Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Review launched into Lucy Letby case after experts challenge evidence

On Tuesday, her legal team applied to the independent Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) to examine whether there had been a possible miscarriage of justice in her trials in 2023 and 2024.

Lucy Letby

Letby, 35, is serving 15 whole-life sentences for the deaths of babies at neo-natal units in northwest England between 2015 and 2016.

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeFeb 04, 2025
Eastern Eye
See Full Bio

A REVIEW has been launched into the case of Lucy Letby, a nurse sentenced to life imprisonment for killing seven newborn babies, as medical experts argue there was no evidence to support her conviction.

Letby, 35, is serving 15 whole-life sentences for the deaths of babies at neo-natal units in northwest England between 2015 and 2016. She was convicted of murdering seven newborns and attempting to kill seven others at the Countess of Chester Hospital, making her the most prolific child serial killer in modern UK history.

On Tuesday, her legal team applied to the independent Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) to examine whether there had been a possible miscarriage of justice in her trials in 2023 and 2024.

Letby maintains her innocence and was accused of harming the babies using various methods, including injecting air into their bloodstreams, leading to sudden and unexpected collapses.

Shoo Lee, a retired Canadian doctor whose 1989 academic paper on air embolism was cited in Letby's 10-month trial, told a press conference that the evidence presented against her was flawed.

"The evidence that was used to convict her was wrong and for me that is a problem," he said, adding that Letby had exhausted all appeals.

He was speaking in London alongside an international panel of 14 independent experts in neonatal care, who concluded that their findings did not support murder in any of the cases.

Letby’s lawyer, Mark McDonald, described Tuesday’s evidence as having "demolished" the medical findings used in her trial.'Major injustice'

A CCRC spokesperson confirmed that a preliminary application had been received and that work had begun to assess it. The commission has the power to refer cases back to the Court of Appeal if it finds a possible miscarriage of justice.

"It is not for the CCRC to determine innocence or guilt ... that's a matter for the courts," the spokesperson said.

Instead, the commission’s role is to investigate and refer cases if new evidence suggests a conviction might not be upheld or a sentence could be reduced.

Former Conservative minister David Davis, who has raised concerns about Letby’s case in Parliament, described her convictions as "one of the major injustices of modern times."

Letby previously lost two appeals in 2023, with judges rejecting fresh evidence from Lee. They ruled that there had been no prosecution expert evidence diagnosing air embolus based solely on skin discolouration.

A public inquiry into the wider circumstances of the case began in September and is ongoing.

(With inputs from AFP)

baby murderschild serial killerlife imprisonmentlucy letbymedical expertsneonatal carenewborn babiesnorthwest englandnurseuk baby murders

Related News

Marvel’s Fantastic Four teaser transports fans to the 1960s in a daring new take
Entertainment

Marvel’s Fantastic Four teaser transports fans to the 1960s in a daring new take

Manchester-Originals-Getty
Editorial

India’s RPSG Group buys 49 per cent stake in Hundred’s Manchester Originals

Aaradhya, daughter of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, takes legal action against fake news
Entertainment

Aaradhya, daughter of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, takes legal action against fake news

Brasil! Brasil! at the Royal Academy: A journey through Brazilian modernism
Art & Culture

Brasil! Brasil! at the Royal Academy: A journey through Brazilian modernism

More For You

Asda-Getty

Asda, which is dealing with declining sales after a private equity-led takeover, denied any discrimination.. (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Asda staff move closer to £1.2 billion equal pay payout

THOUSANDS of Asda workers have won the latest stage in a long-running equal pay case, bringing them closer to a potential £1.2 blillion payout.

The Manchester employment tribunal ruled that 12 out of 14 lead claimants, part of a case involving 60,000 employees, had jobs of equal value to their higher-paid, mostly male counterparts working in Asda warehouses, The Guardian reported.

Keep ReadingShow less
modi-trump-getty

Trump shakes hands with Modi during a joint press conference at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on February 25, 2020. (Photo: Getty Images)

Modi invited to White House meeting with Trump next week: Report

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump has invited Indian prime minister Narendra Modi to visit the White House next week, a White House official said.

The announcement came hours after a US military plane left for India carrying deported migrants.

Keep ReadingShow less
u19-t20-wc-champs

India remained unbeaten throughout the tournament, winning all their group matches against West Indies, Malaysia, and Sri Lanka. (Photo: X/@narendramodi)

India win second consecutive U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup title

INDIA secured their second successive U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup title with a nine-wicket win over South Africa in the final on Sunday. The victory made India the first team to win the tournament without losing a single match.

India chased down the 83-run target with 52 balls to spare. Gongadi Trisha was the standout performer, taking 3/15 with the ball before scoring an unbeaten 44 off 33 balls.

Keep ReadingShow less
Starmer-Getty

Starmer will also meet Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte. (Photo: Getty Images)

Starmer becomes first UK prime minister to attend EU meeting since Brexit

KEIR STARMER is visiting Brussels to join a meeting of European Union leaders, making him the first British prime minister to do so since Brexit.

The talks will focus on defence, security cooperation, and trade. Starmer will also meet Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Keep ReadingShow less
Nirmala-Sitharaman-Reuters

India's finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the annual budget on Saturday, February 1. (Photo: Reuters)

Key points from India's 2025 budget

INDIA will focus on increasing the spending power of its middle class, encouraging private investment, and promoting inclusive development, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday while presenting the annual budget.

Sitharaman said the budget for 2025-26 includes measures for the poor, youth, farmers, and women. She also highlighted "transformative reforms in taxation."

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc