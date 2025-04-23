Navy officer on honeymoon, grandfather vacationing with grandkids among 26 killed in Kashmir attack

LIEUTENANT Vinay Narwal of the Indian Navy had been married just six days earlier. He was on his honeymoon in Pahalgam when he was shot in the head by a terrorist while eating bhelpuri with his wife.

Manjunatha, a tourist from Karnataka, was asked if he was Hindu or Muslim before being shot dead.

Ramachanran, a Gulf returnee on holiday with his wife, daughter, and grandkids was shot, while his family narrowly escaped.

Manish Ranjan, a Section Officer with the Intelligence Bureau, was visiting Kashmir from Hyderabad.

Atul Moni, an engineer from Mumbai, was recognised by shocked colleagues after his name appeared on news tickers.

These were some of the 26 people were killed in a terrorist attack in India-administered Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday, April 22.

Most of the victims were tourists from different parts of India. Officials said it was the deadliest civilian attack in the Valley since 2000.

The gunmen opened fire at a popular tourist spot using automatic weapons. All 26 victims were men, according to a hospital list verified by police. The victims' bodies were brought to Srinagar in ambulances, and military helicopters searched nearby forested hills for the attackers.

Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, 26, from Haryana, was among those killed. He had arrived in Pahalgam for his honeymoon with his wife, Himanshi Narwal. “We were having bhelpuri when a man came and shot my husband,” Himanshi said in a video. His body was brought to Delhi on Wednesday. ANI reported that Himanshi hugged the coffin, saluted him, and said, “Jai Hind.” She added, “I pray that his soul rests in peace... We will make him proud in every way.”

Another victim, Manjunatha from Karnataka, was shot dead in front of his wife, Pallavi Rao. “When some militants approached, they were wearing military fatigues. They asked my husband if he was a Hindu or Muslim and he replied ‘Hindu’ thinking they were Indian soldiers. They shot him dead,” she told journalists.

Manish Ranjan, an Intelligence Bureau officer from Bihar posted in Hyderabad, was also killed. Official sources confirmed his death to PTI.

Atul Srikant Moni, an engineer at a railway workshop in Mumbai, was also among the victims. His colleagues learned of his death through news reports, PTI said.

Neeraj Udhwani, 33, from Jaipur, was on holiday in Kashmir with his wife when the attack occurred. IANS reported that he was killed in the shooting at Baisaran Valley, while his wife, who stayed back at the hotel, survived.

All victims except one were Indian nationals. One victim, Sudeep Neupane, was from Nepal.

Full list of victims in Pahalgam attack:

Sushil Nathyal, Indore, Madhya Pradesh Syed Adil Hussain Shah, Pahalgam, Kashmir Hemant Suhas Joshi, Mumbai Vinay Narwal, Haryana Atul Srikant Moni, Maharashtra Neeraj Udhawani, Uttarakhand Bitan Adhikari, Kolkata Sudeep Neupane, Nepal Shubham Dwivedi, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh Prashant Kumar Satpathi, Malashwar, Odisha Manish Ranjan, Bihar N Ramachandra, Kerala Sanjay Lakshman Lali, Thane, Maharashtra Dinesh Agarwal, Chandigarh Sameer Guhar, Kolkata Dileep Dasali, Mumbai J Sachandra Moli, Visakhapatnam Madhusudan Somisetty, Bengaluru Santosh Jaghda, Pune Manju Nath Rao, Karnataka Kastuba Ganvotay, Pune Bharat Bhushan, Bengaluru Sumit Parmar, Gujarat Yatesh Parmar, Gujarat Tagehalying, Arunachal Pradesh Shaileshbhai H Himmatbhai Kalathia, Gujarat





Indian prime minister Narendra Modi has pledged that those responsible for the "heinous act" will "be brought to justice". "Their evil agenda will never succeed," Modi said in a statement shortly after the attack. "Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable and it will get even stronger."

India's defence minister vowed on Wednesday a swift response to those who carried out and planned the attack. "Those responsible and behind such an act will very soon hear our response, loud and clear," Rajnath Singh said in a speech in New Delhi, a day after gunmen killed 26 men at a tourist hotspot in the contested Himalayan region.

