Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Navy officer on honeymoon, grandfather vacationing with grandkids among 26 killed in Kashmir attack

The gunmen opened fire at a popular tourist spot using automatic weapons. All 26 victims were men, according to a hospital list verified by police.

Vinay Narwal

Lieutenant Vinay Narwal of the Indian Navy, 26, from Haryana, was among those killed in the attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Photo: X/@indiannavy
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraApr 23, 2025
Vivek Mishra

See Full Bio

LIEUTENANT Vinay Narwal of the Indian Navy had been married just six days earlier. He was on his honeymoon in Pahalgam when he was shot in the head by a terrorist while eating bhelpuri with his wife.

Manjunatha, a tourist from Karnataka, was asked if he was Hindu or Muslim before being shot dead.

Ramachanran, a Gulf returnee on holiday with his wife, daughter, and grandkids was shot, while his family narrowly escaped.

Manish Ranjan, a Section Officer with the Intelligence Bureau, was visiting Kashmir from Hyderabad.

Atul Moni, an engineer from Mumbai, was recognised by shocked colleagues after his name appeared on news tickers.

These were some of the 26 people were killed in a terrorist attack in India-administered Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday, April 22.

Most of the victims were tourists from different parts of India. Officials said it was the deadliest civilian attack in the Valley since 2000.

The gunmen opened fire at a popular tourist spot using automatic weapons. All 26 victims were men, according to a hospital list verified by police. The victims' bodies were brought to Srinagar in ambulances, and military helicopters searched nearby forested hills for the attackers.

Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, 26, from Haryana, was among those killed. He had arrived in Pahalgam for his honeymoon with his wife, Himanshi Narwal. “We were having bhelpuri when a man came and shot my husband,” Himanshi said in a video. His body was brought to Delhi on Wednesday. ANI reported that Himanshi hugged the coffin, saluted him, and said, “Jai Hind.” She added, “I pray that his soul rests in peace... We will make him proud in every way.”

Another victim, Manjunatha from Karnataka, was shot dead in front of his wife, Pallavi Rao. “When some militants approached, they were wearing military fatigues. They asked my husband if he was a Hindu or Muslim and he replied ‘Hindu’ thinking they were Indian soldiers. They shot him dead,” she told journalists.

Manish Ranjan, an Intelligence Bureau officer from Bihar posted in Hyderabad, was also killed. Official sources confirmed his death to PTI.

Atul Srikant Moni, an engineer at a railway workshop in Mumbai, was also among the victims. His colleagues learned of his death through news reports, PTI said.

Neeraj Udhwani, 33, from Jaipur, was on holiday in Kashmir with his wife when the attack occurred. IANS reported that he was killed in the shooting at Baisaran Valley, while his wife, who stayed back at the hotel, survived.

All victims except one were Indian nationals. One victim, Sudeep Neupane, was from Nepal.

Full list of victims in Pahalgam attack:

  1. Sushil Nathyal, Indore, Madhya Pradesh
  2. Syed Adil Hussain Shah, Pahalgam, Kashmir
  3. Hemant Suhas Joshi, Mumbai
  4. Vinay Narwal, Haryana
  5. Atul Srikant Moni, Maharashtra
  6. Neeraj Udhawani, Uttarakhand
  7. Bitan Adhikari, Kolkata
  8. Sudeep Neupane, Nepal
  9. Shubham Dwivedi, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh
  10. Prashant Kumar Satpathi, Malashwar, Odisha
  11. Manish Ranjan, Bihar
  12. N Ramachandra, Kerala
  13. Sanjay Lakshman Lali, Thane, Maharashtra
  14. Dinesh Agarwal, Chandigarh
  15. Sameer Guhar, Kolkata
  16. Dileep Dasali, Mumbai
  17. J Sachandra Moli, Visakhapatnam
  18. Madhusudan Somisetty, Bengaluru
  19. Santosh Jaghda, Pune
  20. Manju Nath Rao, Karnataka
  21. Kastuba Ganvotay, Pune
  22. Bharat Bhushan, Bengaluru
  23. Sumit Parmar, Gujarat
  24. Yatesh Parmar, Gujarat
  25. Tagehalying, Arunachal Pradesh
  26. Shaileshbhai H Himmatbhai Kalathia, Gujarat


Indian prime minister Narendra Modi has pledged that those responsible for the "heinous act" will "be brought to justice". "Their evil agenda will never succeed," Modi said in a statement shortly after the attack. "Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable and it will get even stronger."
India's defence minister vowed on Wednesday a swift response to those who carried out and planned the attack. "Those responsible and behind such an act will very soon hear our response, loud and clear," Rajnath Singh said in a speech in New Delhi, a day after gunmen killed 26 men at a tourist hotspot in the contested Himalayan region.
(With inputs from agencies)
deadly civilian attackindiaindian tourists killedintelligence bureau officerkashmirkashmir attackkashmir attack victimslieutenant vinay narwallist of people killed in pahalgampahalgampahalgam shootingpahalgam terror attackpahalgam terrorist attackpakistanterrorist attack victimspahalgam attack

Related News

Veterans urge nation to 'unite and remember' in VE Day letter
News

Veterans urge nation to 'unite and remember' in VE Day letter

Shamik Chakrabarti
UK Events

Indian comic Shamik debuts at Soho!

Bianca Censori
Entertainment

Bianca Censori steps out in risky outfit en route to luxury rehab clinic in Mallorca

Who is Saifullah Kasuri, the  mastermind behind Pahalgam attack?
News

Who is Saifullah Kasuri, the  mastermind behind Pahalgam attack?

More For You

Comment: ‘Time to move English pride beyond the football pitch’

A St George’s Day parade in Gravesend

Comment: ‘Time to move English pride beyond the football pitch’

ST GEORGE’S DAY – England’s national day on Wednesday (23) – raises the question of whether we could celebrate England more.

Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer will mark the occasion with a reception in Downing Street. He told his candidates not to “flinch” from flying the St George’s flag last year, though Labour tends to place more emphasis on the Union Jack in England.

Keep ReadingShow less
Keir Starmer

Starmer’s remarks reflect a change from his earlier position that 'transwomen are women'.

Getty Images

Starmer welcomes clarity on definition of 'woman' from Supreme Court

PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer has welcomed the Supreme Court’s ruling that the legal definition of a woman refers to a person’s sex at birth.

"A woman is an adult female, and the court has made that absolutely clear," Starmer said in an interview with ITV, marking his first public comments on the judgment delivered last week.

Keep ReadingShow less
kashmir attack

Indian security forces personnel escort an ambulance carrying the bodies of tourists who were killed in the attack near Pahalgam, outside the police control room in Srinagar.

Reuters

India hunts gunmen as world condemns deadly Kashmir attack

INDIAN security forces launched a major search operation on Wednesday, a day after gunmen opened fire on tourists in Kashmir, killing 26 people. The attack was the deadliest on civilians in the region since 2000.

Prime minister Narendra Modi, who returned early from a state visit to Saudi Arabia, condemned the attack and said the attackers “will be brought to justice.”

Keep ReadingShow less
pope-francis-funeral-getty

Cardinals pay their respects as the body of Pope Francis lies in state at the Basilica St Peter on April 23, 2025 in Vatican City.

Getty Images

Pope Francis’s body lies in state ahead of Saturday funeral

POPE FRANCIS's coffin was moved to St Peter’s Basilica on Wednesday as he began lying in state, with thousands of people arriving to pay their respects ahead of Saturday’s funeral.

Crowds gathered in St Peter’s Square from early morning to see the Argentine pope, who died on Monday aged 88. Public viewing inside the basilica began at 11:00 am (0900 GMT).

Keep ReadingShow less
kashmir attack

Indian police officers stand guard at a check point following an attack, near Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.

Reuters

Gunmen open fire on tourists in Indian Kashmir, at least 24 dead

AT LEAST 24 people were killed in Indian-administered Kashmir on Tuesday when gunmen opened fire on tourists, a senior police officer told AFP. Authorities said it was the worst attack on civilians in years.

The shooting took place in Pahalgam, a popular summer tourist destination around 90 kilometres from Srinagar. A senior police officer in the region, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed the death toll.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc