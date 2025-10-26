Starmer condemns release error as police hunt escaped sex offender

POLICE were still hunting on Saturday (25) for an Ethiopian asylum seeker and convicted sex offender whose crimes sparked a wave of anti-immigration protests and who was accidentally released from prison.

Prime minister Keir Starmer said he was "appalled" by Friday's "totally unacceptable" error that saw 38-year-old Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu freed rather than sent to an immigration detention centre.

"This man must be caught and deported for his crimes," he added.

Kebatu had served the first month of a one-year sentence for sexually assaulting a teenage girl and a woman, but was reportedly due to be deported when the Prison Service mistake occurred.

Kebatu's high-profile case earlier this year in Epping, northeast of London, sparked demonstrations in various English towns and cities where asylum seekers were believed to be housed, as well as counter-protests.

Justice secretary David Lammy said late Friday (24) night that Kebatu was "at large in London" after he was seen boarding a train to the capital in Chelmsford, eastern England.

Essex Police, which is leading the search with the help of London's Metropolitan Police, said Saturday that "inquiries are continuing at pace this morning to locate and arrest" him.

"Officers worked throughout the night to track his movements, including scouring hours of CCTV footage," the force added, noting "it is not lost on us that this situation is concerning to people".

The Telegraph reported he was wrongly categorised as a prisoner due to be released on licence and handed a £76 ($101) discharge grant.

The father of Kebatu's anonymous teenage victim told Sky News that "the justice system has let us down".

Police arrested the asylum seeker in July after he repeatedly tried to kiss a 14-year-old girl and touch her legs, and made sexually explicit comments to her.

He also sexually assaulted an adult woman, placing a hand on her thigh, when she intervened to stop his interactions with the girl.

At the time, Kebatu was staying at Epping's Bell Hotel, where scores of other asylum seekers have been accommodated, and which became the target of repeated protests.

