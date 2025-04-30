Instagram blocks Hania Aamir, Mahira Khan and other Pakistani celebrity accounts in India after Pahalgam attack

Following the deadly Pahalgam attack on April 22, the Indian government has blocked the Instagram accounts of several popular Pakistani celebrities, including Hania Aamir, Mahira Khan, and Sajal Aly. This move comes amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan after terrorists targeted tourists in Jammu and Kashmir, killing 26 people. The blocked accounts display a message stating, "Account not available in India. This is because we complied with a legal request to restrict this content."
Hania Aamir and Mahira Khan, both well-known in India, were among the first to experience this restriction. Their profiles, along with those of other celebrities like Ali Zafar, Bilal Abbas, and Iqra Aziz, are now inaccessible to Indian users. Interestingly, other Pakistani stars like Fawad Khan and Fahad Mustafa still maintain active accounts in India.
Instagram notification showing 'Account not available in India'Instagram Screengrab
In addition to Instagram bans, India has also blocked several Pakistani YouTube channels, including those from major production houses such as ARY, Geo, and Hum TV. These channels were popular for streaming Pakistani dramas that have garnered significant viewership in India. The ban on these platforms follows a series of other measures taken by India in response to the Pahalgam attack, including the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty and a reduction in diplomatic staff between the two countries.
The Indian government has not officially confirmed whether the Instagram block is related to the current political climate, but the timing has led many to draw connections. Meanwhile, the blocked Instagram accounts feature a standard notification about complying with legal requests, but no public statement has been made by Meta, Instagram's parent company, regarding the action.
Instagram blocks access to the accounts of Hania Aamir, Mahira Khan, and others Instagram Screengrab
This censorship has sparked debates over internet freedom, with many questioning the fairness of restricting social media profiles based on national tensions. Despite these setbacks, many of the affected celebrities have not yet addressed the issue publicly, and fans continue to express their frustration on social media.
Rahul Bhatt sparks controversy over 'insensitive' remarks about sisters Alia and Pooja Bhatt