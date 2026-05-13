Highlights

Daniel Caesar has announced two UK arena dates for September 2026

The singer will perform in London and Manchester as part of his Son Of Spergy tour

The album explores family, identity and reconciliation

General ticket sales begin on May 20

Daniel Caesar returns to the UK with arena shows

Daniel Caesar is returning to the UK this autumn with two arena performances tied to his latest album, Son Of Spergy.

The R&B singer will appear at The O2 on September 2 before heading to Co-op Live on September 4 as part of his expanding world tour.

Known for blending stripped-back vulnerability with soulful production, Caesar’s live shows have become closely associated with emotionally driven performances and intimate crowd moments despite increasingly larger venues.

Son Of Spergy turns inward

The new tour centres around Son Of Spergy, Caesar’s follow-up to NEVER ENOUGH. While earlier projects focused heavily on romance and heartbreak, the latest record shifts towards family dynamics and self-examination.

The album reflects on Caesar’s relationship with his father and explores the tension between inheritance, personal flaws and emotional growth. The singer has described the project as one of his most personal works so far, combining reflective songwriting with layered melodies and gospel-influenced arrangements.

Caesar’s rise over the past decade has included collaborations with artists such as H.E.R. on Best Part and Justin Bieber on Peaches, helping establish him as one of contemporary R&B’s most recognisable voices.

How to get tickets

Presale tickets for the Manchester concert at Co-op Live will be available from May 18 at 10am, with general sale opening on May 20.

The UK dates follow previously announced North American and Asian tour stops, extending what is expected to be Daniel Caesar’s biggest global tour yet.