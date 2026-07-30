Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Submit Guest Post

Salman Rushdie attacker guilty of terrorism charges

Hadi Matar, already serving 25 years for attempted murder, now faces a possible life sentence after a jury found him guilty on all federal terrorism counts

salman-rushdie-attack

FILE PHOTO: Hadi Matar appears in court on charges of attempted murder and assault on author Salman Rushdie, in Mayville, New York, U.S., August 18, 2022.

REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeJul 30, 2026
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

THE man who stabbed and partially blinded author Salman Rushdie at a speaking engagement in 2022 was found guilty on Wednesday (29) of federal terrorism charges for the attack, which prosecutors said was incited by death threats over Rushdie's novel The Satanic Verses.

Hadi Matar, 28, already serving a 25-year prison term on state charges of attempted murder for the knife assault, now faces a maximum penalty of life behind bars when he is sentenced on his federal conviction, scheduled for November 3.

A US District Court jury in Buffalo, New York, deliberated for only two hours before finding Matar guilty on all counts — attempting to provide material support to Lebanon's Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah, a US-designated terrorist organization; engaging in terrorism transcending national boundaries; and providing material support to terrorists.

The verdict capped a trial that began last Tuesday (21) and included prosecution testimony from Rushdie, 79, winner of the Booker Prize for his 1981 novel, Midnight's Children. Neither Matar nor anyone else was called to the witness stand by the defense.

At the time of the attack, Rushdie had faced threats on his life since the 1988 publication of his fourth novel, The Satanic Verses.

Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, then Iran's supreme leader, denounced the book as blasphemous, and in 1989 issued a religious edict, or fatwa, calling on Muslims to kill Rushdie and anyone else involved in the book's publication.


Salman Rushdie attends 2026 Authors Guild Foundation Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on April 20, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Authors Guild Foundation)

Khomeini's fatwa led to a multimillion-dollar bounty and several other acts of violence, including the 1991 murder of Rushdie's Japanese translator, Hitoshi Igarashi.

The Iranian government distanced itself from the fatwa in 1998. But the edict was endorsed in 2006 by Hezbollah's secretary general and reaffirmed in 2017 by Khomeini's successor, Ali Khamenei, according to the US Attorney's Office.

Matar did intense research

According to evidence presented at his trial, Matar spent more than a year researching the fatwa before attempting to fulfill the edict with an attack on Rushdie while the author was on stage speaking at the Chautauqua Institution, an arts and education center, in Mayville, New York, on August 12, 2022.

Rushdie, who spent the first decade of the fatwa in hiding, was stabbed more than a dozen times in the head, neck, torso and left hand. The Indian-born author lost sight in his right eye and suffered damage to his internal organs. A second man also was wounded in the attack.

Audience members rushed onto the stage to subdue the attacker.

US-born Matar, who also has Lebanese citizenship, lived in Fairview, New Jersey, and was found guilty of attempted murder in a New York state court in February 2025. He was sentenced three months later to 25 years in prison.

Rushdie, who was born into a Muslim Kashmiri family in India and later obtained British and US citizenship, spent most of the 1990s in seclusion under the protection of the British police but adopted a higher profile more than two decades ago, moving to New York City.

A memoir detailing his stabbing, recovery and emotional healing process, Knife: Meditations After an Attempted Murder, was published in April 2024.

(Reuters)

ayatollah khomeinihadi matarmidnights childrensalman rushdiethe satanic versessalman rushdie attack
Add EasternEye As Your Trusted Source
preferred source on google news

Related News

chef-vikas-khanna
News

Chef Vikas Khanna urges Indian exporters to expand in US market

Prax-Winston-Soosaipillai
News

Former Prax owner Winston Soosaipillai accused of £177m oil fraud

england-heatwave-death
News

Heatwaves kill more than 2,000 in England as drought deepens

asian-organ-donors
News

NHS seeks more south Asian organ donors as waiting list grows

More For You

Submarine

Royal Navy Submariners of the HMS Agamemnon nuclear submarine speak outside the BAE systems factory on March 20, 2025 in Barrow-in-Furness, United Kingdom.

Getty Images

UK announces £8.4bn investment in nuclear submarine programme

THE UK on Wednesday announced an £8.4 billion investment for the next phase of its Dreadnought Class nuclear submarine programme, saying it will support 22,000 apprenticeships over the next decade.

Prime minister Andy Burnham was set to announce the funding during a visit to the BAE Systems shipyard in Barrow, northwestern England, on Thursday.

"A major £8.4bn investment in the UK's nuclear deterrent, delivering jobs and opportunity for young people for years to come," Burnham was set to announce, according to a Downing Street press release.

Keep ReadingShow less