  • Wednesday, February 15, 2023
Pakistani actress Mahira Khan debuts new clothing line M BY Mahira; fans call it ‘ridiculously overpriced’

On the work front, Mahira Khan will next be seen in Neelofar with Fawad Khan.

Mahira Khan (Photo credit: Mahira Khan/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Well-known Pakistani actress Mahira Khan has announced the launch of her own clothing line, M By Mahira.

According to her, M By Mahira will comprise solid white outfits, something she is very fond of. “If I had to wear one thing for the rest of my life, I would choose a white kurta shalwar,” she said.

The Raees (2017) star took to her social media handle to share the first post of her brand. In the pictures, she is seen flaunting a white dress and hiding her face with a dupatta.

Khan also revealed that the first collection dubbed ‘Razia’ is an ode to her beloved maternal grandmother.

“The scent of fresh Nargis by her bedside. A plethora of books filled her shelves and fed her soul. The sound of her bangles, sometimes gentle, always sweet,” an Instagram post shared. “For our first collection, Mahira Khan draws inspiration from her late Nani, Razia.”

Speaking about the same, Khan shared, “I was very close to my nani and was always deeply inspired by her timeless poise, grace, and elegance.”

The newly launched fashion brand recently unveiled two kurtas, trousers, a dupatta, and a silk tunic suit.

As soon as the brand was launched, fans rushed to check out the pieces on the website. However, many were shocked to see the steep prices of the items listed on the website. They took to social media and shared their reservations about the “expensive” clothing line.

“Mahira Khan selling a plain white linen kurta for 13,000? And it’s already sold out? Why? How? Who?” wrote one fan.

Another added, “Mahira jaan, I love you but these are ridiculously overpriced. You can get these from the market for Rs2000.”

On the work front, Mahira Khan was last seen in Bilal Lashari’s epic, The Legend of Maula Jatt (2022). Also starring Fawad Khan in the lead role, the film set the box office on fire and emerged as Pakistan’s biggest worldwide blockbuster. She will next be seen in Neelofar with Fawad Khan.

