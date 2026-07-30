Chef Vikas Khanna urges Indian exporters to expand in US market

MICHELIN-STARRED chef Vikas Khanna has encouraged Indian exporters and entrepreneurs to use the India-US Trade Facilitation Portal to expand their businesses in the American market.

Khanna, who has partnered with the portal, said India has the potential to export $50 billion worth of food products to the United States.

The portal aims to connect Indian businesses with opportunities in the US, including sourcing partners, investors and major market platforms. It is designed to support trade links between the two countries and help companies access new markets.

“The India-USA Trade Facilitation Portal will empower Indian businesses to access global markets, strengthen bilateral trade, and advance India's ambition of becoming a global leader in food exports,” India’s consul general in New York Binaya Pradhan said in a statement.

Pradhan described Khanna as an ambassador for India who has used food to build links between India and the world.

Speaking about the partnership, Khanna said: “For me, this has never been just about food. Every Indian product that reaches the world carries the dreams of our farmers, the dedication of our entrepreneurs, and the soul of our culture.”

“My dream is to see India export USD 50 billion worth of food to the United States – not simply as a trade milestone, but as a celebration of India's heritage, innovation, and excellence,” he added.

Khanna said the portal could help Indian businesses display their products, connect with trusted partners and learn from global companies.

Business links between India and the US

The portal was launched in April by foreign secretary Vikram Misri during his visit to Washington DC at an event organised by the Consulate General of India in New York.

The Ministry of External Affairs said the platform aims to improve business links between India and the US, support small businesses and startups, and help both countries work towards their target of $500bn in bilateral trade by 2030.

The initiative is aimed at helping Indian food brands, exporters, startups and micro, small and medium enterprises explore opportunities in the US through business networks and market support.

Khanna recalled that when he attended trade shows in the US earlier in his career, he was often the only Indian participant.

“But times are changing. We are seeing the footprint of India expand throughout the Western world. It could be cuisine, culture, values, innovation or products,” he said.

He said the portal offers exporters tools such as virtual exhibitions, connections with sourcing partners and AI-based recommendations to identify business opportunities.

Khanna also highlighted opportunities for Indian businesses to bring their products to major US retailers such as Amazon, Costco and Walmart.

“I've been working with them for years and that is the right platform,” he said.

He urged Indian exporters and businesses to register on the portal, saying: “It is time for us to use these platforms to bring our culture, our artisans, our values to the world.”

(PTI)