Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Submit Guest Post

Former Prax owner Winston Soosaipillai accused of £177m oil fraud

Glencore has accused Soosaipillai of involvement in an alleged $236 million (£177m) fraud

Prax-Winston-Soosaipillai
The Soosaipillais bought the Prax Lindsey oil refinery in Lincolnshire from French oil major TotalEnergies in 2021
Getty Images
Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasJul 30, 2026
Pramod Thomas

Pramod Thomas is an assistant editor at Eastern Eye, where he covers British Asian affairs and key developments in UK politics and business. With two decades of journalism experience, his areas of interest include business, international affairs, current events, arts and culture. 

See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Commodity giant claims former Prax owner was “centrally involved” in alleged misconduct
  • The claim relates to oil supplied to Prax’s Lindsey refinery before the company collapsed in 2025.
  • Prax entered insolvency with more than £1.5bn in debts after “material irregularities” were found in a loan facility.

FORMER Prax owner Winston Soosaipillai has been accused of being involved in an alleged $236 million (£177m) fraud linked to the collapsed Lindsey oil refinery in Lincolnshire.

According to a report by The Telegraph, commodity trading company Glencore told the High Court that Soosaipillai was “centrally involved in the fraudulent conduct” which led to it supplying more than $236m worth of oil to Prax before the company collapsed.

Glencore claims it was “induced by fraudulent misrepresentations” to provide oil to Prax’s Lindsey refinery near Grimsby. The company alleged it was given misleading information about Prax’s financial position, including claims that the business was solvent and able to meet its debts.

In court submissions, lawyers for Glencore said: “Prior to the liquidation, Mr Soosaipillai was, in fact, conducting the business of the Prax Group ... fraudulently.”

The company also claimed that statements made to it were “untrue and misleading” and alleged that Soosaipillai was aware of this.

Glencore is seeking to recover crude oil it said it still owns, as well as refined products made from that oil at the refinery. The company argued that alleged false information provided by Prax means its agreements should be cancelled, allowing it to reclaim its products before the company’s remaining assets are divided among creditors.

However, lawyers representing Prax argued that Glencore should be treated like other creditors in the insolvency process. They said allowing Glencore’s claim could create “chaos” and go against the principles of collective insolvency.

“Any fraud that may have taken place would, if demonstrated, be a misfortune that befell all the creditors of the company in common,” Prax’s lawyers said, adding that Glencore had not suffered a unique loss compared with other creditors.

Prax, founded by Winston Soosaipillai and his wife Arani in 1999, expanded from owning petrol stations into a global energy group. The company bought the Lindsey oil refinery from French energy firm TotalEnergies in 2021 as part of a series of debt-backed acquisitions.

The business later collapsed in 2025 after “material irregularities” were discovered in a loan facility with HSBC. The issue led to the cancellation of the loan and triggered a financial crisis, leaving Prax with more than £1.5 billion in debts.

Soosaipillai and his wife each hold a 40 per cent stake in Prax directly, with the remaining shares held through trusts where both are trustees.

A representative for Soosaipillai was contacted for comment, according to The Telegraph. The allegations have not been proven in court.

arani soosaipillaiglencoreoil refinerypraxprax groupwinston soosaipillai
Add EasternEye As Your Trusted Source
preferred source on google news

Related News

chef-vikas-khanna
News

Chef Vikas Khanna urges Indian exporters to expand in US market

england-heatwave-death
News

Heatwaves kill more than 2,000 in England as drought deepens

salman-rushdie-attack
News

Salman Rushdie attacker guilty of terrorism charges

asian-organ-donors
News

NHS seeks more south Asian organ donors as waiting list grows

More For You

Submarine

Royal Navy Submariners of the HMS Agamemnon nuclear submarine speak outside the BAE systems factory on March 20, 2025 in Barrow-in-Furness, United Kingdom.

Getty Images

UK announces £8.4bn investment in nuclear submarine programme

THE UK on Wednesday announced an £8.4 billion investment for the next phase of its Dreadnought Class nuclear submarine programme, saying it will support 22,000 apprenticeships over the next decade.

Prime minister Andy Burnham was set to announce the funding during a visit to the BAE Systems shipyard in Barrow, northwestern England, on Thursday.

"A major £8.4bn investment in the UK's nuclear deterrent, delivering jobs and opportunity for young people for years to come," Burnham was set to announce, according to a Downing Street press release.

Keep ReadingShow less