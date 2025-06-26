Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Grant Thornton's Anuj Chande urges UK firms to tap booming India

The company's tracker data shows Asian businesses scaling up in UK

Grant Thornton's Anuj Chande urges UK firms to tap booming India

Anuj Chande

Amit Roy
By Amit RoyJun 26, 2025
Amit Roy
See Full Bio

INDIAN companies are well placed to support the UK’s economic growth, Eastern Eye has been told by Anuj Chande, partner and head of the South Asia Business Group at Grant Thornton.

He was speaking after the publication of Grant Thornton’s India Meets Britain Tracker 2025: The latest trends in Indian investment in the UK, which was released last week. While companies in India need little encouragement to enter the UK market, the reverse is not true.

Chande noted that small and medium-sized British businesses often remain unaware of the significant opportunities available in India and need more support to explore them.

He suggested that the 2.5 millionstrong British Indian community could play a vital role in helping UK firms understand the potential in India.

Chande said: “Maybe the UK government should appoint British Indian ambassadors to educate people who are not familiar with India that it is actually a great place to invest.”

The problem, he said, was not with large firms such as Tesco, M&S and BT. “If you look at all the big (UK) companies that have invested in India, they have all increased in size. I was told the other day that Tesco, which has a joint venture with Tata, now employs more people in India than in the UK.”

Chande said, in the 35 years he had been working in the UK-India corridor, “there’s not much traffic going from the UK to India. Mid-sized companies are starting to come. What needs to be done is a lot more publicity and coverage. If you take any sector, whether it’s consumer, healthcare, education, engineering or manufacturing, India has something to offer, quite apart from the sheer market size.

“Everyone talks about (India’s population of) 1.4 billion, but if you look in terms of middle-class consumers, it’s probably about 300-500 million, and growing rapidly. The UK is 50-60 million. India is 10 times the size.”

Piyush Goyal with shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves (centre), Vikram Doraiswami and other officials at the India Global Forum

The recently signed UK-India Free Trade Agreement “has opened up the market and there are no significant trade barriers, particularly as the UK domestic market is stagnant, with pedestrian economic growth here. The Department of Business and Trade have a role to play in making UK c o m p a n i e s aware of this opportunity on the back of the FTA.”

Chande spoke of the India Meets Britain Tracker, which is normally done in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

“This year we have brought on the IGF (India Global Forum) as a collaboration partner as they are very focused on future trends,” he explained.

A summary of the 2025 report, which Chande outlined at an IGF conference last week, says: “There are now 1,197 Indian-owned companies operating in the UK, an increase of more than 23 per cent on 2024 when 971 were recorded.

“The combined revenues reported by Indian-owned companies in the UK increased to £72.14 billion from £68.09bn in 2024. These businesses employ 126,720 people across the UK and have added over 8,000 new jobs in the past year.

“The proportion of female directors has also increased to 24 per cent from 21 per cent in 2024.

“This year’s listing of the fastest-growing companies also delivers strong results, with 74 companies recording revenue growth of 10 per cent or more. The 2025 Tracker companies achieved an average growth rate of 42 per cent and a combined turnover of £32.6bn. These firms also paid £67.3 million in corporation tax and created more than 56,000 jobs.

“Wipro IT Services UK Societas tops the growth rankings with a 448 per cent revenue surge, followed by a new entrant, corporate IT management firm, Zoho corporation Ltd, which posted 197 per cent growth.

“In terms of the sectors with the most Indian owned firms, the TMT (Technology, Media, and Telecommunications) sector continues to lead, accounting for 31 per cent of Tracker companies. Pharmaceuticals and chemicals hold strong in second place (22 per cent). Notably, financial services rose to 9.5 per cent of Tracker companies – their highest proportion in recent years – driven by the strategic expansion of Indian banks and financial institutions in London’s global finance hub.”

Chande said: “As the recent milestone UK-India Free Trade Agreement highlighted, there is a distinct economic commonality between the UK and India and a mutual desire to trade and invest more with one another. The UK government has said the deal would boost trade by an additional £25.5bn a year by 2040, which will give UK SME’s and corporates much better access to the fastest growing economy and an increasing middle-class population of 300 million plus.”

The tracker has a section called, Barriers to India investment in the UK, listing shifting tax regulations, complex immigration and visa requirements, increasing salary costs, challenges posed by the absence of an India-UK bilateral investment treaty, and market entry complexities.

Chande told the conference of the changes that had occurred in the 10 years since the Indian prime minister Narendra Modi packed out Wembley Stadium with 60,000 people in 2015: “There’s been a 50 per cent increase in the number of Indian companies in the UK. The size of combined turnover has also increased by 50 per cent and the number of employees has gone up by 25 per cent.”

Also present at the conference was Piyush Goyal, India’s commerce and industry minister, and Jonathan Reynolds, secretary of state for business and trade and president of the Board of Trade.

And , Goyal with Jonathan Reynolds

Goyal said: “I think the best way to understand why this (FTA) deal matters for businesses in the UK would be by explaining where the India growth story is heading. We are currently a $4 trillion (£2.9tr) economy, the fifth largest in the world. By the end of calendar 2025, when this year’s numbers come out, we will officially be declared the fourth largest economy. And by 2027, India is slated to become the third largest GDP in the world. “

Second data point I’d like you to recognise is that we are a young country. Our average age is 28.4 years. There’s no comparable country of size and scale with such a young population, expected to continue to be young for the next three decades.

“So, imagine an economy which is growing in US dollar terms, almost by 10 per cent a year, doubling every eight years. By 2047 when we celebrate 100 years of independence, we would have grown from a $4tr (£2.9tr) economy today to a $32tr (£23.7tr) economy.”

Goyal declared: “India is well poised to present to UK businesses a great opportunity. We can help the UK economy grow faster in a very uncertain world, full of volatility, full of uncertainty, full of challenges and crisis. India is an oasis of stability and rapid growth, home to a generally peaceful people who are recognised across the world. We have 40 million Indians across the world, recognised for their talent, for their skill, for the value they add to local economies and for their peaceful nature. They assimilate very well. You have a large Indian diaspora in the UK. You would never have found them wanting in terms of their loyalty to the UK, would never have found them creating any kind of disruption to the peace and harmony of the communities. And that is the strength of India.

british indian communityuk-india ftagrant thornton

Related News

Harshita Brella: Delhi court refuses protection for husband
News

Harshita Brella: Delhi court refuses protection for husband

Jofra Archer
Cricket

Jofra Archer recalled for second Test against India

Squid Game' season 3
TV

'Squid Game' season 3 first look reveals Gi Hun’s shocking return as Netflix teases deadly final

More For You

Mounjaro

Mounjaro, or tirzepatide, is part of a new class of weight-loss medications, with trials showing patients losing an average of 20 per cent of their body weight after 72 weeks.

Reuters

Lilly to sell Mounjaro pens in India as Wegovy enters market

ELI LILLY said on Thursday that it has received approval from India's drug regulator to launch pre-filled injector pens of its weight-loss drug, Mounjaro.

The move gives the company more options to compete with Novo Nordisk, which recently launched its weight-loss drug Wegovy in the country.

Keep ReadingShow less
India-US trade talks collapse over tariff disputes

FILE PHOTO: US president Donald Trump and Indian prime minister Narendra Modi shake hands as they attend a joint press conference at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 13, 2025. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque.

India-US trade talks collapse over tariff disputes

TRADE talks between India and the US have hit a roadblock over disagreements on import duties for auto components, steel and farm goods, Indian officials with direct knowledge said, dashing hopes of reaching a deal ahead of president Donald Trump's July 9 deadline to impose reciprocal tariffs.

The deadlock marks a sharp shift from earlier optimism, following Trump's claim that New Delhi had proposed a "no tariffs" agreement for American goods, and officials from both sides suggesting India could be among the first countries to strike a deal on the new US tariffs.

Keep ReadingShow less
FCA reviews mortgage rules to help first-time buyers

FILE PHOTO: FCA signage at their head offices in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

FCA reviews mortgage rules to help first-time buyers

FINANCIAL watchdog is looking at changing mortgage rules to help more people buy homes, particularly first-time buyers, self-employed workers and those borrowing into retirement.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has launched a public discussion on the future of the mortgage market as part of efforts to support economic growth and help consumers manage their money.

Keep ReadingShow less
Amazon-UK-Getty

According to the government, the investment will be used to build four new distribution centres, expected to create around 4,000 jobs. (Representational image: Getty)

Amazon to invest £40bn in UK over next 3 years

AMAZON will invest £40 billion in the United Kingdom over the next three years, the government said on Tuesday. The announcement comes as prime minister Keir Starmer seeks to attract investment and revive economic growth.

Starmer met Amazon CEO Andy Jassy last week and welcomed the development, calling it “a massive vote of confidence in the UK as the best place to do business.”

Keep ReadingShow less
UK-Bahrain-deal-Getty

Prime minister Keir Starmer with Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa of Bahrain ahead of bilateral talks at 10 Downing Street on June 19, 2025 in London. (Photo: Getty Images)

UK-Bahrain £2bn Investment Deal: All you need to know

THE UK and Bahrain have signed a £2 billion investment and collaboration partnership aimed at supporting key sectors of the UK economy, including financial services, technology, manufacturing, and clean energy.

The Strategic Investment and Collaboration Partnership (SIP), announced on June 19, doubles the £1 bn investment committed in 2023.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc