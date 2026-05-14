From Shakira to BTS, FIFA turns World Cup final into football’s biggest concert

Highlights

FIFA World Cup final will feature a halftime show for the first time

Madonna, Shakira and BTS will headline the historic performance

The final takes place on 19 July 2026 at MetLife Stadium

The move gives football’s biggest event a Super Bowl-style twist

FIFA is changing the script for football’s biggest night

For generations, the FIFA World Cup final has followed a familiar rhythm: pre-match ceremony, football drama and the trophy lift. In 2026, FIFA is adding a new act to the schedule.

Madonna, Shakira and BTS will headline the first-ever halftime show during a World Cup final, transforming football’s biggest match into an entertainment spectacle that borrows from the Super Bowl playbook.

The final takes place on Sunday, 19 July, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, with the performance expected to run for around 11 minutes.

Football’s grandest stage meets pop culture power

Unlike previous World Cup finals, the spotlight will not stay on the pitch during the break. Instead, FIFA is turning to three of music’s biggest global names, spanning different generations and fan bases.

The announcement was made through a social media video from Global Citizen featuring Coldplay frontman Chris Martin alongside characters including Elmo, Cookie Monster, Kermit and Miss Piggy. BTS also made a surprise appearance in the clip.

The move reflects FIFA’s growing push to widen the World Cup experience beyond football itself.

Shakira returns to familiar territory

Shakira’s connection with the World Cup runs deeper than most artists on the bill. The Colombian singer recently unveiled “Dai Dai”, her official song for the 2026 World Cup with Burna Boy, marking her second FIFA anthem.

She is also scheduled to perform nearby during her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran tour, with dates in New Jersey and New York surrounding the final weekend.

Madonna, meanwhile, heads into the event ahead of the release of Confessions II, while BTS continue a major comeback year following the release of ARIRANG, their first album after the group’s military-service hiatus.

More than a halftime show

The event is being curated by Global Citizen with Chris Martin helping shape the production. The show also carries a wider goal beyond entertainment.

The FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund aims to raise $100 million to improve access to education and football opportunities for children around the world. More than $30 million has already been raised, with one dollar from every World Cup ticket contributing to the effort.

For decades, the World Cup final sold itself through football alone. In 2026, FIFA appears to be betting that music can become part of the occasion too.