Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Piyush Goyal and Jonathan Reynolds begin final push for India-UK trade pact

Indian commerce minister Piyush Goyal described the first day of talks with trade secretary Jonathan Reynolds as "productive".

india-uk-fta

Indian commerce minister Piyush Goyal meets trade secretary Jonathan Reynolds in London. (Photo: X/@PiyushGoyal)

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraApr 28, 2025
Vivek Mishra

See Full Bio

THE INDIAN commerce minister and British trade secretary began two days of talks on Monday (28) in London to try and conclude more than three years of negotiations on a trade pact, with added pressure to reach a deal following Donald Trump's tariffs on exports to the United States.

Indian commerce minister Piyush Goyal described the first day of talks with trade secretary Jonathan Reynolds as "productive" in a post on X, without providing further details.

Both India and Britain are seeking bilateral deals with the United States to address tariffs introduced by Trump, which have disrupted the global trade system. The situation has increased focus in both London and New Delhi on finalising a UK-India trade agreement.

"The government's committed to doing the right deal with India, which will improve access for UK businesses, cut tariffs and make trade cheaper and easier," a spokesperson for prime minister Keir Starmer said.

Talks are seen as close to completion, with the latest round of negotiations extended in an effort to reach a final agreement.

Any deal would need to cover tariffs on goods such as whiskey, agriculture and cars, as well as regulations around pharmaceutical products and investments.

ALSO READ: India accepts limited UK visa concessions to push trade deal: Report

A person familiar with the talks told Reuters before Monday's meeting that the issues related to whiskey and autos, which have been sensitive in India, had already been resolved.

Another area of negotiation has been exemptions for Indian workers from British social security contributions, which Goyal has said will be addressed in a separate treaty.

Britain and India launched trade negotiations in January 2022, with then-prime minister Boris Johnson aiming to finalise a deal by Diwali later that year as part of Britain's new post-Brexit trade policy.

ALSO READ: India, UK hold key talks to accelerate FTA negotiations

Progress has been uneven, and Starmer is now the fourth British prime minister under whom the negotiations have continued.

His Labour government has pledged to push forward with the talks, and Reynolds, who visited India in February to restart discussions, said securing a deal was a "top priority".

Both sides have stated that immigration will not be included in the trade negotiations, although provisions to make it easier for professionals to stay temporarily for work trips could be part of the agreement.

(With inputs from agencies)

british trade secretaryexportsfree trade agreementftaindia-uk ftaindia-uk tradeindia-uk trade pactindian commerce ministertrade pactuk businesseswhiskeyfinal agreementpiyush goyaljonathan reynolds

Related News

Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome
Entertainment

Rupert Grint shares first photo of new-born daughter Goldie G. Grint in adorable post

Essex Millionaire Murders
Entertainment

Who is the fentanyl killer? ITV’s 'The Essex Millionaire Murders' reveals the chilling truth

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's move to London
Entertainment

Is Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's move to London about their children?

Nani and SS Rajamouli
Entertainment

​SS Rajamouli confirms Nani for 'Mahabharata', drops major update at 'HIT 3' event

More For You

Bank of England

The Bank of England building is seen surrounded by flowers in London. (Photo: Reuters)

Bank of England’s Greene says Trump tariffs could push down inflation

BANK OF ENGLAND (BoE) policymaker Megan Greene said US president Donald Trump's tariffs would probably lower, rather than raise, inflation in Britain, although there were big uncertainties around the plan and the impact of a recent UK tax rise for employers.

"We have tariffs, and none of us have any idea what they'll look like when the dust finally settles," Greene said during a discussion with the Atlantic Council think tank on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund's spring meeting.

Keep ReadingShow less
marks & spencer

M&S has confirmed that its physical stores remain open and operational

Getty

Marks & Spencer suspends online shopping after cyber attack hits systems

Marks & Spencer (M&S) has paused all online orders following a significant cyber attack that has left the company working to restore its systems. The retailer confirmed the cyber incident earlier this week, after customers began experiencing issues with online services last weekend.

While some systems have been brought back online, others remain offline, forcing M&S to stop taking orders through its website and apps. This includes both food deliveries and clothing purchases. The company issued an apology for the inconvenience, acknowledging the disruption and stating that its team, supported by cyber experts, is working tirelessly to resolve the situation.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pakistan airspace curbs push up costs for Indian airlines

FILE PHOTO: Passengers stand in a queue before entering the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai. (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

Pakistan airspace curbs push up costs for Indian airlines

TOP Indian airlines Air India and IndiGo are bracing for higher fuel costs and longer journey times as they reroute international flights after Pakistan shut its airspace to them amid escalating tensions over a deadly militant attack in Kashmir.

India has said there were Pakistani elements in Tuesday's (22) attack in which gunmen shot and killed 26 men in a meadow in the Pahalgam area of Indian Kashmir. Pakistan has denied any involvement.

Keep ReadingShow less
Campbell Wilson

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson steps down as Air India Express chair

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson steps down as Air India Express chair

AIR INDIA CEO Campbell Wilson is stepping down as chair of Air India Express, the airline’s low-cost subsidiary. He will be replaced by Nipun Aggarwal, Air India’s chief commercial officer, according to an internal memo sent on Tuesday.

Wilson will also step down from the board of Air India Express. Basil Kwauk, Air India’s chief operating officer, will take his place.

Keep ReadingShow less
Air India eyes Boeing jets rejected by Chinese airlines: report

Tata-owned Air India is interested in purchasing jets that Chinese carriers can no longer accept (Photo credit: Air India)

Air India eyes Boeing jets rejected by Chinese airlines: report

AIR INDIA is seeking to acquire Boeing aircrafts originally destined for Chinese airlines, as escalating tariffs between Washington and Beijing disrupt planned deliveries, reported The Times.

The Tata-owned airline, currently working on its revival strategy, is interested in purchasing jets that Chinese carriers can no longer accept due to the recent trade dispute. According to reports, Tata is also keen to secure future delivery slots should they become available.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc