and we’re better for it.

south asian cinema

Raw, grounded, and impossible to ignore; these films captured the year’s deepest emotions

Youtube Screengrabs
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJul 02, 2025
Pooja was born in Kochi and raised on a mix of newspapers, pop culture, and too many questions. She studied Communicative English and Journalism before earning her Master's in Journalism from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, and began her career interning at The Times of India and Channel I'M — where she later became a news anchor, scripting and presenting her own stories. Between deadlines, she's worked across digital media platforms, covering politics, gender, pop culture, cinema, and everything in between. She has interviewed actors, creators, and changemakers, and occasionally edits her own video content — thanks to being certified in Photoshop and InDesign. In 2025, she joined the Asian Media Group in her first "official" newsroom gig, where she now covers entertainment, lifestyle, and the layered realities of South Asian identity. She believes storytelling should feel personal — even when it's public — and likes to write not to please, but to provoke, question, and occasionally stir the pot.
Quick highlights:

  • These 10 films weren’t just hits; they started conversations and held up a mirror
  • Malayalam cinema leads the list, with 4 standout films pushing boundaries
  • Stories tackle caste, grief, gender, and class without sugar-coating
  • From indie gems to box office smashes, they prove truth sells too

Some films punch you in the gut. Others sit quietly with you after the credits roll, refusing to leave. This year, South Asian cinema has delivered both, and more. It hasn't been about larger-than-life heroes or formula plots. It's been about discomfort. Tenderness. Grief. Guts. From sun-drenched fields in rural Maharashtra to gritty courtrooms in Kerala, filmmakers across the region are telling stories with a kind of bravery that feels new and honestly overdue.

Here’s a list of 10 films from 2025 that haven’t just made money but also moved people. If you haven't seen these yet, fix that.

1. Ponman (Malayalam)

Dowry culture in Kerala? This black-comedy thriller doesn't just expose it, it truly sets it on fire. Basil Joseph is phenomenal as a gold broker trapped in a wedding scheme gone horribly criminal. Made on a small budget of £285,000 (₹3 crore), the film earned £1.73 million (₹18 crore+). Proof you don't need a mega-budget, just a killer story and guts. Beneath the dry humour is a grim look at how tradition twists into greed, and how no one comes out clean.

2. Dragon (Tamil)

A heartbroken college dropout slides into online fraud to numb the sting of failure. But lies have limits, and this one drags him back to where it all went wrong. It’s funny, sad, and painfully honest about how young people drown quietly in pressure and heartbreak. And damn, did people watch – £14.2 million (₹150 crore) says they felt it too.

3. Aarii (Bengali)

Imagine giving up everything for your sick mum. Now imagine your neighbours using that love to blackmail you. Moushumi Chatterjee, back after 12 years? Her performance is a quiet masterclass. You feel every sigh, every unspoken pain. It’s about sacrifice, rage, and the quiet grief of being trapped by love. You’ll want to call your mother after this one.

4. Sitaare Zameen Par (Hindi)

A failing basketball coach stumbles into teaching neurodivergent adults, and learns he's not the only one looking for redemption. It’s messy, warm, and awkward in the best way. No easy solutions, but plenty of real moments that catch you off guard. It’s warm, sometimes chaotic, but ultimately about seeing people truly seeing them. £9.5 million+ (₹100 crore+) and counting? People are feeling it.

5. Superboys of Malegaon (Hindi)

Remember making stupid movies with your friends? These guys in 90s Maharashtra did it with pure, chaotic passion, spoofing Bollywood to save their video shop. In a dusty town where money’s tight but dreams run wild, a group of boys try to make a film with zero budget and all heart. It’s not about success, but about doing something that makes you feel alive. You’ll laugh, maybe cry, and definitely smile.

6. Stolen (Hindi)

No songs. No glamour. Just Abhishek Banerjee, jaw clenched! A tribal mother and two estranged brothers tear through the filth of a child-trafficking ring. It’s grimy. It’s urgent. It exposes the rot of class privilege exploiting the desperate. And Banerjee? Forget “good.” This is career-defining. It’s the underrated gut-punch of the year.

7. Sabar Bonda {Cactus Pears} (Marathi)

A city guy grieving. A rural farmer. A 10-day funeral ritual. Oh, and they’re both gay, navigating isolation amidst tradition. Rohan Kanawade’s debut is revolutionary precisely because it’s so quiet. No grand speeches, just aching glances and shared silence. Won Sundance. Won Guadalajara. It’s a lot about loneliness, ritual, and finding softness in the most unlikely corners of grief.

8. Rekhachithram (Malayalam)

Disgraced cop. Forty-year-old murder. The twist? It’s tangled up in the real history of Malayalam cinema. They used AI to recreate old film scenes and it was mind-blowing. Asif Ali’s great, but this is for Mollywood nerds. It’s niche, clever as hell, and made bank: £5.44 million (₹57 crore+). It’s a slow burn, like a love letter to film itself, coded in celluloid secret.

9. Court – State vs. A Nobody (Telugu)

A teen falsely accused. A lawyer fighting caste bias inside the courtroom. Ram Jagadeesh holds up a mirror to legal corruption, and it’s ugly. Lawyers praised its real courtroom vibe. Sivaji’s villain might steal the show, but the rage against a broken system? That’s the real takeaway. It’s claustrophobic, brutal, and terrifyingly real.

10. Thudarum (Malayalam)

Mohanlal. An old Ambassador car. Starts as a sweet family drama about his bond with the taxi... then spirals into a criminal nightmare. Mohanlal is just phenomenal, as usual. It’s Drishyam’s tension meets raw emotional realism. £22.4 million (₹235 crore) globally? Yeah, people connected. Hard. Director Tharun Moorthy keeps the pace slow and deliberate, letting the tension build quietly. Shobhana is understated but powerful, her presence brings a quiet weight to the story that stays long after it ends.

The takeaway? Stop scrolling. Start feeling.

This isn't just a “top 10.” It's proof. Proof that right now, in cinemas and on your screens, South Asian stories are exploding with a courage and honesty that’s impossible to ignore. Malayalam’s on fire. New directors like Kanawade (Sabar Bonda) and Jothish Shankar (Ponman) are arriving fully formed, swinging hammers. Seven out of ten are staring down hard truths like displacement, caste, gender, corruption.

They don’t all have happy endings. Some don’t even have closure. But that’s what makes them matter. Because real life isn’t tied up in neat little bows, and neither are these films.

And sometimes, that’s all we need.

