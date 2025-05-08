Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Starmer rejects claims of favouring Indian workers in trade deal

The trade deal, announced on Tuesday, includes tariff reductions on British imports to India and allows some short-term Indian workers to be exempt from paying into Britain’s social security system for up to three years.

Keir-Starmer-Getty

'Our India trade deal ... is good for British jobs. The criticism on the double taxation is incoherent nonsense,' Starmer said. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraMay 08, 2025
Vivek Mishra

See Full Bio

PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer on Wednesday dismissed criticism that the government had sold out British workers by offering tax exemptions to some Indian workers as part of the new free trade agreement with India. He called the claims “incoherent nonsense”.

The trade deal, announced on Tuesday, includes tariff reductions on British imports to India and allows some short-term Indian workers to be exempt from paying into Britain’s social security system for up to three years. The exemption is part of the Double Contributions Convention (DCC) and also applies to British workers in India.

India described the exemption as a “huge win”, while the UK government made little mention of it. Opposition parties in Britain accused the government of agreeing to terms that would favour India over British workers.

“Our India trade deal ... is good for British jobs. The criticism on the double taxation is incoherent nonsense,” Starmer told parliament. “It’s in the agreements that we’ve already got with 50 other countries.”

ALSO READ: FTA ‘will elevate India to be Britain’s most trusted partner’

The UK already has social security agreements with countries including Switzerland, Canada, Japan, Chile, and members of the European Union. Some of these deals allow for up to five-year exemptions to avoid double taxation. India also has similar agreements with other countries.

The UK government expects the agreement with India to cost about 100 million pounds annually. National Insurance, the UK’s social security system, is the second-largest source of tax revenue, generating over 170 billion pounds a year through employer and employee contributions.

Trade secretary Jonathan Reynolds said the changes would affect only a “very small number” of people.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, whose party is currently ahead in opinion polls, said the government had “sold out British workers”. He claimed Indian workers and firms would pay 20 per cent less tax than their British counterparts.

Indian officials said the exemption would help Indian information technology companies that send employees to the UK on short-term contracts.

Official figures show the UK issued over 81,000 work visas to Indians last year, the highest for any nationality. Most of these were for health, care, or other non-temporary roles where social security contributions would still be required.

(With inputs from Reuters)

: keir starmerindia trade dealdouble contributions conventionnational insuranceindian workersbritish workerstax exemptionjonathan reynoldsnigel faragereform ukwork visassocial securityindia-uk ftauk-india ftaftafree trade agreement

Related News

black-smoke-getty
News

Cardinals to vote again after second black smoke signals no pope yet

qawwali brothers Rizwan and Muazzam Ali Khan
Entertainment

Grace and glory of qawwali brothers Rizwan and Muazzam Ali Khan

controversial adult series Secret Diary of a Call Girl' to leave Netflix on 29 May
Entertainment

Last chance to watch ‘Secret Diary of a Call Girl’ –controversial adult series leaving Netflix

king-charles-ve-day-reuters
UK

King Charles leads VE Day service marking 80 years since WWII ended

More For You

Bank of England

The announcement from the Bank of England followed Donald Trump’s announcement of a trade agreement with Britain.

Reuters

Bank of England cuts interest rate to 4.25 per cent

THE BANK OF ENGLAND on Thursday cut its key interest rate by a quarter point to 4.25 per cent, citing concerns over slowing economic growth due to US tariffs.

This was the central bank’s fourth interest rate cut in nine months and had been widely expected by markets. The move comes in contrast to the US Federal Reserve, which decided on Wednesday to keep borrowing costs unchanged.

Keep ReadingShow less
Direct flights will link Gatwick to Uganda

Lord Collins of Highbury and Nimisha Madhvani with other officials at the launch of the UK-Uganda Growth Dialogue in Kampala

Direct flights will link Gatwick to Uganda from May 18

LORD COLLINS of Highbury, the minister for Africa, concluded a two-day visit to Uganda last month, reaffirming the UK’s commitment to sustainable development, inclusive partnerships and mutual economic growth.

During the visit (April 3–4), the minister was welcomed by president Yoweri Museveni at State House.

Keep ReadingShow less
Brightsun Travel wins King’s Award for Enterprise in International Trade

Staff at Brightsun Travel, which won the King’s Award for Enterprise in International Trade

Brightsun Travel wins King’s Award for Enterprise in International Trade

A LEADING UK-based travel service provider has won the King’s Award for Enterprise for International Trade, a prestigious business honour.

Brightsun Travel recorded high turnover in the past three years despite the challenging business climate and disruption in the aftermath of the pandemic

Keep ReadingShow less
FTA ‘will elevate India to be Britain’s most trusted partner’

Sir Keir Starmer and Narendra Modi during their meeting in November 2024

FTA ‘will elevate India to be Britain’s most trusted partner’

WHAT does the Free Trade Agreement (FTA), welcomed on Tuesday (6) by the British and Indian prime ministers, Sir Keir Starmer and Narendra Modi, mean for Eastern Eye readers?

The FTA certainly opens up many more opportunities for British Indian businessmen (and women).

Keep ReadingShow less
Disney to open new theme park and resort in Abu Dhabi

The UAE location is seen as strategically valuable for Disney due to its accessibility

Getty

Disney to open new theme park and resort in Abu Dhabi in partnership with Miral

The Walt Disney Company has announced plans to develop a new theme park and resort in Abu Dhabi, marking its first such venture in the Middle East. The project will be delivered in collaboration with UAE-based destination developer Miral, and will be located on Yas Island, already a hub for entertainment and leisure in the United Arab Emirates.

This new development will become Disney's seventh theme park resort globally. According to the announcement made on 8 May, Disney will not be contributing capital to the project. Instead, Miral will fully fund, develop, and build the park, while Disney Imagineers will oversee the creative design and operational aspects. The entertainment giant will earn royalties from the venture.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc