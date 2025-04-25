Skip to content
Starmer calls Modi over Kashmir attack; expresses condolences

During the call, Starmer said he was horrified by the terrorist attack and expressed deep condolences on behalf of the British people to those affected, their loved ones, and the people of India.

Starmer and Modi

Starmer and Modi shake hands during a bilateral meeting in the sidelines of the G20 summit at the Museum of Modern Art in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Brazil, on November 18, 2024.

Getty Images
Vivek Mishra
Apr 25, 2025
Vivek Mishra

PRIME MINISER Keir Starmer spoke to Indian prime minister Narendra Modi on Friday morning following the deadly attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam region that killed 26 people on Tuesday.

According to a readout from 10 Downing Street, Starmer said he was horrified by the devastating terrorist attack and expressed deep condolences on behalf of the British people to those affected, their loved ones, and the people of India. The two leaders agreed to stay in touch.

A Downing Street spokesperson said, “The prime minister (Starmer) began by saying he was horrified by the devastating terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, which saw the tragic loss of 26 innocent lives.” The spokesperson added, “He expressed his deep condolences on behalf of the British people to all those affected, their loved ones, and the people of India. The leaders agreed to stay in touch.”

India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Starmer strongly condemned the “barbaric terror attack” and conveyed sincere condolences on the loss of innocent lives in what it described as a “heinous terror attack on Indian soil”.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on X, “He strongly condemned the barbaric terror attack and expressed that the UK stands with the people of India in this hour of tragedy.”

On Wednesday, Starmer had described the attack as “utterly devastating” in a post on X. “My thoughts are with those affected, their loved ones, and the people of India,” he wrote.

Foreign secretary David Lammy also condemned the incident, calling it a “cowardly” act. “I am appalled by the horrific and cowardly terrorist attack on Kashmir earlier today. My thoughts are with all of those affected, especially those who have lost loved ones,” Lammy posted on X.

India has blamed Pakistan for the attack, in which gunmen opened fire on a crowd of tourists in Pahalgam using automatic weapons, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali. The attack was the deadliest on civilians in Kashmir in 25 years.

In his first public remarks since the incident, Modi said India would identify and punish those behind the attack, as well as their backers. “I say to the whole world: India will identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backer,” he said. “We will pursue them to the ends of the Earth.”

India has suspended the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan and taken other diplomatic steps. Indian and Pakistani troops exchanged fire along the Line of Control overnight, officials from both sides said on Friday.

The attack was also raised in the UK Parliament. Conservative MP Bob Blackman called for a statement by the foreign secretary and said: “On Tuesday, we saw the systematic murder of Hindu pilgrims in Pahalgam in India. The sad reality is that the terrorist group thought to be responsible for this, Lashkar-e-Taiba, is a Pakistani organisation that deliberately targets innocent people in Jammu and Kashmir. We must give our reassurance and support to the government of India in ensuring that they apprehend these terrorists and those responsible for supporting them are also brought to justice.”

Lucy Powell, the Leader of the House of Commons, said the UK “stands shoulder to shoulder” with India and “resolutely condemns” the act. “That horrific terrorist attack in Kashmir was utterly devastating and a cowardly act. My thoughts and those of the whole government are with the affected, especially those who have lost loved ones,” she said.

Labour MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi also condemned the “shocking, cowardly, and deadly terrorist attack on innocent tourists in Jammu and Kashmir”, and called for the perpetrators to be “swiftly brought to justice”.

The United Nations has called for “maximum restraint” from both countries.

(With inputs from PTI)

indian-army-reuters

Indian security force personnel stand guard at the site of the attack on tourists in Baisaran near Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, April 24, 2025. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Indian and Pakistani troops exchange fire along Line of Control

INDIAN and Pakistani troops exchanged fire overnight along the Line of Control in Kashmir, officials from both sides said on Friday.

The exchange took place days after a deadly attack in the region and amid calls from the United Nations for both countries to show "maximum restraint".

Keep ReadingShow less
India declares state mourning for Pope Francis, Modi leads tributes

A sculpture by Indian sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik in Puri, Odisha, on Monday (21)

India declares state mourning for Pope Francis, Modi leads tributes

INDIA began three days of state mourning on Tuesday (22) for the Pope, a rare honour for a foreign religious leader, as prime minister Narendra Modi joined other south Asian and world leaders in paying tributes following his death on Monday (21).

Pope Francis, the 88-year-old leader of 1.4 billion Catholics across the world, died of a stroke, causing a coma and “irreversible” heart failure, the Vatican said.

Keep ReadingShow less
modi-pahalgam-getty

'I say to the whole world: India will identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backer,' Modi said in his first speech since the incident.

Getty Images

Modi vows to hunt Kashmir attackers ‘to the ends of the Earth’

INDIA and Pakistan have exchanged a series of diplomatic measures after prime minister Narendra Modi blamed Pakistan for a deadly shooting in Pahalgam, Kashmir, in which 26 civilians were killed.

Modi said India would identify and punish those behind the attack and accused Pakistan of supporting cross-border terrorism.

Keep ReadingShow less
Badenoch says Tories must work hard to win May polls

Kemi Badenoch

Badenoch says Tories must work hard to win May polls

Simon Finlay

CONSERVATIVE leader Kemi Badenoch made her second visit to Kent in six weeks, declaring her party can cling onto power at the county council elections on May 1.

However, Badenoch, who was in the county on Tuesday (22) to meet a farmer impacted by the government’s changes to inheritance tax, insisted “we are going to have to work hard for it”. Eighty one seats are up for grabs at Kent County Council (KCC) next week.

Keep ReadingShow less
modi-meeting

In the wake of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, PM Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee of Security in Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo: X/@narendramodi)

X/@narendramodi

India suspends Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan after Kashmir attack

INDIA has suspended the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) with Pakistan and taken other diplomatic measures after gunmen killed 26 people, mostly tourists, in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

The attack, which left 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali dead, is the deadliest targeting civilians in Kashmir in 25 years. Gunmen emerged from forests and fired on the crowd using automatic weapons.

Keep ReadingShow less
