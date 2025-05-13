Skip to content
Police arrest 21-year-old over fire at Starmer’s private residence

The man was arrested early Tuesday on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life, police said. He is also being questioned in connection with two other incidents.

Starmer home

Police officers stand outside Starmer's private home, after it was damaged by fire in a suspected arson attack in north London, on May 13.

Reuters
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeMay 13, 2025
Eastern Eye

POLICE have arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of arson after fires were reported at three locations, including prime minister Keir Starmer’s private home in north London.

Officers were called in the early hours of Monday to a fire at a property in Kentish Town, which Starmer represents in parliament. No injuries were reported, but the entrance of the property was damaged.

The man was arrested early Tuesday on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life, police said. He is also being questioned in connection with two other incidents.

Police are investigating whether the fire in Kentish Town is linked to a vehicle fire in the same area on Thursday, and another fire reported at the entrance of a property in nearby Islington on Sunday.

According to a BBC report, the Islington property is also connected to the prime minister.

Starmer previously lived at the Kentish Town house with his wife and two children before moving into 10 Downing Street after becoming prime minister in July.

The investigation is being led by officers from the Metropolitan Police Counter Terrorism Command because of the property’s links to a high-profile public figure, police said.

A spokesperson for Starmer thanked emergency services for their response on Monday.

(With inputs from Reuters)

10 downing streetarsoncounter terrorism commandislingtonkeir starmerkentish townlondon firemetropolitan policepolice investigationprime ministerprivate residencevehicle firestarmer

