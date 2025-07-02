Skip to content
 
Search

Latest Stories

Indian exporters watch closely as Trump says trade deal with India likely

“Right now, India doesn’t accept anybody in. I think India is going to do that, if they do that, we’re going to have a deal for less, much less tariffs,” Trump said.

modi-trump-getty
Modi shakes hands with Trump before a meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on February 25, 2020. (Photo: Getty Images)
Getty Images
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraJul 02, 2025
Vivek Mishra
Vivek Mishra works as an Assistant Editor with Eastern Eye and has over 13 years of experience in journalism. His areas of interest include politics, international affairs, current events, and sports. With a background in newsroom operations and editorial planning, he has reported and edited stories on major national and global developments.
See Full Bio
Follow:

THE US could reach a trade deal with India that would help American companies compete more easily in the Indian market and reduce tariff rates, President Donald Trump said on Tuesday. However, he cast doubt on a similar deal with Japan.

Speaking to reporters on Air Force One, Trump said he believed India was ready to lower trade barriers, potentially paving the way for an agreement that would avoid the 26 per cent tariff rate he had announced on April 2 and paused until July 9.

“Right now, India doesn’t accept anybody in. I think India is going to do that, if they do that, we’re going to have a deal for less, much less tariffs,” he said.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also indicated that a deal with India was close. “We are very close with India,” Bessent told Fox News, saying it could help lower tariffs on US imports and prevent a sharp rise in levies.

Indian officials extended their Washington visit through Monday to try to reach an agreement with the Trump administration and resolve remaining concerns, Indian government sources told Reuters.

A White House official familiar with the talks said the Trump administration was prioritising trade negotiations with countries including India over Japan in the lead-up to the July 9 deadline.

Tariff deadline nears

India is among several countries negotiating with the US to avoid a steep tariff increase when the current 90-day pause ends. Without an agreement, India’s reciprocal tariff rate could rise to 27 per cent from the existing 10 per cent.

Talks between the US and India have faced hurdles over differences on import duties for auto components, steel, and agricultural goods.

“We are in the middle — hopefully more than the middle — of a very intricate trade negotiation,” Indian foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said at an event in New York on Monday.

“Obviously, my hope would be that we bring it to a successful conclusion. I cannot guarantee it, because there’s another party to that discussion,” Jaishankar said. He added that there “will have to be give and take” and both sides needed to find common ground.

Exporters in India are cautiously hopeful that a deal could be reached before the deadline. Ajay Sahai, Director General of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations, told AFP that exporters were “optimistic” about a possible bilateral agreement. He said it remained “quite a fluid situation” and added, “The feedback which I am getting suggests positive developments either way — and we are hopeful.”

Exporters express concern

Some of India’s major exports such as electronics, gems, jewellery, and shrimp could be impacted by higher tariffs. India recorded a trade surplus of $45.7 billion with the United States last year.

KN Raghavan, Secretary General of the Seafood Exporters Association of India, said the industry was seeing “some amount of anxiety” but also had “more reason for hope.” He said a solution “appears to be in the anvil,” without giving further details.

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick had also said last month that a pact could be expected in the “not too distant future.” Trump echoed that sentiment on Tuesday, calling it “a different kind of a deal.”

“It’s going to be a deal where we’re able to go in and compete,” Trump said. “Right now, India doesn’t accept anybody in. I think India is going to do that, and if they do that, we’re going to have a deal for much less tariffs.”

Key sticking points

An Indian commerce ministry official told AFP that New Delhi was still pushing for relief from separate tariffs on steel and aluminium and greater access for exports such as textiles and footwear.

Disagreements also remain over US efforts to open up India’s agriculture sector. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told the Financial Express that she was eager for a deal. “I’d love to have an agreement, a big, good, beautiful one; why not?” she said in an interview published Monday.

However, she noted that “agriculture and dairy” were “very big red lines” for India.

Ajay Srivastava of the Global Trade Research Initiative said in a recent note that a smaller agreement was more likely. He suggested India could cut tariffs on certain industrial goods and allow limited access for US agricultural produce in exchange for the US dropping the 26 per cent tariff.

Srivastava also warned that talks “may collapse” if Washington continues pressing India to open its core agriculture sectors or allow genetically modified products.

Raghavan said that if tariffs rise beyond 25 per cent, US buyers may turn to other sources. “Currently, exporters believe they can manage with a 10 per cent tariff, as it can be absorbed. But if it goes back up to 25 per cent to 30 per cent levels, we could see American buyers finding alternative sources,” he said.

Trump casts doubt on Japan deal

While optimism remains on the India front, Trump expressed scepticism about reaching a trade deal with Japan. Bessent told Fox News that different countries had different priorities in the talks.

Trump said he was unlikely to extend the July 9 deadline and would proceed by sending letters notifying countries of the tariff rates they would face.

“We’ve dealt with Japan. I’m not sure we’re going to make a deal. I doubt it,” Trump said aboard Air Force One.

He suggested Japan could face tariffs of 30 per cent or 35 per cent on imports — well above the 24 per cent rate announced on April 2, which was paused until July 9.

Trump criticised Japan for refusing to accept US-grown rice while exporting millions of cars to the US. “So what I’m going to do, is I’ll write them a letter saying we thank you very much, and we know you can’t do the kind of things that we need, and therefore you pay a 30 per cent, 35 per cent or whatever the numbers that we determine,” he said.

So far, only the UK has reached a limited trade deal with the Trump administration, agreeing to a 10 per cent tariff on many goods, including autos, in exchange for special access for aircraft engines and British beef.

(With inputs from agencies)

indiaindia-us trade dealtrump tariffsus

Related News

Rajnath Singh
Asia

India starts process to procure arms worth $12.31 billion

The Odyssey
Entertainment

'The Odyssey' first look revealed as Christopher Nolan drops teaser in cinemas

Deepika Padukone to be honoured with Hollywood Walk of Fame star in 2026
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone to be honoured with Hollywood Walk of Fame star in 2026

More For You

Kolhapuri sandal sales surge in India post Prada controversy

Customers shop for 'Kolhapuri' sandals, an Indian ethnic footwear, at a store in New Delhi, India, June 27, 2025. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Kolhapuri sandal sales surge in India post Prada controversy

INDIAN footwear sellers and artisans are tapping into nationalist pride stoked by the Prada 'sandal scandal' in a bid to boost sales of ethnic slippers with history dating back to the 12th century, raising hopes of reviving a struggling craft.

Sales are surging over the past week for the 'Kolhapuri' sandals that have garnered global attention after Prada sparked a controversy by showcasing similar designs in Milan, without initially crediting the footwear's origins.

Keep ReadingShow less
UK business district
The Canary Wharf business district including global financial institutions in London.
Getty Images

Economy grew 0.7 per cent in Q1 2025, fastest in a year

THE UK economy expanded at its fastest pace in a year during the first quarter of 2025, driven by a rise in home purchases ahead of a tax deadline and higher manufacturing output before the introduction of new US import tariffs.

Gross domestic product rose by 0.7 per cent in the January-to-March period, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said, confirming its earlier estimate. This was the strongest quarterly growth since the first quarter of 2024.

Keep ReadingShow less
Anil Agarwal

Vedanta Resources, which is based in the UK and owned by Indian billionaire Anil Agarwal, has been working on reducing its debt. (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Anil Agarwal’s Vedanta Resources signs £438 million refinancing deal

VEDANTA LTD said on Thursday that its parent company, Vedanta Resources, has signed a loan facility agreement worth up to £438 million with international banks to refinance existing debt.

The refinancing move, where old loans are replaced by new ones, often at better terms like lower interest rates, has led ratings agencies such as S&P Global Ratings and Moody's to upgrade their outlook on the company this year.

Keep ReadingShow less
Trump-Getty

Trump said that while deals are being made with some countries, others may face tariffs.

Getty Images

Trump says major trade deal with India may be finalised soon

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump on Friday said a "very big" trade deal could be finalised with India, suggesting significant movement in the ongoing negotiations between the two countries.

“We are having some great deals. We have one coming up, maybe with India. Very big one. Where we're going to open up India," Trump said at the “Big Beautiful Bill” event at the White House.

Keep ReadingShow less
Asda suffers nearly £600m loss as debt and IT costs surge

Asda co-owner Mohsin Issa. (Photo: Asda)

Asda suffers nearly £600m loss as debt and IT costs surge

ASDA, one of Britain’s largest supermarkets, has reported a pre-tax loss of £599 million for 2024, swinging sharply from a £180 million profit the previous year.

The loss comes despite total sales rising by over £1 billion to £26.8bn, as the retailer faces mounting debt costs, falling sales, and spiralling spending on a major IT overhaul, the Telegraph reported.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc