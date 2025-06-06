Nadiya Hussain reflects on BBC ending her show, says industry doesn’t always support people like her

TV chef and author Nadiya Hussain has revealed that the BBC has decided not to commission another series of her cookery programme, marking what she described as a "huge turning point" in her career.

Hussain, who rose to national fame after winning The Great British Bake Off in 2015, shared the news via a five-minute video posted on Instagram. The decision ends a decade-long run of various food shows she has fronted for the broadcaster.

No renewal for Nadiya's cookery series

Speaking to her followers, Hussain said: "The BBC have decided that they didn’t want to commission a show. And for me, that was a huge turning point because it’s something I’ve done for the past 10 years."

The chef, author and presenter has hosted a number of popular series for the BBC, including Nadiya Bakes, Nadiya's Fast Flavours, Nadiya’s Simple Spices, Nadiya's Everyday Baking and Cook Once, Eat Twice. In addition to cookery shows, she also fronted the documentary Nadiya: Anxiety and Me, which explored her personal experiences with mental health.

A BBC spokesperson confirmed the decision, saying: “After several wonderful series we have made the difficult decision not to commission another cookery show with Nadiya Hussain at the moment.”

However, the broadcaster added that Hussain remains “a much-valued part of the BBC family” and they are looking forward to “working together on future projects”.

A moment of career change

In her video, Hussain reflected on the impact of the decision, stating it came at a time when she was already reassessing the direction of her professional life.

“I was already on this steady trajectory of change and I was thinking about where I wanted my career to go. When the BBC decided they didn’t want to commission the show anymore, it really did kind of solidify everything for me,” she said. “It made me dig my heels in and think, ‘OK, I know where I want to be’.”

Hussain is one of the most high-profile personalities to emerge from The Great British Bake Off, and one of the few contestants to go on to host solo TV series on a major network.

Industry challenges and identity

Elsewhere in the video, Hussain touched on her broader experiences in the food and media industries, speaking candidly about some of the difficulties she has faced as a Muslim woman.

“It’s really difficult,” she said. “As a Muslim woman, I work in an industry that doesn’t always support people like me or recognise my talent or full potential.”

She added, “There’s a lot of gaslighting, making me feel like what’s actually happening isn’t happening.”

Despite these challenges, she said she is now moving in a “positive direction” and is focused on projects that allow her to be her “most authentic self”. Hussain explained that she wants to work with people who value her voice and believe in her abilities.

Taking a stand on values

In her message, Hussain also spoke about the ongoing war in Gaza and how it has shaped her decisions around brand partnerships.

“I’m way more mindful of who I work with, brands I work with – especially if they are brands that support the genocide,” she said. “I’ve made sure I’m actively working with brands that align with me.”

She added that these career adjustments have given her a new sense of freedom: “I’m excited about taking back a bit of ownership of what I do, how I do it and who I work with. That’s given me a freedom I haven’t had in the last 10 years.”

Her comments come at a time when many public figures and organisations are under scrutiny for their positions, or perceived positions, on the Israel-Gaza conflict. Israel has rejected allegations of genocide, which are currently being examined by the International Court of Justice.

Despite the setback, Hussain appears optimistic about what lies ahead, as she focuses on aligning her work with her personal values and long-term goals.