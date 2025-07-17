Skip to content
 
Trump says trade deal with India ‘very close’

Trump

Trump’s administration has been working on trade deals ahead of an August 1 deadline, when duties on most US imports are scheduled to rise again. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraJul 17, 2025
Vivek Mishra works as an Assistant Editor with Eastern Eye and has over 13 years of experience in journalism. His areas of interest include politics, international affairs, current events, and sports. With a background in newsroom operations and editorial planning, he has reported and edited stories on major national and global developments.
THE US is very close to finalising a trade agreement with India, while a deal with the European Union is also possible, president Donald Trump said in an interview aired on Real America's Voice on Wednesday. However, he said it was too soon to tell if an agreement could be reached with Canada.

Trump’s administration has been working on trade deals ahead of an August 1 deadline, when duties on most US imports are scheduled to rise again. The push is part of efforts to secure what Trump considers better trade terms and reduce the large US trade deficit.

"We're very close to India, and ... we could possibly make a deal with (the) EU," Trump said when asked about upcoming trade agreements.

Trump’s comments came as EU trade chief Maros Sefcovic travelled to Washington on Wednesday for discussions on tariffs. An Indian trade delegation also arrived in Washington on Monday for fresh negotiations.

"(The) European Union has been brutal, and now they're being very nice. They want to make a deal, and it'll be a lot different than the deal that we've had for years," Trump said.

On Canada, which has said it is preparing countermeasures if talks do not lead to an agreement, Trump said: "Too soon to say."

His remarks echoed the view of Canadian prime minister Mark Carney, who said earlier on Wednesday that a deal that works for Canadian workers was not yet on the table.

Trump also said he would probably impose a blanket 10 per cent or 15 per cent tariff on smaller countries.

(With inputs from agencies)

