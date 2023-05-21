Website Logo
  • Sunday, May 21, 2023
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Modi, Sunak agree to deepen cooperation in trade, investment and technology

Both countries are aiming to double bilateral trade by 2030

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) meets with Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during the G7 Leaders’ Summit in Hiroshima on May 21, 2023. (Photo by STEFAN ROUSSEAU/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

INDIAN prime minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (21) held productive talks with his British counterpart Rishi Sunak during which they reviewed bilateral strategic partnership, including progress in India-UK free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations.

The two leaders also agreed to deepen bilateral cooperation across a wide range of areas such as trade and investment and science and technology.

“A boost to – Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. PM @narendramodi held productive talks with PM @RishiSunak of the UK in Hiroshima. The two leaders reviewed their Strategic Partnership, including taking stock of progress in India-UK FTA negotiations,” the ministry of external affairs (MEA) tweeted.

Leaders agreed to deepen cooperation across a wide range of areas, such as trade & investment, science & technology, higher education, and people-to-people relationship, it said.

India and the UK have been negotiating an FTA since January last year, with a goal towards a comprehensive pact that is expected to significantly enhance the bilateral trading relationship worth an estimated £34 billion in 2022.

The two nations last month concluded the ninth round of India-UK FTA negotiations with detailed discussions across a range of policy areas.

Recently, Britain’s chief negotiator for the FTA – Harjinder Kang – was appointed the country’s new trade commissioner to South Asia and deputy high commissioner for western India, based in Mumbai.

According to official UK government statistics, India was the UK’s 12th largest trading partner in the four quarters to the end of Q3 2022, accounting for 2.1 per cent of total UK trade.

The two leaders shared a tight hug before their talks.

(PTI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Biden to discuss Ukraine with Modi: White House
News
Mahek Bukhari’s mother denies former lover’s car was rammed off
News
Considering ‘range of options’ to reduce legal immigration: Sunak
INDIA
Modi to meet Zelenskiy on sidelines of G7 summit
HEADLINE STORY
Air Chief Marshal Sir Mike Wigston: ‘Diversity in the RAF is mission critical’
News
New Russia sanctions weigh heavy on India’s diamond hub
News
Rushdie says ‘struggle continues’ in first public appearance since attack
News
Committed to reducing legal immigration into UK: Sunak
News
Harry, Meghan were ‘pretty nervous’, says Indian-American cab driver
News
Pakistan’s anti-graft agency summons Imran Khan for questioning
HEADLINE STORY
Hinduja Group chairman SP Hinduja dies in London
News
Imran Khan says police surround his house, fears re-arrest
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW