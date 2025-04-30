Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Instagram blocks Hania Aamir, Mahira Khan and other Pakistani celebrity accounts in India after Pahalgam attack

Social media censorship sparks debate as popular stars like Hania Aamir, Mahira Khan, and Sajal Aly face restrictions.

Instagram blocks Hania Aamir, Mahira Khan and other Pakistani celebrity accounts in India after Pahalgam attack

Instagram restricts access to Pakistani celebrities' accounts in India amid rising tensions following the Pahalgam attack

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiApr 30, 2025
Pooja Pillai

See Full Bio

Following the deadly Pahalgam attack on April 22, the Indian government has blocked the Instagram accounts of several popular Pakistani celebrities, including Hania Aamir, Mahira Khan, and Sajal Aly. This move comes amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan after terrorists targeted tourists in Jammu and Kashmir, killing 26 people. The blocked accounts display a message stating, "Account not available in India. This is because we complied with a legal request to restrict this content."

Hania Aamir and Mahira Khan, both well-known in India, were among the first to experience this restriction. Their profiles, along with those of other celebrities like Ali Zafar, Bilal Abbas, and Iqra Aziz, are now inaccessible to Indian users. Interestingly, other Pakistani stars like Fawad Khan and Fahad Mustafa still maintain active accounts in India.

Instagram notification showing 'Account not available in India'Instagram Screengrab


In addition to Instagram bans, India has also blocked several Pakistani YouTube channels, including those from major production houses such as ARY, Geo, and Hum TV. These channels were popular for streaming Pakistani dramas that have garnered significant viewership in India. The ban on these platforms follows a series of other measures taken by India in response to the Pahalgam attack, including the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty and a reduction in diplomatic staff between the two countries.

The Indian government has not officially confirmed whether the Instagram block is related to the current political climate, but the timing has led many to draw connections. Meanwhile, the blocked Instagram accounts feature a standard notification about complying with legal requests, but no public statement has been made by Meta, Instagram's parent company, regarding the action.

Instagram blocks access to the accounts of Hania Aamir, Mahira Khan, and others Instagram Screengrab


This censorship has sparked debates over internet freedom, with many questioning the fairness of restricting social media profiles based on national tensions. Despite these setbacks, many of the affected celebrities have not yet addressed the issue publicly, and fans continue to express their frustration on social media.

blocked accountscelebritieshania aamirinstagramjammu and kashmirmetanational tensionssajal alymahira khan

Related News

Jacqueline Fernandez
Entertainment

How Jacqueline Fernandez made her mark at the Oscars with ‘Tell It Like A Woman’

Baluji Shrivastav and Re-Orient at the Southbank Centre’s
UK Events

Baluji Shrivastav: Fusion Rhythms

Cyber attacks hit Co-op and M&S
UK

Cyber attacks hit Co-op and M&S as police and experts investigate threats

​Adnan Miakhel
Cricket

Field of Dreams fame Adnan Miakhel makes impressive debut for Lancashire seconds

More For You

Hania Aamir Receives Water Bottles from Indian Fans Amid Indus Treaty Tensions

Many users commenting on the unexpected nature of the gesture amid escalating tensions

Instagram/ haniaheheofficial

Indian fans send water bottles to Pakistani actress Hania Aamir as Indus Waters Treaty is suspended

Pakistani actress Hania Aamir has gone viral on social media after a video emerged showing Indian fans packing and labelling a box of water bottles addressed to her, following India’s suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty.

The video shows a group of young men laughing as they fill a carton marked, “To Hania Aamir. Rawal Pind. Punjab, Pakistan. From India.” The clip quickly gained traction online, with many users commenting on the unexpected nature of the gesture amid escalating tensions.

Keep ReadingShow less
Dwayne Johnson Channels UFC Icon Mark Kerr in ‘The Smashing Machine’ Trailer

Dwayne Johnson stuns fans with his gritty transformation into MMA icon Mark Kerr in The Smashing Machine

Instagram/therock

Dwayne Johnson transforms into UFC legend Mark Kerr in ‘The Smashing Machine’ trailer

Dwayne Johnson has never looked or sounded like this before. In The Smashing Machine, the former wrestler turned Hollywood star completely ditches his polished persona to play Mark Kerr, a troubled UFC legend whose battles outside the ring were as intense as the ones inside.

The upcoming film, which drops in cinemas on 3 October, is directed by Benny Safdie, half of the filmmaking duo behind Uncut Gems. This marks his first solo directorial project, and he’s diving deep into the rough, real-life story of Kerr, a powerhouse from the early days of MMA who found fame in the late ’90s but also struggled with addiction and personal chaos.

Keep ReadingShow less
Jackie Chan to receive lifetime achievement award at 2025 Locarno Film Festival

Jackie Chan to be honoured at the 78th Locarno Film Festival with a lifetime achievement award

Getty Images

Jackie Chan to receive lifetime achievement award at 2025 Locarno Film Festival

Jackie Chan is set to receive one of international cinema’s top honours, the career achievement award at the 78th Locarno Film Festival, taking place from August 6 to 16 in Switzerland. At 71, the actor, stunt performer and director will be celebrated not only for his on-screen charisma but for transforming action cinema across cultures and generations.

Chan will be awarded the prestigious Leopard of Honour on August 9 in recognition of his decades-long influence on global filmmaking. With over 200 films under his belt, Chan’s legacy spans continents, genres and roles from Hong Kong martial arts legend to Hollywood box office staple. His unique style has long combined physical comedy, elaborate fight choreography and a deep commitment to doing his own stunts, often at great personal risk.

Keep ReadingShow less
Mishal Husain

She explores both sides of her family

Getty

Mishal Husain traces family roots to American Revolution in BBC’s  'Who Do You Think You Are?'

Broadcaster and journalist Mishal Husain has uncovered a surprising chapter in her family history, revealing ancestral links to the American Revolution, in the latest episode of the BBC’s Who Do You Think You Are?

Husain, 52, who stepped down from BBC Radio 4’s Today programme in December 2024 after more than a decade at the helm, made the discovery during her journey into her heritage for the long-running genealogy series. Her episode is set to air next Tuesday as part of a new series which also features actors Andrew Garfield, Diane Morgan and Ross Kemp.

Keep ReadingShow less
Mahesh Babu new look for SSMB

Mahesh Babu’s dramatic new look for SSMB 29 sparks a social media frenzy as fans compare him to Mufasa and a Hollywood action hero

Getty Images/ Twitter

Mahesh Babu’s rugged new look for ‘SSMB29’ goes viral, sparks Hollywood comparisons

Mahesh Babu has always been known for his cool, clean-cut image, but that’s changing, and fans are loving it. A candid photo of the Telugu superstar has stirred excitement online, revealing a surprising transformation ahead of his upcoming film with RRR director SS Rajamouli. Sporting longer, curly hair and a rugged beard, Mahesh looks almost unrecognisable. Dressed in laid-back shorts and a beige tee, he was spotted in a casual moment with his wife, Namrata Shirodkar, and a friend.

The image spread quickly across social media platforms, with fans hailing him as a “sher” (lion) and drawing comparisons to Hollywood icons and even Disney’s Mufasa. The reactions were clear, and the audiences are ready to see Mahesh in a new, never-seen-before avatar.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc