Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Prax oil founder gets court approval to sell Surrey mansion amid asset freeze

The High Court ruled the oil entrepreneur’s wife gets half the proceeds amid creditors’ fiduciary duty case

Prax oil founder gets court approval to sell Surrey mansion amid asset freeze

The Soosaipillais bought the Prax Lindsey oil refinery in Lincolnshire from French oil major TotalEnergies in 2021

Getty Images
Ashya Rose
By Ashya Rose Mar 11, 2026
Ashya Rose
Ashya Rose is a junior journalist with Eastern Eye. She graduated from Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram, and holds a PG Diploma from Mathrubhumi Media School. With a strong background in journalism and media studies, she began her career writing for college newspapers and now covers business stories across all sectors.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Sanjeev Soosaipillai has received court approval to sell or mortgage one of his St George's Hill estate properties despite having his assets frozen by creditors.
  • The Soosaipillais spent £18.3 m buying three properties on the luxury Surrey estate since 2014.
  • Soosaipillai denies allegations that he breached his fiduciary duty.
The founder of the collapsed Prax oil refinery, Sanjeev Soosaipillai, has secured court approval to sell one of his multimillion-pound mansions on the exclusive St George's Hill Estate in Weybridge, Surrey, despite having his assets frozen by creditors.
The High Court approved the sale or mortgage of one of his properties to discharge any debts incurred while the freezing order remains in place. The court also ruled that his wife, Arani Soosaipillai, will receive half the proceeds from any sale of assets.

Soosaipillai's assets were frozen as part of a breach of fiduciary duty case brought against him by administrators working on behalf of creditors following the collapse of his oil business.

A spokesman for Soosaipillai told The Times that he denied any allegation that he breached his fiduciary duty.

It is understood his liabilities are unconnected with the insolvent companies and that he has not been directed to pay any money to parties connected with the administration.

Luxury property portfolio

The Soosaipillais have spent a total of £18.3 m buying three properties on the St George's Hill estate since 2014, according to Land Registry documents.

The property earmarked for a possible sale is a 15,921 square foot mansion previously described as a "palatial mansion with far-reaching panoramic views."

Marketing materials by Savills describe the "handsome, turreted" property as having an indoor pool, sauna, gym and "discrete staff accommodation," with a "meticulously landscaped" garden featuring a greenhouse and an orangery.

Soosaipillai purchased it for £7.8 m in February 2022. The couple's second property on the estate is a four-bedroom house with a sauna, pool and three garages, bought for £6 m in October 2022. They also own a manor purchased for £4.5 million in August 2014.

The Soosaipillais bought the Prax Lindsey oil refinery in Lincolnshire from French oil major TotalEnergies in 2021, going on to acquire a North Sea oil producer and a network of petrol stations in an ambitious attempt to build an oil business to rival the likes of BP.

However, court documents reveal the refinery was running on "dated units and equipment" requiring a "highly expensive turnaround."

The collapse was further compounded when the only staff member with extensive refinery turnaround experience left at short notice.

Restructuring advisers placed Soosaipillai's companies into administration last year as part of a process that saw the refinery placed into taxpayer-managed insolvency.

sanjeev soosaipillai surrey asset freeze high court prax lindsey

Related News

uk-budget-reeves
Business

Reeves pledges stability as Middle East war threatens to derail economic plans

Nvidia India AI
Business

Nvidia powers up India with AI factory deals

Barclays
Business

Barclays' Venkatakrishnan ‘deeply dismayed’ by Epstein revelations

Jameel Ahmad
Business

Pakistan’s central bank chief pushes back against IMF downgrade

More For You

© Copyright 2026 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us