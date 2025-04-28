India bans Shoaib Akhtar, Basit Ali’s YouTube channels after Pahalgam attack crackdown

In a strong response to the recent Pahalgam terror attack, where 26 people lost their lives, the Indian government has blocked 16 YouTube channels from Pakistan, including those run by cricket figures Shoaib Akhtar and Basit Ali. The ban comes on the recommendation of the Ministry of Home Affairs, citing national security concerns.

When attempting to access these channels from India, viewers are met with a message stating that the content has been removed following a government order related to public safety. The move targets platforms accused of spreading false information, communal unrest, and anti-India narratives, particularly against the Indian Army and security forces, after the attack.

Besides Akhtar and Basit, the channel of former fast bowler Tanveer Ahmed has also been blocked. So far, none of them have issued a public response to the action.

This is part of a wider clampdown that includes major Pakistani news networks like Dawn News, ARY News, Geo News, and Samaa TV. In total, the 16 banned channels collectively had over 63 million subscribers. Other names on the list include Irshad Bhatti, Raftar, The Pakistan Reference, BOL News, Samaa Sports, GNN, Uzair Cricket, Umar Cheema Exclusive, Asma Shirazi, Muneeb Farooq, Suno News HD, and Razi Naama.

The decision is seen as a non-military measure by India to counter what officials describe as "misleading and provocative" content coming from across the border. Officials made it clear that the crackdown was aimed at limiting the spread of misinformation, especially when tensions between India and Pakistan are high.

While Akhtar and Basit’s content mostly focused on cricket, their channels were not spared amid wider concerns about how narratives are shaped online. Interestingly, Shahid Afridi’s channel, although known for controversial remarks in the media, remains available in India for now, even as diplomatic ties between the two countries grow colder after the attack.

The situation is still unfolding, and it remains to be seen whether any of the blocked channels will be restored in the future.