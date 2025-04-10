Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

UK, India announce £400m trade and investment deals

The announcement was made during the 13th UK-India Economic and Financial Dialogue in London, where chancellor Rachel Reeves and Indian finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman discussed efforts to strengthen economic ties.

Sitharaman-Reynolds

Business secretary Jonathan Reynolds and Indian finance minister Sitharaman also hosted a roundtable with business leaders from Tide, HSBC, Aviva, Vodafone, WNS and Mizuho International. (Photo: X/@FinMinIndia)

X/@FinMinIndia
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraApr 10, 2025
Vivek Mishra

See Full Bio

THE UK and India have announced £400 million in trade and investment deals aimed at boosting economic growth.

The announcement was made during the 13th UK-India Economic and Financial Dialogue in London, where chancellor Rachel Reeves and Indian finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman discussed efforts to strengthen economic ties and move forward on a Free Trade Agreement and Bilateral Investment Treaty.

Reeves said: “In a changing world, it is imperative we go further and faster to kickstart economic growth. We have listened to British businesses, which is why we’re negotiating trade deals with countries across the world, including India, so we can support them and put more money in people’s pockets as part of our Plan for Change. Our relationship with India is longstanding and broad and I am delighted with the progress made throughout this dialogue to develop it further.”

The joint statement signed during the talks covers cooperation in sectors including defence, financial services, education, and development. The statement also focuses on governmental collaboration on growth, economic resilience and international financial issues.

At the London Stock Exchange, both ministers outlined plans to expand financial services ties and policy cooperation on areas such as tax, sustainable finance and illicit finance.

The commercial package includes new export deals and investments worth £128 million and recent deals worth £271m.

Paytm announced plans to invest in the UK. Barclays Bank PLC India said it would inject over £210m into its Indian operations. HSBC announced it would expand from 14 cities to 34 in India. Standard Chartered moved to a larger office at GIFT City.

Mphasis is setting up a quantum centre in London and exploring an office in Nottingham. British International Investment is committing $10m to Grow Indigo, an agritech start-up in India.

WNS plans to expand its London headquarters and open an AI hub. Revolut is preparing to launch in India. Wise is opening an office in Hyderabad.

Prudential is launching a global services hub in Bengaluru and a joint venture for health insurance in India. BII is also investing $15m in an inclusion-focused vehicle in India.

The UK welcomed India’s move to allow international listings by Indian firms and noted the publication of the report ‘Catalysing Bilateral Growth: Connecting India and the UK’s Equity Capital Markets’ by the India-UK Financial Partnership.

Coventry University announced plans to open a campus in India’s GIFT City. LSE announced a corpus grant from Tata Trusts to support scholarships for Indian students.

Both countries agreed to continue working together as co-chairs of the G20 Framework Working Group.

New goals were set for joint investments in green enterprises, tech start-ups and climate adaptation, following the UK-India Green Growth Equity Fund.

Business secretary Jonathan Reynolds and Indian finance minister Sitharaman also hosted a roundtable with business leaders from Tide, HSBC, Aviva, Vodafone, WNS and Mizuho International.

Reynolds said: “I was delighted to meet with Minister Sitharaman, hear from businesses, and discuss how we can strengthen the strong economic bonds between our two nations. Both the UK and India are committed to delivering economic growth and giving businesses the confidence and stability they need to expand. That is why we are continuing to negotiate towards an ambitious trade deal that unlocks opportunities both at home and abroad for British businesses and supports our Plan for Change.”

Areas for collaboration on defence were discussed, with both sides looking ahead to the finalisation of the India-UK Defence Industrial Roadmap.

Minister for the Indo-Pacific, Catherine West, said:“Driving economic growth is the first mission of this Government, which is why we are supercharging our relationship with India.

“The UK’s offer to India is strong – stability, an open economy, and reforms that make it easier to do business. And today, we are going one step further to unlock new business opportunities between our two countries.

“India and the UK share an enduring living bridge. Only by working together can we continue to deliver opportunities for Indians and Brits alike.”

Keshav R Murugesh, Group CEO of WNS, said: "The UK and India stand as natural partners, and this re-energized trade and investment relationship marks a pivotal stride in our already strong alliance. The potential before us is immense. By formalising our collaboration in pioneering fields like AI, we will not only fuel innovation and generate high-skilled jobs in both our nations, but also solidify our joint leadership in this transformative era. This is indeed a thrilling chapter for the UK-India partnership.”

Bill Winters, Group Chief Executive of Standard Chartered, said: “In the face of global developments, it is imperative that we think creatively and act in partnership. The UK and India’s focus on strengthening financial ties and deepening cooperation between our governments, regulators, industry leaders and experts, plays an important role in driving economic progress, setting global benchmarks for stability and innovation and paving the way for greater trade and investment in both countries.”

The Lord Mayor of London, Alderman Alastair King, said: “We had a highly constructive discussion with Hon. Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and The Rt. Hon. Jonathan Reynolds, joined by leaders from across the financial services sector. There is a strong, shared commitment to deepen our economic partnership and drive greater prosperity—particularly in key areas such as green finance, infrastructure investment, and fintech. Global trade is entering a new era, where strategic alliances and trade agreements are more crucial than ever. As we look ahead to the UK-India Economic and Financial Dialogue and continue FTA negotiations, our focus remains on sustaining momentum and delivering tangible outcomes in the months to come.”

David Schwimmer, CEO of LSEG, said: "LSEG is honoured to host the 13th UK-India Economic and Financial Dialogue at the London Stock Exchange as part of our continued support for initiatives that promote collaboration and connectivity between UK and Indian financial markets. Through deepened partnership, the governments and regulators from both countries can help to build an environment which delivers real benefits to their financial markets and economies."

economic growthfintechfree trade agreementindia-uk ftaindia-uk relationsindia-uk tradejonathan reynolds

Related News

Anjali Goswami
UK

Anjali Goswami named Defra’s new Chief Scientific Adviser

Cabot Creamery Butter
Food

Cabot Creamery Butter recalled in 7 states over contamination concerns

Tata Steel cuts jobs in Netherlands amid trade tensions
Business

Tata Steel cuts jobs in Netherlands amid trade tensions

Concern over high child poverty rates in Leicester
UK

Concern over high child poverty rates in Leicester

More For You

India’s diamond hub

The US has set a 26 per cent tariff on Indian gem and jewellery exports.

Getty Images

Fears mount over future of India’s diamond hub

A WAVE of anxiety has gripped India’s diamond polishing hub of Surat, as hefty US tariffs threaten to undermine the country’s gem and jewellery exports, putting at risk the livelihoods of thousands of workers.

The US, which takes more than 30 per cent of the south Asian nation’s gem and jewellery exports, set a 26 per cent reciprocal tariff on it last Thursday (3), at a time when demand is softening in other key markets such as China, the Middle East, and Europe.

Keep ReadingShow less
The ChatGPT action figure trend everyone is talking about

People can now design characters based on themselves or their imagination, simply by writing a few lines of text

Getty

The ChatGPT action figure trend everyone is talking about

A fun new trend is making waves across the internet — creating your own action figure using AI. Thanks to the ChatGPT action figure prompt, people can now design characters based on themselves or their imagination, simply by writing a few lines of text.

The idea is simple. You create a short prompt describing the action figure you want. This could be based on yourself, a superhero, or even a completely new character. You can describe everything from outfits and weapons to personality traits and sidekicks. Some users even upload a clear photo of their face to make the action figure resemble them.

Keep ReadingShow less
Vijay Mallya

The Indian businessman, who resides in the UK, has been involved in a prolonged legal dispute with Indian banks and authorities following the collapse of Kingfisher Airlines in 2012. (Photo: Getty Images)

Vijay Mallya loses UK appeal against bankruptcy order

VIJAY MALLYA has lost his appeal against a bankruptcy order issued by London’s High Court over a debt exceeding 1 billion pounds owed to lenders, including the State Bank of India.

The Indian businessman, who resides in the UK, has been involved in a prolonged legal dispute with Indian banks and authorities following the collapse of Kingfisher Airlines in 2012.

Keep ReadingShow less
Nikhil Rathi to lead financial watchdog for second term

Nikhil Rathi (Photo: FCA)

Nikhil Rathi to lead financial watchdog for second term

NIKHIL RATHI will continue as chief executive of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) for a second five-year term until September 2030, it was announced on Thursday (10).

The reappointment comes as the financial watchdog works with the government on regulatory reforms aimed at economic growth while maintaining consumer protection.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pakistan woos investors with security pledge at minerals conference

Tim Cribb, project director for Barrick Gold’s Reko Diq project in Pakistan

Pakistan woos investors with security pledge at minerals conference

PAKISTAN will provide robust security to protect the interests of investors and partners, its army chief told a minerals conference on Tuesday (8), amid heightened unrest in key mineral-rich province Balochistan.

Pakistan is hosting a two-day mines and minerals conference with delegates from countries including the United States, China and Saudi Arabia, as well as companies including Barrick Gold and Woods Mackenzie. It is seeking to attract investments in its natural reserves, which are estimated to be worth $6 trillion.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc