Huntingdon train stabbings: Suspect linked to earlier knife incidents

Anthony Williams

Anthony Williams was charged ywith ten counts of attempted murder after a 14-minute knife attack on a London-bound train from Doncaster on Saturday evening. (Photo: X)

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraNov 04, 2025
Vivek Mishra
Vivek Mishra works as an Assistant Editor with Eastern Eye and has over 13 years of experience in journalism. His areas of interest include politics, international affairs, current events, and sports. With a background in newsroom operations and editorial planning, he has reported and edited stories on major national and global developments.
POLICE are facing questions after the suspect in the Huntingdon train stabbings was linked to several knife incidents in the 24 hours before the attack.

Anthony Williams, 32, was charged ywith ten counts of attempted murder after a 14-minute knife attack on a London-bound train from Doncaster on Saturday evening.

Williams was arrested shortly after the LNER service to London King’s Cross was stopped at Huntingdon station.

He was also charged with another count of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article relating to an alleged incident at Pontoon Dock DLR station in east London in the early hours of the same day, where a victim suffered facial injuries in a knife attack, reported The Times.

Cambridgeshire Police said Williams had also been arrested over two incidents at a barbershop in Fletton on Friday evening and Saturday morning, and inquiries were ongoing into the stabbing of a 14-year-old boy in Peterborough at 7.10pm on Friday.

The IOPC said Cambridgeshire Police referred itself on Sunday, but it did not meet referral criteria as none of those injured had contacted police beforehand.

Williams appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court and was remanded in custody.

